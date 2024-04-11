Lauren Snchez wears a racy corset dress to the White House state dinner with Jeff Bezos





Romantic evening at the White House! Lauren Schez entered 1600 Penn. Ave with fiancé Jeff Bezos in hand – but it was her racy corset dress that turned heads on Wednesday a sumptuous state dinner. The former journalist, 54, wore a red dress featuring a plunging neckline adorned with lace. Lauren Snchez attended the lavish state dinner at the White House on Wednesday with her billionaire fiancé Jeff Bezos. REUTERS Both men were all smiles upon their arrival at 1600 Penn. Ave for the black tie event. Ting Shen/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock The off-the-shoulder Rasario dress ($2,200) also featured corset-like boning and a floor-length silk skirt. She completed her risky ensemble with a pair of Gianvito Rossi Flavia Mirrored Leather Pumps ($1,200). Schez let her hair flow behind her ears, revealing her enormous diamond earrings. She completed her look with a shimmering clutch. The philanthropist's outfit was far riskier than what guests typically wear to a White House state dinner, where guests often opt for formal, buttoned-down outfits. For his part, the billionaire founder of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post opted for a black tuxedo paired with a silk bow tie over a crisp white shirt. The former journalist, 54, wore a red dress featuring a plunging neckline adorned with lace. AFP via Getty Images The off-the-shoulder Rasario dress ($2,200) also featured corset-like boning and a floor-length silk skirt. Getty Images Snchez and Bezos, 60, have rubbed shoulders with a handful of famous faces and important figures. The black-tie event honored Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko, as President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden as hosts. Legendary actor Robert De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen were also in attendance, as well as Apple CEO Tim Cook, Vice President Lisa Jackson, and Japanese-American Olympic medalists Kristi Yamaguchi and Alex and Maia Shibutani . For his part, the billionaire founder of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post opted for a black tuxedo paired with a silk bow tie over a crisp white shirt. REUTERS Upon arrival, attendees were welcomed into the East Room of the White House, where more than 200 guests dined on house-cured salmon and dry-aged ribeye. Also in the center of the room were JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, seen with a glass of wine in hand before Biden and Kishida giving introductory toasts. We both remember the choices that were made to forge a friendship, Biden, 81, said during his toast. We both remember the hard work he did to find healing. Bezos, 60, has rubbed shoulders with a handful of famous faces and important figures. AFP via Getty Images Tonight, the president continued: “We are committed to continuing. Paul Simon, 82, entertained the evening in the State Dining Room shortly after 10 p.m. with the songs Graceland and Slip Slidin Away. The former Simon & Garfunkel singer is said to be one of the First Lady's favorites. President Joe Biden hosted the black-tie event in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko. REUTERS Just a few days ago, Snchez and Bezos returned from a trip to Japan where they enjoyed seeing the sights and spending quality time with their blended family. In shared images on InstagramSnchez gave fans a glimpse into their lavish trip, which included traditional painting, meditation, and several family workouts. Upon arrival, attendees were welcomed into the East Room of the White House, where more than 200 guests dined on house-cured salmon and dry-aged ribeye. P.A. She also shared a photo of the cherry blossoms. “Japan, you stole our hearts,” she captioned the images. “Thank you, Japan, for the memories, the most beautiful sunrises and those inside jokes that will stay with us forever. We were already dreaming of coming back.

