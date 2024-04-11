The Ball Gown and Tuxedo Competition will take place in the county center from April 26 to 28

Prom season is fast approaching. But prom fees can make it difficult, if not impossible, for many students to participate in this annual rite of passage with their peers. That's why Westchester County is proud to partner with Operation Prom Network for its annual Prom Dress and Tuxedo Pageant at County Center, Friday, April 26 through Sunday, April 28.

The three-day event, now in its 20th year, offers high-quality, elegant, free and low-cost prom dresses and tuxedos to Westchester County high school students.

Friday, April 26, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Free dresses and tuxedos for high school students upon presentation of valid ID or school transcript. Reservations required. Reservations can be booked online at https://forms.gle/XapMtfDed4WXDJaZ8

Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Free dresses and tuxedos for high school students upon presentation of valid ID or school transcript. No reservation required.

Sunday April 28 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Open to all students and the general public. *Dresses only, $10 donation per dress. Tuxedos/suits NOT available.

For the second year in a row, the county is offering free Bee-Line bus trips to the county center for all students participating in Operation Prom. Students must show their school ID and mention Operation Prom to bus drivers.

County Executive George Latimer said, “Prom night should be a joyful and exciting experience for every child in Westchester. No child should be forced to stay home because they can't afford an outfit. For 20 years, Noel and Operation Prom have ensured that every child in Westchester can look great on prom night, and the county is proud of our continued partnership in this effort, including providing a bus ticket free to students who participate. It's stressful enough asking for a prom date or making sure you have your dance moves. together without having to worry about whether or not you can afford a tuxedo or a pretty dress.

Department of Human Services Commissioner Leonard Townes said, “Prom-related expenses can run into the hundreds of dollars, an unaffordable cost for many Westchester families. Thanks to Operation Prom, no Westchester family has to tell a child they can't go to prom. because they can't afford a dress or a tuxedo. Seeing the children put on these high quality outfits and boost their self-esteem and confidence is truly inspiring. I want to thank Noel and Operation Prom for bringing this experience. within reach of an entire generation of Westchester students.

Noel D’Allacco-Ammirati, founder of Operation Prom National Network, Inc., said, “For two decades, Westchester County has been a foundational partner for Operation Prom. I want to thank County Executive Latimer and Commissioner Townes for their continued commitment. to the youth and families of Westchester. Having partners in county government who truly care about families in need has been a critical part of allowing us to do what we do and is a true source of pride for this Yonkers native.