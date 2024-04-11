Shock of the old: 10 pairs of dirty, fetish and fashionable shoes | Fashion

IIn a world governed by ideal economic conditions, there will be no reasonable shoes, 1920s. shoe designer Andre Perugia once said. We're all wearing comfortable, genderless sneakers now, so draw your own conclusions. Fortunately, the story is full of silly shoes on hand to amuse us, while we wonder where all our money went.

Paleoanthropologists can determine when we started regularly wearing shoes by looking at our feet: Toe bones became spindly around 40,000 years ago. Most of these shoes were too organic to survive. The oldest known example is a pair of sagebrush bark sandals that are probably about 10,000 years old and looks like something many Guardian readers would wear; while Tzi, the Iceman, had a fancier pair in 3300 BC, with a bearskin base, deerskin side panels, and bark string netting to close them. The thick layer of hair gives good insulation and a soft feeling to walk on, commented a researcher who reconstructed them, which seems like a four-star review to me.

A detail from Pallas and the Centaur by Botticelli Pallas, conscious of his style, wears pale leather boots, sewn on the sides. Photo: Mondadori Wallet/Getty Images

If you've read other Shock of the olds articles, you won't be surprised to learn that the Greeks, Romans, and Egyptians were all passionate about shoe technology. You can buy sandals that look like thousands of years old Greek sandals, with a toe and ankle strap, and Tutankhamun's tomb contained delightfully decorative purple and gold. the betsa kind of seesaw.

As the Tuts sandals show, shoes weren't just walking on painful or life-threatening things almost from the start. It was a way to convey status, appear larger and more powerful, or attract a mate. Historically, men's shoes were as refined as women's: the 1613 portrait of licentious spendthrift Richard Sackville features gigantic rosettes on his white-heeled slip-ons (Jacobean playwright John Webster mocked using exaggerated roses to hide your gouty ankles). Court King Louis XIV (5 ft 4/162 cm) displayed permanent elegance in her imposing red heels, which Charles II copied.

Winkle Pickers men's fashion shoes in 1960. Photography: FPG/Getty Images

But since when did shoes become sexy? The rich tapestry of human sexuality being what it is, it probably always has been. . In 1769, Nicolas Restif de la Bretonne published a real novel on foot fetishism, The Foot of Francchette, after getting hot under the collar about a girl in pink high-heeled slippers. Knowing this, Jean-Honor Fragonard's painting The Swing, with its depiction of a woman losing her pink heeled slipper, becomes downright dirty. (Indeed, the oddly specific message was: I want you to depict my mistress on a swing being pushed by a bishop and show me in a position where I can see her legs and more.) The shoes were a feature of Victorian pornography, letting consumers know that they were enjoy contemporary perversionrather than boring classical statuary, and the late 19th century brought explicitly fetish shoesStiletto heels gained traction in the 1950s and shoe fashions remained largely unbalanced until, thankfully, the pandemic brought us all back to slippers (one of its only benefits).

OK, it's time to start this (Dr. Scholl) Party (Feet). Bring the shoes.

Worn with socks, a sculpture of Roman shoes. Photograph: Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images

Roman sandals

Roman boots had studded soles, which made them very sturdy and allowed for customization. The nails could be arranged in patterns to represent astrological symbols or even, according to a disapproving comment from Clement of Alexandria, by women to convey loving embraces. (Yes they I wore them with socks.)

A medieval leather shoe with straps that were probably tied around the ankle can cause bunions. Photography: Heritage Images/Getty Images

Medieval foals

If we know anything sinister about the Middle Ages, it's the plague and that other terrible scourge, ridiculously pointy shoes. Hens (also known as Krakow or pikes) were not particularly well received, even in their time: they were ridiculed and reviled, considered effeminate, sexually depraved and irreligious (because they prevented kneeling to pray and priests were forbidden to wear them) . Someone called Horny Robert apparently started a trend for stuffing toes, making them even grosser. They also gave onions to those who wore them.

Tool of the patriarchy, an Italian pint from 1590-1600. Photography: Heritage Images/Getty Images

Chopines, around 1590

For the great Venetians, a woman wearing a very high pint (the most extreme of these platform shoes reached 54 cm) was a way of showing how many fine fabrics one could afford to dress her with. This product of conspicuous consumption was very inconvenient for traveling, and meant that women needed escorts: a good way of reinforcing patriarchal control over their movements. An alternative version of the pint suggests they made women look like penises: Chopines creates a phallic image of the female form by transforming it into an erect column-like structure, according to the Courtauld Institute.

Above, a woman wears enormous patterns used in the hammam in this pastel, Turkish Woman with Her Servant, by Jean tienne Liotard. Photography: Photo Josse/Leemage/Corbis/Getty Images

Turkish style, 18th century

Many early shoe designs were about dirt and avoiding it. Skates sturdy overshoes made of wood or layered leather attached to delicate indoor shoes to avoid dirtying them with the unspeakable mud that was hiding in front of your door, we were used until the 18th century. These Turkish catch up are intended for the hammam: you will certainly not have a wart that high. At the end of the 18th century, the first patents for waterproof shoes were filed and the designs fell out of favor.

Imperial shoes from the court of Emperor Qianlong, Beijing. Photography: Fine Arts/Corbis/Getty Images

Manchu platform shoes, 18th century

It is still up for debate whether these tall wooden platforms were meant to be practical (for walking in damp and cold northeastern China), a distinct statement of Han identity, or designed to mimic the gait of the women with tied lotuses. feet. Heel shapes included a flowerpot, a moon, and a horse's hoof.

Toe division workers in a Japanese rice store in the 1920s wearing sole socks and strappy sandals. Photo: Meijishowa/Alamy

Tabis, 1920s

They battled Crocs for the most polarizing shoe crown since 1989, but Tabis started harmlessly. Originally Japanese split-toe leather shoes made from a single animal skin, they evolved into sometimes soled socks that could be worn with flip-flops, before the rubber manufacturer does not make rubber. Bridgestone transformed them into outdoor work shoes with soles. Martin Margielas tribute became a new cause celebre last year, with the heartbreaking story of the New Yorker whose Tinder date stole her tabis (she got them back, but probably he was doing her a favor?). Podiatrists aren't convinced: I wouldn't be surprised if this type of shoe caused pain between the toes. Ingrown toenails wouldn't be out of the question, one told the Guardian in 2020.

Ruse for alcohol, a policeman tries on a cow shoe used by bootleggers during Prohibition in Washington DC in 1924. Photograph: Universal History Archives/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Moonshiners Cow Shoe, 1924

The cow hoof is a strip of metal to which a block of wood carved to resemble a cow's hoof is nailed, which can be attached to the human foot. A man wearing a pair of them would leave a mark resembling that of a cow, according to a 1922 Florida newspaper article. And why would a man want to do that? The reason was crime: Prohibition violators wore them to avoid alerting the police to the location of illicit stills.

Ride with Irene Clifford steps out in an unusual pair of sandals en route to Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 1947, Photograph: JA Hampton/Getty Images

Unusual sandals, 1947

These pleasantly avant-garde numbers resemble a bit like slap soles, a 17th century invention to prevent people from sinking into mud. (Fun fact: Men's protective bottom soles were left loose to make a sassy, ​​slapping, look-at-me sound; while women's were nailed on the uppers and propped up with felt to keep them quiet, a patriarchal move classic.) The wearer walks on a toilet roll, which might actually be quite comfortable.

The pile contains a man wearing platform shoes in Oxford Street, London, May 1973. Photography: Evening Standard/Getty Images

Man on Platforms, 1973

Men wore heels long before 10th-century Persian female horsemen used them to increase their stability in stirrups and allow them to carry heavier weapons. At the turn of the 17th century, as trade with Persia increased, European men decided to adopt the look and when women adopted heels soon after, it was part of a fashion aimed at imitating boys (who inevitably got hot about it). ). Men's heels disappeared during the Great Male Renunciation, when guys stopped being fabulous, so thank goodness glam rock leveled the playing field for foot discomfort again.

Armadillo shoes on stilts on display at the Alexander McQueens show at Paris Fashion Week in 2010. Photograph: Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

McQueen Armadillo, 2010

In 2024, when even the British Prime Minister wears Sambas, Daphne Guinness I'm limping on these McQueen monsters in 2009 it seems as archaic as Chopines or Krakow. I'm a former Louboutin fan, but I'm more likely to stick my feet in a living tattoo than wear them now. Is this progress? Shocking.