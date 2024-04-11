What We Saw at New York Bridal Fashion Week





The designers brought some drama to New York Bridal Fashion Week, held April 2-4, and showcased their spring and summer 2025 collections. Justin Alexander kicked things off with an interactive collaboration with street artist Gioele Corradengo, known as Sexsdreams. Participants in her show spray painted a wedding dress, creating their own work of art. And Cinq unveiled its new collection with a candlelit dinner presentation that was both a Shakespearean drama and a Hitchcock film. One of the highlights of the week was the proposal from the boyfriend of model Erica Honings during Galia Lahavs' presentation. There was the debut of designers Alejandra Alonso Rojas' bridal brand, Courte Collection and Nordeen, as well as the return of Odylyne the Ceremony to Bridal Fashion Week after a brief absence. Claire Pettibone also unveiled her highly anticipated East Coast flagship store in Midtown Manhattan.

On the runways and during presentations, many designers opted for non-traditional, more versatile looks. As Nordeen founder and creative director Brenna Simmons explains, these looks included styles in the form of colors, separates or convertible pieces that can be styled in multiple ways. Or even as simple as exploring new types of silhouettes that aren't necessarily your typical wedding dress. Here are some highlights of what we saw.

Reduced sizes The low cut was one of the hottest looks on the bridal show, featured in different versions from ruched tulle to draped satin ballgowns. Chosen by KYHA, to a strapless dress with clean lines with an adjustable bow back of Short Collection. Anne Bargé launched a shimmering, embroidered, low-waisted A-line dress. And Monique Lhuillier Bliss showed a luxurious low-waisted lace dress with an inverted pleat skirt. Inès Di Santo opened her show with a drop-waisted, beaded ballgown accented by a dramatic tulle skirt. Downsized sizes are a good way everywhere, said Christy Baird, owner and creative director of LOHO bridea bridal boutique in West Hollywood, California. Expect this style to stick around for a while, as popular bridal fashion trends tend to last much longer than ready-to-wear trends.

Mixed fabrics Blended fabrics are a big trend this season as brides demand more personalized or unique pieces, said Sarah Swann, creative director at Amsale. This look adds individuality, allowing brides to showcase their own sense of style. Amsale showed the perfect example of mixing fabrics and layering in a bridal look by pairing a tailored duchess satin bodice with a lace top and soft tulle skirt. Nadia Manjarrez The collection included a low-cut dress with an embossed bodice and a full tulle skirt. And Andrew Kwon presented a beaded mini dress that can be worn alone or layered with a floor-length feather-adorned tulle petticoat. For spring/summer 2025, Ms. Manjarrez sees many brides moving away from minimalist styles. They like prom dresses with interesting textures, she says.

Basque Sizes With the continued popularity of period dramas like Bridgerton and The Great, it's no surprise that designers are taking inspiration from 18th and 19th century fashion.

The basque waist, slightly lower on the natural waist and finished with a V-shaped point, creates a volume at the hip level that is a bit Marie-Antoinette and very fashionable. This look has been achieved in different ways across different collections. A strapless midi dress launched by Balykina featured an elongated, sewn bodice that complemented its bubble skirt. Five The collection included a strapless A-line dress in cotton lace and crinkled silk tulle. And Lihi Hod used royal lace for a strapless ball gown with a structured waist and full skirt.

Trompe Loeil Bra Necklines A bra peeking out from under a tank top or slip dress was a late 1990s and early 2000s trend that has recently resurfaced in celebrity street style and red carpet photos, so of course, he made his way to the bride in classy fashion. This look gives the illusion of a lace or satin bra peeking out from the neckline of a dress. Concept won launched an A-line dress with a pleated skirt and detailed corset bodice with a bra-like satin neckline. And Nardos showed off an elegant hand-draped silk mikado dress with a corset bodice peeking out from underneath. Eva Lendels The new collection featured a column dress with a corseted bodice and detachable lace neckline.

Elongated corsets Separates have become a staple in bridal fashion, as many brides not only love the ability to change and coordinate tops and bottoms for their wedding day, but also the appeal of two or more pieces that create an impeccable look. This season, designers have paired full skirts and fitted pants with flattering elongated corsets for an elegant take on the two-piece bridal look. Dana Harels The chiffon corset dress featured a distinctive hand-ruching technique to create texture. Marc Ingram showed a crepe corset with wide crepe tuxedo pants. A Victorian-inspired French lace mermaid dress with a fitted, elongated corset and leg-of-mutton sleeves was included in Power Lahavs presentation.

Ruched tulle Ethereal dresses are a favorite option among brides, and this season, dreamy dress selections featured ruched tulle looks that were both modern and romantic. Markarian featured a tiered, off-the-shoulder A-line dress with delicate bows at the back. Hera Couture added a bohemian vibe to a sophisticated tulle dress with detached puff sleeves. And the Nordeens collection included an airy cape in crinkled silk chiffon that could be worn over a slip dress or bridal pants.

