Jill Biden's state dinner outfit was subtle. His message was not.

First lady Jill Biden will not be remembered in history for her clothes, as first ladies such as Jackie Kennedy, Nancy Reagan and Michelle Obama were. But it's intentional. She avoids the pleasures and expressiveness of fashion, sticking instead to a few principles: modesty, good taste, reliability. Biden still looks great. Rarely can we say more or less what made her blue and beige Oscar de la Renta dress unusual at the Wednesday evening state dinner for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko Kishida.

His ensembles are not memorable, like Kennedy and Melania Trump were, nor will they change popular understanding of clothes, like Obama did. They're not talking about glamor as an expression of power, like Reagan's wardrobe. But Biden's suits always fit perfectly, and his dresses and taste in prints are inoffensively beautiful. They seem fitting for what an educator and first lady of the United States should wear in 2024.

In other words, her clothes never make the story, but she may be grudgingly recognizing that as the election gets underway, that won't be the case.

The Oscar de la Renta dress she wore to the state dinner shows that she's honing her sense of decorum into something of a weapon. On the surface, the dress was an expected choice: She has worn the brand, designed since 2016 by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, perhaps more than any other, on several formal occasions (including the state dinner with France in December 2022), her Vogue 2021 cover and other public appearances that require a simply charming floral dress.

It's a little surprising, I think, how many comments are made about what I wear, she told Vogue in 2021. But Monday's dress seemed like a slight pivot in her sartorial strategy. The dress was almost entirely beige, with blue mists at the neck and shoulders. It drew the eye to Biden's smiling face, then quickly to Yuko Kishida, head to toe in bright, vibrant blue. Who knows if Biden knew in advance what Kishida would wear, but even if she had chosen a different color, the trick still would have worked. It was a visual act of kindness, enhanced by the event's themed interiors, with huge fans, cherry blossoms and a floor designed to resemble a koi pond.

The setting was almost Disneyland-like (even though it is the end of cherry blossom season in Washington), but Biden's dress was a more successful visual gesture to demonstrate the Biden style of the American alliance. Don't look at me, Biden's dress says, look at our guests. They are the center of attention, not America's power, swagger, or style.

The dress was subtle, but its message was not.

In fact, several prominent Democratic women in attendance appeared to engage in authoritarian fashion diplomacy, particularly former first lady and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, in a kimono-like red caftan, and Secretary of State Trésor Janet L. Yellen, in a black and white striped evening jacket which, for the occasion, also resembled the Japanese kimono. (Oddly enough, the woman who completely avoided the game, which always borders on costume, was Amy Rule, the wife of Rahm Emanuel, American ambassador to Japan. She wore a simple floor-length pink dress with puffed sleeves. Cherry blossom pink , perhaps, but not openly.)

The strongest performance came from the president's granddaughter, Naomi Biden Neal, in a cherry blossom print dress with a cape at the back. From a pure fashion standpoint, she looked lovely. But with the added political context, the message was a bit exaggerated: Were! Just! SO! Thrilled! You are! Here!

Even President Biden's choice of ties seemed like a wise choice: a necktie instead of a bow tie. Let's give Prime Minister Kishida the classic moment of pimpance, he seemed to say.

Not since the inaugural ball in 2021, when Jill Biden wore a Gabriela Hearst dress embroidered with all the flowers of the states and territories to symbolize political unity, has the first lady so easily put a message in her clothes .

Of course, it was a tense moment, coming on the heels of the close race and attempted overturning of the results a few weeks before, when the Biden administration had to make something gracious of a chaotic country.

Today, even if it is not yet official, we are in a sort of remake of this electoral period, loaded with new fears. The first lady will soon appear in countless photographs that will serve as points of comparison between the Biden administration and the possibility of a second Trump era. While this sort of sartorial sparring is certainly not Biden's cup of tea, every photo will be scrutinized, every look a study in contrasts, and she's savvy enough to know it.

Melania Trump is much more comfortable in the world of clothing. She's a classic, somewhat indulgent towards luxury brands, a woman who loves to shop and loves the way clothes fit her. The election is certainly not a beauty contest; It won't be won on the outfits. But clothing will be a key battleground.

Sharp. Spiritual. Thoughtful. Subscribe to the Style Memo newsletter.

Biden will demonstrate consistency and relevance (especially in his willingness to wear clothes again). And now, perhaps an additional message of kindness that she and her husband represent an America that doesn't do stupid things but instead insists on humility. Melania Trump is rarely seen, although her Garbo-like public profile will make her few appearances even more significant, more laden with signs and symbols, intentional or not.

This is an election that will be fought as much through images and posts as anything else in the media, and sometimes candidates are eager to seize on anything that creates a contrast.