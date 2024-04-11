How to Buy Less in the Long Run A Fashion Editor's Guide

I don't really shop anymore. I don't say this to garner praise or to make this story a lasting, self-righteous life story. But if either is true, sue me.

I admit my situation is a bit unique. As a former fashion editor, over the years I have imposed little rules on myself about how to shop strategically, i.e. never buy at full price, buy from a designer retains its value. value for resale, no more panic buying for sample sales. In this job, after helping tell people what to buy for almost a decade and a half, I hit a wall. Exposure to so much new stuff and the relentless schedule dictating that we need new wardrobes every three months has started to seem less fun and just plain overwhelming. I finally gave up covering mainstream fashion full-time in a very “it's not you, it's me” way, and sparked a deeper exploration of my personal consumption and attachment to things.

Four years ago, I moved from New York to seaside New England and began shedding the remnants of my fashion flex wardrobe. Here, fashionable clothes matter a little less, so I chose pieces that fit the context better, selling those that didn't seem out of place. I said goodbye to a lot of black people! I also got pregnant last year, which prompted me to put everything that no longer fit into canvas wardrobe bags, and only left a handful of items in capsules of what worked seasonally and ad hoc. This one consisted of fuller or stretchy silhouettes and a sprinkling of thrifted clothes that came back into my wardrobe cycle post-baby.

Courtesy of Julia Gall

But after giving birth, I felt ready to expand my outfit rotation. Rigid washing and repeating the combination of jeans and t-shirt in fall and winter to minimize laundry at first, messy baby days have become tedious. I'm having a hard time being a uniform dresser, and even though I don't really have anywhere to go, I want to brighten things up.

With that, the temptation to refresh (an innocent-sounding but highly manipulative) marketing term persists. After all, who wants to be obsolete? It's natural to want to add new items when the contents of my OOTD-based algorithm start to make it seem like everyone's closets have seemingly limitless combinations. My suspicions were reinforced by the popular counter-movement on TikTok called Hard Style Challenge 75 where users saved their outfit every day for 75 days using only what existed in their wardrobe. I was shocked to see very few repeats. Feeling like I'd done it before, I was pleased to discover that my streak seemed to last well over 75 days without much effort. It turns out that caring for a newborn around the clock pretty much overshadows any free thoughts about my wardrobe.

My first and most important tactic in this resistance to shopping is abstinence. As someone who has worked in fashion, many of my friends ask me for outfit advice, clothing recommendations, and if I've seen shoes like this. And my answer is no. It's because I'm not looking. Of course, it's more difficult than ever not look. With weirdly specific targeted ads slipping between every scroll and a new crop of shopping newsletters from all our favorite tastemakers, avoiding someone telling you to buy something is like trying to avoid the Sun exposure. It's good for you in the long run, but also not very fun in the moment. I don't enjoy clicking and actively browsing a website to make purchases. Womp wah. But I had to find out if my cold, cold approach was making me strangely harsh or if it was actually effective. I asked fashion psychologist Dr. Dion Terrelonge to weigh in on this tip: going cold turkey is the quickest and easiest way. Ah-ha! I was onto something after all. The brain forgets and cravings disappear more quickly. I wouldn't be surprised if after two weeks they are so minimal or weakened that you can reason with them.

Calling the desire to shop an intrusive thought seems particularly harsh in a world where consumerism is rampant, but that's what it was designed to do. Terrelonge explains: “We form these new habits because they have been positively reinforced. The convenience of how much we have, how accessible it is, and how quickly we can receive it has helped lock in addiction. How could something so accommodating be so bad? When combined with the human tendency toward herd behavior, we don't even notice this behavior as bad, since everyone else seems to be doing it too. Changing a thought process is tricky, she admits. So, should we be wrong?

With that, I propose my other strategy: hide and seek. During my pregnancy, the frustration of not having reliable old pieces in my wardrobe was a challenge. Not a fan of adding elastic or the open zipper look à la Rihanna, I packed my jeans for the long haul. Being able to not see what bothered me in my closet, without deciding to bare it all, helped me develop my laser focus on putting together outfits and feeling comfortable when there was already so much discomfort in my body. Now that the seasons have changed, revisiting items I haven't seen in over a year is almost as exciting as shopping.

But the notion of seeing is almost as important as that of not seeing. Enter the Indyx app. This wardrobe tool, founded by former corporate fashion veteran Yidi Campbell, takes wardrobe shopping to a literal level. This is the first time you see everything you own in a very visually beautiful way. The app offers tutorials on how to take great photos of your pieces and brighten the background to mimic flat-lay clothing, similar to online shopping. This way, the user and the stylists offering their services through the app can make sense of what is in the closet for outfit creation, cleaning, etc. This is a huge reality check. As you catalog, you then realize, Oh, I actually have the same ten pairs of black pants. You have the data to quantify the state of your wardrobe. Data drives behavior change. If seeing is believing and believing is understanding what we have, then we should never feel like we're lacking, right?

Harder said than done, but it can be done. The last but not least important part of this puzzle is wardrobe gratitude. If we are all lucky enough to be able to afford a shopping addiction, we can certainly all practice gratitude. Focusing on what you love about your wardrobe helps reinforce buying more adorable pieces. Colton Winger, owner and CEO of Seattle-based personal styling agency CUNIFORM, empowers clients to turn gratitude into constructive consumption. Identify what you really like about something. What about the cut, fabric or construction really convinced you? Then put that in your mental toolbox, compare it to something else in your wardrobe, and start connecting the dots. This understanding makes the customer a more informed buyer and not just a solutions-based buyer, which is what Winger aims to create. Instead of reaching for something that solves the problem and buying ten more, you'll have a stronger relationship with your wardrobe. Dare I say that having a healthy connection with the things you own is more therapeutic than the notion of retail therapy.

Working towards individual change seems like one small step for humanity, without the giant leap against fighting big business. How can we reckon with a system that was built to play us? With the simplicity of Square, Shopify, and your Chrome browser, it's possible to complete a transaction with just one click or three clicks from start to finish. In fact, I've been misplacing my credit card for months now (a habit born from my new mom brain) and I still use it remotely for transactions on my phone or computer. I literally shop without knowing where my physical card is. This ease now seems dangerous. This frictionless programming or transactions has sparked a article Since Time last month this found its way through my Instagram feed, with posters mimicking the title and wondering why indeed are we spend so much money. The data was there: American consumers spent a record $19 trillion in December 2023, an increase of 6% from the previous year and 29% from February 2020. Relaxation cannot certainly not be the only reason. My process isn't perfect, but it helps me see beyond consumption. We are drowning in clothes. How can we collectively free ourselves from these things?

Terrelonge says it clearly: once you have enough things to satisfy your basic needs, everything is fine. There is no correlation with the amount and levels of happiness. Oh, I told you. You don't need these pants.