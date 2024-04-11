Triple shooting in Toronto fashion district leaves one dead





Toronto police say a 30-year-old man is dead after gunfire erupted on a downtown sidewalk as bars emptied early Thursday. A 36-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were also taken to hospital with serious injuries but survived, police said in a statement Thursday morning. Officers responded to Queen Street West and Portland Street around 2:36 p.m. for a call about a shooting outside a business on the south side of the street, between Portland and a nearby alley. “Shortly after 2:30 a.m., we received several calls for service at this address in connection with a shooting,” said Detective Sgt. Trevor Grieve told reporters on scene. “Officers from 14 Division attended the scene and we located three victims at that time.” Two adults were then taken to hospital in serious condition, while a third was transported with life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said. Police later confirmed that one of the victims died from his injuries in hospital. Grieve said the shooting caused people to take shelter in nearby restaurants and bars. He said it was too early to say for sure whether the shooting was targeted, but there were a lot of people on the street at the time and police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward . “We're obviously looking for the public's help in speaking with any witnesses that may have been here last night,” Grieve said. “There was a large group of people here at some local establishments.” Yellow police tape blocked off much of the businesses on Queen Street on Thursday morning and officers could be seen searching the ground for evidence in the pouring rain. The area was closed to traffic for several hours, but has since reopened. There is little information about the suspects so far, but police said they fled in a dark vehicle. Grieve said while it's concerning every time gunfire erupts on city streets, he doesn't think there are any other dangers to the neighborhood. “Obviously, when it comes to the public safety factor, any time you have someone with a gun and they openly fire that gun in the middle of a crowded road in the city of Toronto, “There are obviously concerns when it comes to gun safety and violence in the city. city,” he said. “But for the residents here in particular, I don’t think there are any safety concerns for them as far as the neighborhood itself.” It is not yet known whether there was a connection between the victims. Police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators or call Crime Stoppers.

