My Oura ring says Fashion Week is bad for me





If fashion were a sport, Fashion Week or month, if we were scientists, it would be its Olympic Games. Go to the collections, it's amusing. For many of us, it's a dream come true. But it's also a lot of work, and the days are long. (Dream jobs are still jobs, folks!) For context, I spend the day, from the first time slot at 9 a.m. to the last at 9 p.m., moving from one show to the next, and trying to find pockets of time between or after to account for them. I wouldn't change it for anything, but as they say, the body counts. After New York Fashion Week in February, I realized that the shows were where most of my good habits were broken. I consider myself a fairly healthy person: I work out often, I usually sleep six to eight hours, and over time I have learned to manage my stress. But during Fashion Week, most of that stuff goes out the window. When you work long days, something has to give. I thought it would be enlightening to track how exactly Fashion Week affects my habits and overall health. I didn't join my colleagues for the European stop this month, but I spent a week in China towards the end of March at Shanghai Fashion Week. As a fun little experiment, I decided to use an Oura Ring, a chic, technologically smart device that tracks sleep, wellness and physical activity, to see what Fashion Week does to me and my body. Here's what I learned. Ready or Not One of the most interesting things Oura tracks is your readiness score. This looks at your body parameters and activity levels to determine how prepared you are for a day's stressors. As a general rule with Oura, anything above 70 is optimal and 85 and above is excellent. A screenshot of my preparation chart for March. My overall readiness level for the month was 64. Oops. This meant that I was not performing at an optimal level. That said, my average for the four weeks between NYFW and SHFW was 75.75. The week of shows I spent in China averaged 49a 41 on the day I arrived and 57 by the time I left. Between the 20 hours of travel, the jet lag, a little cold caught on the plane and the deadlines to meet, everything was chaotic. So bumpy I got a 27 on my first full day in Shanghaidespite a fun showroom meeting with Jacques Wei and a superb show by Mark Gong. But things got better towards the end. Isn't it always? Lights, camera, action! We guess your activity increases during Fashion Week. After all, you're running from show to show and appointments in between, and working longer hours. But you also sit and wait a bit and, in my case, miss daily workouts or cut them short. My average activity score for the month was 79. Work. However, my activity decreased during Shanghai week. My score averaged 84.5 in previous weeks (the missing 0.5 will haunt me), but was reduced to 70 the week of the shows. I wish I could say I'll do better at increasing my step count or doing better workouts next season, but frankly speaking, I'm usually too tired during show season to ask my body to do that. more. What I can to do is join my good friend and fellow performer, A magazine editor Blake Abbie talks about more bike rides to shows rather than sitting in traffic.

