



Gail Chovan, teaching assistant professor, helped design the exhibit alongside Dr. Jessica Ciarla. (Credit: Eric Henrikson/KXAN) AUSTIN (KXAN) — From lumpy blue sweaters to cerulean military jackets, the fashion industry is interwoven into our lives in a thousand ways. A new exhibit at the University of Texas aims to highlight this connection and the impact of fashion on our planet. “The 'Particles of Color' exhibit, where science meets fashion, is our first exhibit on the fourth floor,” said Carolyn Connerat, director of the Texas Science and Natural History Museum on the UT campus. The museum, more than eighty years old, recently completed its renovation. The new exhibit is the first since the initial phase of renovations was completed. “From men's fashion to women's fashion, to jewelry and a pair of beautiful cowboy boots,” Connerat said of the “Particles of Color” exhibit. The exhibition highlights the use of sustainable materials in fashion and the fashion industry's impact on the planet. Long-lasting glitter? One such material, a new type of glitter developed in UT labs by Dr. Jessica Ciarla. “They are ideally industrially composted and created using non-toxic dyes. So things like spices, food waste, algae,” Ciarla said. Clouds give way to surreal eclipse over Fredericksburg that excites those who have traveled

Polylactic acid, a byproduct of food waste, is used to create glitter. Natural materials like turmeric help give color. (Credit: Eric Henrikson/KXAN) The glitter is made from polylactic acid, a material created from food waste like corn starch. The students took the fabric, dyed it and cut off all the glitter used in the exhibit. “It was about getting this research out of the laboratory. This really doesn't help anyone in this one room in the lab in the corner at UT, let's inspire others and inspire each other to see how this material can be used through their voices and their mediums,” Ciarla said, associate professor in the Division. of Textiles at the University of Texas and director of the exhibition. Designers and artists, including professionals and students, helped put together the fashion on display. The University of Texas plans to shatter the universe in an upcoming event

“These brooches are from jewelry designer Diana Broussard in New York, who works a lot for Carolina Herrera,” Ciarla said, pointing to a large display. “This piece is from a designer Nikolaj Storm based in Copenhagen,” she said, pointing to a dress. Fashionable spin-offs According to the Columbia Climate School, the fashion industry is responsible for 10% of climate change caused by humans. The industry consumes more energy than the aviation and shipping industries combined. Some outfits were designed by UT students, while others were put together by professional fashion designers. (Credit: Eric Henrikson/KXAN)

Some of the fashion featured in UT's new exhibit is made entirely of sustainable materials, like the bags in this photo. (Credit: Eric Henrikson/KXAN)

Using a new type of glitter, designers can create sustainable fashion at the Particles of Color exhibition. (Credit: Eric Henrikson/KXAN)

Each of the sequins was hand-made and cut by faculty and students in the UT Division of Textiles and Apparel. (Credit: Eric Henrikson/KXAN) “We need to find a solution that is more environmentally friendly, non-toxic and capable of biodegrading at a very rapid rate,” Ciarla said of the problem. The team hopes their exhibit will not only draw attention to this world-changing problem, but also to possible solutions that could get us back on track.

