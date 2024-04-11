Ariana Grande is a real flower in a mini dress after a complete makeover





Ariana Grande surprised fans by dyeing her iconic brunette locks platinum blonde for a starring role in the film adaptation of the hit musical. Wicked. But now it seems her Oz-worthy look isn't limited to the movie set. Ariana, 30, played her character Glinda Upland for CinemaCon at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Vegas on Wednesday when she took the stage wearing a mini dress with a huge white flower applique on the front with pink accents and a yellow stamen. © Getty Ariana attended CinemaCon The “Yes, and?” » The singer was the ultimate good witch, styling her bustier mini with a pair of white stilettos. © Getty Ariana looked like a real flower She also let the eye-catching ethereal dress do the talking by choosing to omit accessories from her look, save for a simple pair of diamond earrings and a single ring on her tattooed hand. © Getty Ariana looked like Glinda Her transformed honey blonde hair was styled into a slicked back half-up bun. Her makeup was suitably Glinda-esque with soft pink eyeshadow and three sparkling rhinestones adorning each eyelid. Her Wicked co-star also channeled her fictional witch, Elphaba. Cynthia Erivo, 37, wowed in a disco-worthy shimmering silver skirt with an off-the-shoulder emerald green silk top and over-the-knee satin heeled boots. © Getty Stars channeled their villainous alter egos Also in attendance was Michelle Yeoh, who has been cast as Madame Morrible in the film due out in November, wearing a teal sheer organza suit and nude wedge heels. © Getty Michelle Yeoh will play Madame Morrible This is not the first time that Wickedstars channeled their alter-egos from Oz. In March, the Color Purple star and “Bye” singer were seen on stage at the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater. The “Dangerous Woman” singer was a vision in a pale pink ruched satin maxi dress with huge duvet-style sleeves. She paired this must-have dress with satin-covered stilettos and pink jewelry fit for royalty. © Getty Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande looked like Elphaba and Glinda at the 96th Academy Awards Meanwhile, Cynthia looked incredible in a dark green leather dress with a plunging V-neckline and dramatic padded shoulders. © Shutterstock Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo donned custom Louis Vuitton swimsuits The dynamic duo made their respective witches their brand when they arrived in coordinating sequined Louis Vuitton jerseys at the Superbowl in February. While Cynthia looked stunning in a custom sparkly green swimsuit, Ariana looked incredible in a pink version with “Glinda” emblazoned on the back. © Shutterstock Their bad roles influenced their wardrobe The two musical theater stars wore impressive black boots, oversized jackets and dazzling sunglasses. Ariana's looked like the circular ones her character wears in Wizamania. © Getty Ariana Grande performed Imperfect For You on SNL Despite all the excitement over the release of the musical film, Ariana has also been keeping herself very busy with the release of a new album. The “God is a Woman” singer promoted “Eternal Sunshine” with a rendition of “Imperfect For You” on Saturday Night Live. © Getty Ariana's SNL set was straight from Oz DISCOVER:Ariana Grande's $1.25 Million Divorce Turned Out Very Different From Boyfriend Ethan Slater's Split, Here's Why The hitmaker looked dreamy in a sheer tulle ballgown in a nude fabric that turned pink. She looked like an ethereal goddess (some would say Glinda-style!) standing in a setting designed to look like a field under a pink sky.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/celebrity-style/517322/ariana-grande-real-life-flower-ethereal-mini-dress-image-makeover/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos