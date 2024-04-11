Best Timeless Clothing and Shoes for Women and Men (2024)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Fashion changes quickly, but some things TO DO in fact, remains the same. Over the years, certain items of clothing and pairs of shoes have transcended others to earn the label “timeless.” We're talking things like Levi's 501s, Dr. Martens 1460s, and the Burberry trench coat: wardrobe staples that suit almost any personal style and never look outdated. These kinds of timeless pieces are ideal for putting together superb outfits without thinking too much about it or for creating a base for making a few style variations.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best timeless clothing and shoes that are worth buying in 2024. We've only included pieces that can be found online and in stock, at the time of writing, with at least a 3.7/5 star average customer. rating.

All of our picks are also gender neutral (or we've included options for both men and women)

The Best Timeless Shoes for Your Wardrobe

Dr Martens 1460

Dr Martens

When it comes to shoes, we're in a weird situation right now. In most everyday settings, dress shoes can often seem a little dressy, while most sneakers can seem a little too casual. Answer ? A great pair of classic boots like the Dr. Martens 1460. Famous for their durability and boldness, yet easy to pair with most outfits, these boots have been around for decades for good reason. Grab a black pair for maximum versatility or try one of the more adventurous color options also offered by Dr. Martens.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star

Converse

The Converse Chuck Taylor presents a case for the most iconic sneaker of all time. The understated silhouette, toe cap and badge make the shoe instantly recognizable, but they're surprisingly easy to pair with a wide range of outfits. Wear them casually with jeans and cargo pants, or pair them with pants or chinos for a fun dressy look.

Editor's Choice

Slip-on Vans

Vans

Another one of the most famous sneakers of all time, Vans Classic Slip-Ons have never really gone out of style. Color is important here: plaid slip-ons are the skaterest, while darker colors will pair better with tighter looks. All white is also a great choice for casual and summer outfits.

GH Bass Larson Weejun

Loafers have seen a resurgence in recent years, offering a dressy option that isn't as formal as, say, pumps or lace-ups. The original moccasin is the Larson Weejun from GH Bass, which hasn't changed much since it was first released in 1936 (really). Over all these decades, the moccasin has remained a staple in both men's and women's wardrobes.

Gucci horsebit loafers Tendency

Gucci

Consider the Gucci Horsebit loafer as Larson Weejun's wealthier younger brother. They came out in 1953 and changed the game with their iconic horse bit on the tongue. Today, the distinctive and timeless loafer is one of the best shoes for date nights, dinners, and any other slightly dressier occasion.

The best timeless clothes for your wardrobe

Levi's 501 jeans

Levi's

It's crazy that Levi's invented jeans as we know them, and the brand still sets the standard for denim. The 501 is the most classic Levi's shape, featuring a mid-rise and straight leg, and can be found in almost every stylish person's closet. Sure, you can try searching for the perfect vintage pair, but we think it's also a good thing to buy them new, wear them to the hilt, and enjoy a wonderfully worn pair soon enough.

Sunshine Classic T-Shirt

Solar spell

There's not much to say here: everyone needs a stock of white T-shirts. If yours is diminishing or the shirts are stained or tattered, pick up this one from Sunspel. The brand has been making T-shirts for over 100 years, and it shows.

A black suit

J Crew

A few years ago, we thought the suits were potentially on their deathbed. We were wrong. Led by stylish Gen Zers, suits have made a comeback in the form of “businesscore” and other trends. If you don't already have a high-quality black suit, grab this men's Crosby suit or women's Greta suit from J. Crew and wear them together for big events, or as individual pieces with different outfits.

A leather jacket

Coach

Leather jackets, in one form or another, never seem to go out of style. Right now, the leather jacket to buy is one with a spread collar and a short, boxy cut. We like Coach for women, or Theory for men. Pair it with a t-shirt and jeans on the weekend, or wear it with the white shirt above and pants for an office outfit with a touch of edge.

Burberry Kensington

Burberry

Designed in the early 1900s, the Burberry trench coat is a legendary piece of sartorial history that can still be seen on stylish people around the world. The brand's founder, Thomas Burberry, is actually the one who created gabardine fabric (the durable twill fabric found on all trench coats today). But it also gave the trench coat a dramatic look that quickly made its way to Hollywood and, soon after, onto the shoulders of so many rich and stylish people for years to come. (For a more affordable option, check out this one from Ralph Lauren).