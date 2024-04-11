Sam Fox School presents 95th annual fashion design show – The Source

The Sam Fox School of Design and Visual Arts will present its 95th annual fashion design show on April 27. Pictured are three creations from Featherplight, a new collection exploring birds and the environmental fight by Maxine Roeder. (Photos: Phillip Hamer/Sam Fox School)

Online, fashion is often reduced to image. But in life, fashion is very tactile. The weight of a fabric, the weave of a fabric, the way it drapes or moves with the body profoundly shapes the experience of the wearer.

For younger designers, I think there's been a return to the material, said Mary Ruppert-Stroescu, associate professor and head of fashion design at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at the University of Washington in St.Louis.

They want to understand how things are made, added Ruppert-Stroescu, an authority on sustainable design and how new technologies are shaping fashion innovation. They are fascinated by texture and behavior. They are looking to innovate in this material space.

On April 27, the Sam Fox School will present its 95th Annual Fashion Design Show in the historic Holmes Lounge at WashUs in Ridgley Hall. One of the longest-running events of its kind in the country, the evening will feature dozens of models wearing dozens of outfits, with a particular focus on the fashion design graduates' signature collections.

Our program emphasizes creative leadership, Ruppert-Stroescu said. Capstone projects allow students to channel all their knowledge and experience into an expression of their core aesthetic.

What do they mean about the world?

Mirage, a new collection by Leena Bekhiet, explores the tensions between distance and proximity, ancient and contemporary, architecture and ornament. (Photos: Phillip Hamer/Sam Fox School)

Resilience and inspiration

The exhibition will open with linen pants created as part of an introductory class led by lecturer Jennifer Ingram and alumna Angelique Joseph (BFA 91), the brand's vice president of design of Naturalizer shoes. Also on the program, original textiles; laser cut clothing; virtual outfits modeled by avatars; gala ball gowns inspired by land, sea and sky; and dresses made from recycled Dutch waxed batik fabric.

The theme was resilience, Ruppert-Stroescu said of this latest project, which introduced students to its patented RECLEM textile recycling system. Students found much inspiration in the resilience of nature.

The program will then move on to senior modules. Based on months of research, each uses a distinctive visual vocabulary and reflects a rigorous process of research, development, ideation and prototyping.

In Mirage, a new collection inspired by her Egyptian ancestors, Leena Bekhiet explores the tensions between distance and proximity, ancient and contemporary, architecture and ornament. My muse is my homeland, writes Bekhiet in his creators' statement. I create through themes of home and heritage, happily inviting color and strangeness into the mundane.

Lifelines, by Ella Dassin, combines neutral palettes, simple silhouettes and original photos and drawings to capture the energy of New York street life. (Photos: Phillip Hamer/Sam Fox School)

Lifelines, by Ella Dassin, combines neutral palettes, simple silhouettes and original photos and drawings to capture the energy and urban life of her native New York. When we hear the word relationship, we tend to think of a couple, observes Dassin. Lifelines takes a broader view, exploring how humans perceive and interact with the world around us, how relationships evolve over time, and how cultures shape relationships.

With his Fighter collection, Michael Hunziker deploys a series of juxtapositions of hard and soft, light and dark, transparent and opaque to tackle the Buddhist conception of dukkha, the first of the four noble truths, which recognizes the inevitability of distress, anxiety and suffering. . We all have trauma, Hunziker explained. Let's honor and face these scars.

Maxine Roeder, in Featherplight, examines the beauty of birds and the environmental struggles they face. Her collection, she writes, addresses the contrast between the purity of birds and their threatening fate, exploring both the state of birds and the evolutionary disruption and ecological imbalance resulting from bird decline.

With cropped hemlines and bold space-age colors, Josie Zimmerman's Nostalgia collection, inspired by the concept of ballet core, exudes playful, retro-futuristic confidence. I want my clothes to be a way to feel mature and outgoing, she said, while still feeling young and bold at the same time.

Sponsors and Awards

The Fashion Design Show is coordinated by Ruppert-Stroescu and sponsored by Tacony Corp., Neiman Marcus Frontenac, St. Louis Fashion Fund and Mother Model Management, with additional support from Dominic Bertani, Dana Dahi and Susan Sanders Block.

The evening will also feature several departmental awards, including:

Dominic Michael Silver Scissors Designer of the Year Award . Sponsored by the Dominic Michael Salon for over two decades, the award is given to the senior fashion design student who has demonstrated compelling creativity and exceptional skills in fashion design conception and execution.

. Sponsored by the Dominic Michael Salon for over two decades, the award is given to the senior fashion design student who has demonstrated compelling creativity and exceptional skills in fashion design conception and execution. The Neiman Marcus Rising Star Award , which recognizes a senior fashion design student whose collection is deemed the most marketable. Works from the five senior collections will be on display at Neiman Marcus Frontenac from May 2-13, with a reception hosted by Neiman Marcus in-store from 1-3 p.m. on May 11.

, which recognizes a senior fashion design student whose collection is deemed the most marketable. Works from the five senior collections will be on display at Neiman Marcus Frontenac from May 2-13, with a reception hosted by Neiman Marcus in-store from 1-3 p.m. on May 11. The Stars Design Group Prize which grants mentoring and workshop space within the Couture Culture incubator to a student whose collection demonstrates strong commercial potential.

which grants mentoring and workshop space within the Couture Culture incubator to a student whose collection demonstrates strong commercial potential. The Silver Ripper Prize sponsored by alumna Susan Sanders Block, is presented to the second or third year fashion design student who has demonstrated the most growth.

sponsored by alumna Susan Sanders Block, is presented to the second or third year fashion design student who has demonstrated the most growth. The Riverbend Textiles Award for Leadership in Sustainable Design which recognizes exceptional thinking and practice towards sustainable fashion design.

which recognizes exceptional thinking and practice towards sustainable fashion design. The Fashion Citizenship Awardsponsored by Ruppert-Stroescu and presented to an outstanding second-year fashion design student who demonstrates good citizenship and community involvement.

Tickets

The 95th annual Washington University Fashion Design Show will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 at the WashUs Holmes Lounge, located in Ridgley Hall. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. A meeting with the designers will immediately follow the show, in the Anabeth and John Weil rooms.

General admission tickets are all reserved. However, the Sam Fox School will also host a free watch party at Weil Hall, as well as an exhibition of students' two-dimensional fashion design work. Participants can then join the after-party. To register or sign up for the live stream of the fashion show, visit samfoxschool.wustl.edu.

About the Fashion Design Program

The fashion design program at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis offers BA and BFA degrees. Built on a foundation of art and design, the WashU fashion program challenges students to develop an intellectually rich and relevant narrative about clothing and fashion in contexts ranging from the personal to the industrial.