RIP PAUL WATTENBERG: MAESTRO OF MEN’S SUITS
Born on April 29, 1931 in Paris, France, Paul Wattenberg left this world on April 9, 2024. A legend in men's clothing manufacturing, he will be remembered for his brilliant salesmanship, his determination, his love for his family and friends and his incredible joy. to live.
After a childhood in Paris, Paul managed to escape the atrocities of World War II and create a successful clothing business in the United States. Decades later, wanting to leave a message for future generations, he wrote an uplifting book about his life experiences titled Pure luck: conceive, believe, achieve. As he told the press upon publication: “We survived thanks to my mother's extraordinary tenacity and courage. The other factor was luck, plain and simple. You can be smart, you can be brilliant, you can be brilliant, but at the end of the day, without mazel (chance), it doesn't fly. It's the whole story of life. It's the story of my life.
In the early stages of Leon of Paris (which evolved into Aldolfo Licensing Group), Paul worked with his father Leon, his mother Rachel and his brother Gary. Later, for over 40 years, he worked alongside his son Lee.
Family meant everything to Paul, who leaves behind his fabulous wife Linda (63 years of love and laughter), his precious children Lee, Debbie and Wendy, their beloved spouses Laura, Brett and Steven, and his grandchildren. much loved children Jamie, David, Rachel. , Kyle, Ryan, Jordan, Cory, Andrew, Ethan, Dylan and great-grandchildren Charlie and Oliver. As noted in Paul's official obituary, his heart filled with pride at the sight of each new addition to his growing family.
Saddened by Paul's passing, friends and colleagues remain inspired by everything they learned from him over the years. According to Ron Wurtzburger of Peerless, it was one of the best sellers I have ever encountered. No, that meant he would try again the same day. Seriously, I worked for him for five years and I loved him. If you were sick or had a problem, he was the first to help you. He loved fashion and was always the first to offer new designs and fabrics. Paul's wife, Linda, and their son Lee were always by his side to support him. There was only one Paul Wattenberg, and he knew how to close the deal. I will miss him.
Recalls Stu Nifoussi, former editor of MR magazine, Paul was never afraid to ask for what he wanted. He was relentless in his determination, but always in a kind and respectful manner. Somehow he always managed to get what he was looking for
Stewart Golden worked for Paul for almost 25 years. I would not be where I am today without Paul's guidance. He was so intelligent, so dynamic, so talented in fabric selection and design. He could be a bit harsh at times, or so it seemed to me when I started working for him at 21. But he taught me everything I know about business, about building relationships and selling. I am forever grateful for so many life-enhancing lessons.
Patrick Kennedy, founder of A Curious Man, said: “Tenacity lost its poster on Tuesday. Paul Wattenberg was one of the most tenacious people I have ever met, elevating the phrase “No is never no” to an art form. He was one of the most underrated yet talented men in our industry. At the Wattenberg school, I learned his “CBA”: Conceive, Believe and Realize. I feel blessed to have had the honor of working for him and my heart is very heavy today.
Finally, from Philip Elkus, a close friend who first worked with Paul's parents and who knew and loved four generations of the Wattenberg family, Paul was the maestro of men's suits. His internal periscope rotated 24/7 on every aspect of the business: design, fabrics, color, manufacturing, sales and style. He was an extremely talented guy, his only fault being that he seemed tone deaf every time he heard a customer say no. But more importantly, he was good-hearted and would do anything for a friend. I am grateful to have been one of his friends.
A funeral service will be held today, Thursday April 11th.
12:00 – 12:45
CHAPELS ON THE BANK OF THE NORTH NASSAU RIVER
|
