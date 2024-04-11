PRINGLES AND CROCS COMBINE FASHION AND FLAVOR WITH A ONE-OF-A-KIND CRUSH BOOT, THE FIRST CROCS-INSPIRED CRISPS AND OTHER DELICIOUS DESIGNS IN THE GLOBAL COLLECTION





Snack on the go with a personalized Pringles can case and the Crocs-inspired flavor takes center stage in a stacked collection. CHICAGO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — That's right, you can now put your Pringles in sports mode. For the first time, flavors are at the origin of Pringles enter the world of footwear with the leader in innovative casual footwear, Crocs, to deliver the tastiest collaboration yet. Pringles x Crocs Collection.

Pringles and Crocs combine fashion and flavor with a one-of-a-kind Crush boot, the first-ever Crocs-inspired chips and other delicious designs in a global collection



Brimming with flavor and style, Pringles and Crocs offer fans around the world three limited editions Pringles-designs inspired by fan-favorite Crocs styles, a range of Pringles–themed Jibbitz charms, and even a new Pringles flavor inspired by the Croc-Tail Party partnership. Each unique pair of Crocs celebrates Mr. P's iconic looks, past and present, so fans can look “flawless” for any occasion: Pringles x Crocs Classic Crush Boot: With a playful twist of classic Pringles -red and a crisp stacked heel, these stylish boots sport a one-of-a-kind custom case for storing an on-the-go item Pringles so fashionistas and snackers can carry their favorite chips on their favorite shoes. Plus, first-time boot buyers in the U.S. will have a tasty surprise while supplies last, as they will receive the the very first model inspired by Crocs Pringles flavor : Pringles Crocodile tail party. The limited-edition Watermelon, Chili and Lime flavor delivers a fusion of sweet, spicy and tangy in every bite. The juicy sweetness of watermelon, the tang of chili pepper, and the tangy punch of lime will treat fans to a vibrant tasting experience that perfectly captures the essence of Pringles x Crocs Partnership.

With a playful twist of classic -red and a crisp stacked heel, these stylish boots sport a one-of-a-kind custom case for storing an on-the-go item so fashionistas and snackers can carry their favorite chips on their favorite shoes. Plus, first-time boot buyers in the U.S. will have a tasty surprise while supplies last, as they will receive the : Pringles x Crocs Classic Clogs: Mr. P continues to appear everywhere, including his mustache-like strap on these colorful clogs available in four mix-and-match colors, each symbolizing a fan favorite. Pringles flavor. The elegant red and orange clogs reflect the popular Pringles Original and Pringles Flavors of cheddar cheese, while the elegant pair of blue and green reflect Pringles Sour cream and onion and Pringles Salt and vinegar, so fans can match their style to their favorite flavors.

Mr. P continues to appear everywhere, including his mustache-like strap on these colorful clogs available in four mix-and-match colors, each symbolizing a fan favorite. flavor. The elegant red and orange clogs reflect the popular Original and Flavors of cheddar cheese, while the elegant pair of blue and green reflect Sour cream and onion and Salt and vinegar, so fans can match their style to their favorite flavors. Pringles x Crocs Classic Slides : For a classic throwback, fans can scroll through slides featuring a retro black-and-white Mr. P design and the global snacking icon's stylish mustache.

: For a classic throwback, fans can scroll through slides featuring a retro black-and-white Mr. P design and the global snacking icon's stylish mustache. Pringles x Jibbitz Crocs Charms: For even tastier features, fans can enhance their new look with five Pringles– Jibbitz themed charms including a classic Mr. P with a red bow tie, a 3D flashing Mr. P, two cans of Pringles Original and Pringles Sour cream and onion, and a Pringles crisp. “Pringles The first footwear collaboration delivers what both our brands do best, bringing ingenuity to fashion and flavor,” said Mauricio Jenkinsmarketing manager in the United States for Pringles. “We literally brought the flavor of this dynamic partnership to life, with Pringles Croc-Tail Party and with a collection that allows fans to express their tastes in snacks and fashion. “This partnership harmoniously combines the flavor-rich world of Pringles with Crocs' iconic comfort DNA,” said Matias Infante, vice president of global brand partnerships and energy for Crocs. “We are delighted to partner with the team at Pringles finding new and innovative ways to ignite our communities and excite our fans. “We are delighted with the way Crocs and Pringles both became creatively embodied in fashion, flavor and fantasy,” said David Lee, global senior director of licensing and culture for Kellanova. “The fans not only North Americabut all over the world Europe, Asia And Latin America can check out this stacked collection. Shoe lovers and snackers around the world will have the chance to purchase the limited edition Pringles x Crocs Collection at Crocs.shoes/PringlesCrocs from $20.00+ start Tuesday April 16 has 12:00 p.m. ET. Exclusivity Pringles The x Crocs collaboration will be available worldwide with the Pringles Croc-Tail Party flavor available exclusively in the United States, while supplies last. Stay tuned Pringles and Crocs social channels to learn more about the tasty shoe releases. About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a global leader in international snacking, cereals and noodles, and North America frozen foods whose heritage dates back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats, RXBAR, Eggo, MorningStar Farms, Special K, Coco Pops and many more, Kellanova's vision is to become the powerhouse of the most efficient snacks in the world. , unlocking the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate employees. Our net sales for 2023 were 13 billion dollars. At Kellanova, our goal is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by addressing hunger, sustainability, well-being, equity, diversity and inclusion. Our goal is to create better days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (compared to 2015). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals and our methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com. About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), whose headquarters are at Broomfield, Colorado, is a global leader in innovative casual footwear for everyone, combining comfort and style with value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information about Crocs, Inc., visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com Or www.heydude.com. Individuals can also visit https://investors.crocs.com/news-and-events/ and follow Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms. SOURCE Kellanova

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pringles-and-crocs-combine-fashion-and-flavor-with-a-one-of-a-kind-crush-boot-first-ever-crocs-inspired-crisps-and-more-delicious-designs-in-global-collection-302113250.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos