Paulina Gretzky wears a stunning red dress on the opening day of the Masters as she cheers on her husband Dustin Johnson as he bids for a second green jacket at Augusta National

Paulina Gretzky turned heads on opening day of the Masters at Augusta National with a stunning red dress.

The daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky arrived at the annual Par 3 competition Wednesday to support her husband, Dustin Johnson.

Gretzky wore a dress from women's golf clothing line Goldie Bird as she watched the crowd during Johnson's practice round. Her look was curated by celebrity stylist Zoe Gofman.

During last year's Par 3 competition, the model served as her husband's caddy. Along with their sons, Tatum and River, Gretzky joined the other players' relatives as a caddy before the tournament began.

After winning the Masters in 2020, Johnson is back at Augusta National in search of his second green jacket.

Johnson's last victory came when he finished the tournament at 20 under and broke the Masters record for under-18s, held by Tiger Woods in 1997 and Jordan Spieth in 2015.

After celebrating with a kiss on the course, Johnson posted on Instagram to congratulate Johnson on his victory by writing, “Honey, I am forever and always your biggest fan. I'm so proud of you @djohnsonpga.'

The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee in 2022 and will celebrate their second anniversary this month.

A few weeks after the wedding, Johnson left the PGA Tour to compete on the Saudi-backed LIV golf tour.

Johnson is the captain of the 4Aces GC team with Pat Perez, Patrick Reed and Harold Varner III. In addition to winning more than $35 million in his first year at LIV, Johnson was named the individual winner of the LIV Golf Las Vegas tournament in February.