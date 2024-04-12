Fashion
Fast fashion retailer facing new scrutiny
A new HBO Original documentary takes viewers inside the world of a fast fashion purveyor: a controversial Italian fashion brand Brandy Melville.
“Brandy Hellville and the cult of fast fashion” highlights the brand, which makes one-size-fits-all clothing, and accusations of racism and misogyny in its stores by former employees, executives and fashion insiders.
The Italian retailer, founded in the early 1980s, has stores in more than 15 countries. The brand gained popularity in the United States among teenage girls in the 2010s and with its “one size fits all” clothing, Brancy Melville is often linked to the “skinny aesthetic” promoted on social media sites like Tumblr at the time.
The documentary shows how this marketing sexualizes and promotes unrealistic beauty standards among young girls. At one point, the brand was worn and promoted by celebrities like Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner.
The documentary also focuses on the company's impact on the environment and the promotion of overconsumption. Here's what we learned.
Brandy Melville Racism Accusations: CEO Accused of Excluding Black Customers
In 2021, a former employee of the store, Franco Sorgi, said Business Insider that Brandy Melville CEO Stephan Marsan told him he didn't want overweight or black people wearing his clothes. Sorgi opened the first Brandy Melville store in Canada in 2012 and, at one point, owned 11 locations.
Sorgi claimed Marsan said he wanted “pretty little rich girls” as customers, to influence popular high school girls and increase sales.
Business Insider reported at the time that it had spoken to more than two dozen current and former employees, who claimed the company's employment practices were influenced by race. His investigation also uncovered claims that Marsan and other leaders regularly made jokes about Adolf Hitler in text messages, including an image that allegedly showed Marsan's face edited onto Hitler's body.
The investigation is highlighted in the documentary, as well as testimonies from former Black employees about the brand's alleged racist and discriminatory labor practices, including Black employees being pushed to work in the background, claims that are reminiscent of accusations made by former Abercrombie employees.
'Brandy Hellville' takes a closer look at the pitfalls of fast fashion
The HBO documentary examines the company's promotion of fast fashion, or cheap, trendy clothing produced by mass market retailers.
The practices of brands like Brandy Melville, Shein, and Fashion Nova result in clothing ending up in landfills even when attempts are made to donate clothing. The clothes end up elsewhere, such as Accra, Ghana, which is home to the country's second-hand market and is called a “dumping ground” for clothes America no longer wants.
“From the beginning to the end of the supply chain, we are all operated by the same system,”Chloe AsaamGhanaian fashion designer and program manager for the OR Foundation, says in the documentary.
Former Brandy Melville employees share their stories on social media
Brandy Melville is known for doing little traditional marketing and instead relying on her younger employees and customers for promotion on her Instagram page. According to the documentary, their social media account is managed by the company's mysterious CEO.
Delaney Rinke, whose Tic Tac about her experience with Brandy Melville went viral and opened up to Popular magazine in an interview published Wednesday. Rinke was spotted by the retailer at age 14 and worked there for four years.
“I was really, really young, so I was pretty unhappy at work,” Rinke told the outlet, later recalling an “insane” practice where employees had to take photos of their outfits.
“The photos had to be very staged and make us look much older than we were,” the 22-year-old said.
Despite this, the film's director, Eva Orner, said Teen Vogue in an interview published Wednesday, it was difficult to find former employees willing to appear on camera. “Everyone was very young when they worked there, and now it’s young women starting careers or in their 20s,” she told the outlet. “A lot of them were really scared.”
How to watch “Brandy Hellville and the Cult of Fast Fashion”
“Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion” is available to stream on Max.
