Fashion
Busy Philipps' 15-year-old daughter Birdie wears her '90s dress to Olivia Rodrigo concert
Busy Philipps' 15-year-old daughter Birdie wears her '90s dress to Olivia Rodrigo concert
Busy PhilippsIt must be déjà vu. The actress' daughter, Birdie Silverstein, 15, allegedly raided her mother's closet before heading to one ofOlivia Rodrigoat the New York concerts this week, selecting a vintage style that Philipps wore in 1999.
Philipps took to Instagram to share highlights of her fun night out at Madison Square Garden with Birdie, including a side-by-side photo of the mother-daughter duo wearing the same crushed velvet and lace Betsey Johnson dress at 25 'interval !
“We love Olivia Rodrigo so much it was beyond special to be able to see her at MSG last night. Such an incredible rock show! I feel so lucky to be the mom of these kids,” Philipps captioned the carousel . “Also – please enjoy my side by side at 19 and my bird last night in the same dress – YES, THAT’S TRUE, WE ARE V SIMILAR (the dress is @betseyjohnson from the 90s! )”
The designer also took to social media to share the fun photo.
“#Twinningalert! Birdie wore the same vintage Betsey dress that Busy wore in 1999 on the GUTS tour.#VintageBetseyJohnson#BetseyBabes,” the caption read.
Birdie's throwback moment comes just after Rodrigo herself attended the 2024 GRAMMY Awards in a stunning vintage Versace dress first worn by model Linda Evangelista in 1995 during a runway show.
Rodrigo is currently in the middle of his Guts World Tour, having spent four nights at the iconic Madison Square Garden. She will then travel overseas for a series of stops before returning to the United States in July.
Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2024 GRAMMY Awards
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for the Recording Academy)
Philipps shares daughters Birdie Leigh and Cricket Pearl, 10, with herher ex-husband, Marc SilversteinThe former couple announced their separation in 2022 and worked to maintain an amicable relationship for their children.
“I think we both understood, fundamentally, that we had made a promise to each other and to our children,” she told ET in Februaryadding that while “part of the promise is different,” the “raising our children together” part of the promise has not changed.
“Being able to communicate is important and necessary,” she added. “And we weren't going to let hurt feelings on our side affect how we can show up for what is essentially still a family.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.whas11.com/article/entertainment/entertainment-tonight/busy-philipps-15-year-old-daughter-birdie-wears-her-dress-from-the-90s-to-olivia-rodrigo-concert/603-01851308-7321-44a1-a0ce-90c5c44c0e39
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Busy Philipps' 15-year-old daughter Birdie wears her '90s dress to Olivia Rodrigo concert
- Google AI updates aim to transform business operations, demonstrating ambition beyond task automation
- NATO: “Ukraine's scarcity allows Russia to advance”
- A 4.8-magnitude earthquake shakes the university campus – various news
- Save! This important Taiwanese personality dares to go to China and meet Xi Jinping
- Boris Johnson 'full of enthusiasm' about Poilievre Tories, but advocates 'agenda' for climate change
- UK News Media Rich List 2024: Highest Paid Media Executives
- OJ Simpson's murder trial cost him the American dream WFTV
- UCA Tennis wraps up regular season in Florida
- Google releases first Android 15 beta.Here's how you can get it now
- Putin's Kremlin responds to Donald Trump's Ukraine peace plan
- Congress razed Rajasthan temples, Rahul Gandhi doubted army's worth: PM Narendra Modi | News from India