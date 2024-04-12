



9 Best High Waisted Pants That Suit Everyone You know the saying: when everyone is low, go high? While this specific phrase may be referring to the open road, we like to take it literally when it comes to our pants. High-waisted pants, of course. This style of pants is on the rise (sorry, I had to) in 2024 and should be the new go-to essential in any man's wardrobe. High-waisted pants themselves are nothing new. They first appeared in the 1940s, when Levis was producing women's jeans during the war effort, but their popularity waned over time and other sizes, such as mid and low rise, have become the new norm. Now they're back and, might we say, better than ever. Trust us, we know this style of pants can be intimidating. But it's useful to know that Skyscraper simply refers to the length from the crotch seam to the top of the pants. You can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they actually sit at your natural waist, just above the belly button, helping to make your legs look longer and your torso slimmer. And if you're still not convinced, I hope this list of the nine best pairs will get you there. Each product has been carefully selected by an Esquire editor. We may earn commission from these links. Best Classic High Waisted Pants Bonobos refined pleated stretch chinos

The inconvenients It's no surprise that a pair of high-waisted chinos from Bonobos made the list. When it comes to pants, these guys do it right. Wear the bottoms with a crisp blazer or dress shirt for a sophisticated (and, dare we say, sexy?) fit. Waist sizes 33-36 Colors 1 Materials 97% cotton, 3% elastane Adjust Right Best High Waisted Pleated Pants Spier & Mackay Fresco High Waist Trousers Best High Waisted Pleated Pants Spier & Mackay Fresco High Waist Trouser Benefits

The inconvenients These pants look just as good on or off-hours, and you can wear them just about anywhere. (Trust us, our editors did it.) Designed with breathable, wrinkle-resistant fabric, they're the ultimate on-the-go option. Waist sizes 28-41 Colors 1 Materials 100% wool Adjust Thin Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Best High Waisted Silk Lined Pants Saint Laurent high-waisted pants Best High Waisted Silk Lined Pants Saint Laurent high-waisted pants Benefits

The inconvenients When you think of high-waisted pants, your mind probably comes to Urkel's Family mattersRIGHT? And while he definitely rocked his pants, these Saint Laurent pants are far from what the nerd next door would wear. Waist sizes 36-44 Materials Silk lining Colors 1 Adjust Right Best fashion-forward high-waisted pants Helmut Lang Men's High Waisted Trousers Best fashion-forward high-waisted pants Helmut Lang Men's High Waisted Trousers Benefits

The inconvenients Helmut Lang is a global fashion force, creating minimalist, utilitarian designs inspired by cultural landmarks. The brand's high-waisted wool pants are a tribute to the spirit of New York and are guaranteed to stop traffic from Park Avenue to Houston Street. (Don't forget the YELLOW those will hit you.) Waist sizes 29-38 Colors 1 Materials 100% virgin wool Adjust Thin Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Why should you trust us We're not going to say something is great unless it's actually great. Every product in Esquires Selections is carefully selected by our fashion and e-commerce teams. When it comes to high-waisted pants, you can rest assured that these are hand-selected styles that we've personally tested, tried and loved, as well as styles that the rest of our fashionable colleagues here at Esquire endorses for their own clothing. We had to go through a plot trial and error, and these high waisted pants are simply the best. Every pick on this list (and our other lists!) comes from years of wearing different things, seeing what we like and don't like, and going from there. No two tastes are the same and no two men are the same. Your proverbial mileage may vary. But if you're looking for advice from people who care (maybe too much!) about this stuff, this is the place to start. Watch next Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below

