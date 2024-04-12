The Balenciaga City Bag gets a makeover





Photo: Courtesy of Balenciaga For more of Cuts' favorite fashion, beauty, and home finds, subscribe to the WeeklyCutting Shop Newsletter. Imagine this: it's 2001. The simple life reigns supreme, Starbucks venti lattes flow freely and paparazzi capture It girls like the Olsens, Nicole Richie and Kate Moss at every gas station. An accessory that connects them? A Balenciaga Le City bag, formerly known as a motorcycle bag. So it makes sense that Demna, creative director of Balenciagas, would reintroduce Le City in new colorways and reworked silhouettes. And who better to be the face of it than Moss herself? (Other ads feature Danish model Mona Tougaard, Chinese actress and singer Yang Chaoyue and Korean singer Juyeon.) In 2001, only 25 City Bag models were produced, but when Moss began carrying the oversized tote over his shoulder, demand skyrocketed. At the time, Vanessa Hudgens was a fan of the giant Hardware City Bag, Heidi Montag wore a blue Vlo style, Richie favored the classic in distressed black and Nicky Hilton often wore a demure mini version in pink. To reinvent the line, archival styles have been examined and remodeled, but still have the same construction, dimensions and hand-assembled interior layers. The bags' defining features include reinforced corners with metal buckles, thimble-shaped studs that form a distinctive design on the body of the bag, and various interior and exterior pockets. These attributes, along with the leather zipper pulls and rivets, later inspired the aesthetic of another Balenciaga line, Le Cagole. Yet Le City was created to echo the circa 2001 reference almost exactly. The bag debuts in a reinvigorated palette of white, yellow, black, light purple, metallic steel gray, metallic silver, green, blue and beige, ensuring that Le City remains as alluring as it was 23 years ago. Y2K, we were still listening. On the @stylenotcoms Instagram page, fans reacted with fire emojis, OMGs and Mmmmothering! At Balenciagas, you'll find several OMG comments, we're so backwards, heart eyes and cheers for Moss herself. Subscribe to the Cut Shop newsletter. A stylish weekly guide to help you make good choices about where you spend. Vox Media, LLC Terms of Use and Privacy Notice By submitting your email you agree to our Terms And Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thecut.com/article/balenciaga-le-city-bag.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos