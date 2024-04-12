ECA Fashion Show Puts Edmonds Stores and Boutiques on the Catwalk





The first-ever fashion show to benefit the Edmonds Center for the Arts drew 100 excited fashionistas to “ooh” and “aah” Wednesday evening as models showcased the latest outfits now available in local stores and boutiques, running the gamut from blue jeans to formal wedding dresses. Attendees were welcomed by Fashion Show Committee Chair, Cheryl Foster, who, after the opening speech, introduced ECA's new Executive Director, Kathy Liu. Foster highlighted Liu's long list of accomplishments and professional experience, adding that she is also a classically trained pianist and violinist, speaks Mandarin and reads French. Thank you all for being here, Liu said. Your participation helps us continue to do what we do, from community involvement to bringing world-class acts and entertainment to the community. She then handed the stage over to the event's hosts and announcers: Jenny Murphy, former owner of Sound Styles in Edmonds, and Tammy Coffing of Pear tree shipments. I welcome everyone tonight, Murphy began. Tonight's show is where creativity, arts and fashion meet in our community. Tammy and I are very happy to be here and to be part of this event. Fashion shows entertain, educate and reflect our culture, and tonight brings our community together for this special event. She then explained how the show would deviate from standard fashion show protocol, in that rather than featuring particular designers, it would feature Edmonds stores and boutiques. “We have seven local stores participating tonight and we’re grouping the displays together to highlight everyone’s offerings,” she said. We will also introduce the owners and highlight a few things about their backgrounds and the special atmosphere of their stores. Every item you see tonight was hand selected by the store owner and his staff and included men's clothing as well. It was courageous and creative women who brought fashion to life in Edmonds, she concluded. We are now a fashion destination, and these are the people who made it happen. The show then began, with Anchor Chic Consignment going first. They were followed by Pear Tree Consignment, Saeta, Rogue, Rebekahs Boutique, NC Concepts and Kita Events Bridal and Formal Wear. At the end of the show, Cheryl Foster returned to the stage to host a raffle ranging from dinners to wine selections to yoga classes. Donors included Bar Dojo, Calypso, Charcoal, Cline Jewelers, Comstock Jewelers, Fogo de Chao, Irden Designs, Jeff Uncorked, Next OV Skin, Niles Peacock Kitchen and Bar, Salish Sea Brewery and Twist Yoga. Foster then invited the group to follow her onto the ECA main stage for socializing, drinks and hors d'oeuvres, and where items from all participating stores were available for inspection and sale. — Story and photos by Larry Vogel

