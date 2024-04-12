Summer House Season 8 Ep 8 Recap: Point Break

Summer house Breaking point Season 8

Episode 8 Editors' Note



4 stars



**** Photo: Bravo

When the group goes out for drinks, Paige says she doesn't think everyone in the house is getting along as well as they might have been this summer. I also think that's true, and while many outside observers would mistakenly think that we go to Bravo for the fights, for the drama, I think many fans are just as happy with this season as it n There was no fighting during the entire episode. Sorry, let me come back to that; there was no fighting between Kyle and Amanda this entire episode.

The problem with Kymanda's fights is that at this point it feels a bit like background noise. It's like being at the beach; At first you really notice the roar of the waves hitting the sand, but after about 30 minutes it's just there, and you go on with your life, knowing that the gravity of the moon will continue to pull on the water and this cycle will continue for a long time since our ashes have been scattered in SUR Alley, future UNESCO World Heritage Site.

It starts at the beginning of the episode, picking up from last week when the group questions Kyle and Amanda about their inevitable move to New Jersey, and Kyle begins to cover up moving to the suburbs and even starting a family with Amanda. I know I always say that my love for my imaginary husband, Kyle McGill Cooke, knows no bounds, but, honey, I think I'm starting to see a boundary or two. I don't think it's bad that Kyle is rethinking having kids or moving to the suburbs when this happens, something he and Amanda have always planned to do. However, if he has any doubts, it's something he should address with Amanda privately, off-camera. For him to hit her with that at a dinner with his friends and cameras everywhere is bullshit. Also, why not offer Amanda some alternatives? And Brooklyn? What about Westchester? What about New Hampshire? There is no need to leave the cityRabbit, run.

After dinner, when Paige, Ciara and Amanda are sitting together in bed, Paige asks her: When you get home, have you ever said: You said that on national television, what's your problem? ? Exactly! There is a time and a place, Kyle; When you're having dinner, just throw out a few platitudes and have the real discussion later. Don't stand in front of everyone on moral ground that you've never stood for before. It's kind of like, I don't know, putting on a women's swimsuit for a lifeguard-themed volleyball game, then dragging the whitest ass possible into a sea full of strangers. I actually don't know how these two things are alike, but I needed a transition, so here we are.

Yes, the crew played a friendly game of beach volleyball together. Two trips to the beach in one summer? Did they double the production budget or something? Has anyone finally convinced Ciara to overcome her crippling fear of algae? The game, led by high school volleyball champions Jesse Solomon (still both names!) and Carl, is absolutely adorable, especially seeing Carl dressed as a '90s surf bro, complete with a neon OP t-shirt. However, they are only playing for six points. They drag the volleyball, the net and all the other equipment to the beach, set it up under the blazing sun, then play collectively for 15 minutes. Oh,hell to no, to no, no, no. If I do all this work, I'll need at least three sets. I would call on strangers from other umbrella groups and say, Do you think you can take these two former college athletes and a group of influencers? Let's get together!

At the beach, Kyle and Amanda talk again. Amanda says she's mad at Kyle for coming home a few nights early at 4 a.m., and then, to deflect her anger, he conjures up nonsense to get out of it. Kyle says he wishes they communicated better, and that's exactly the bullshit Amanda is talking about. She says he doesn't like it when she has a stance on something, and he says her stance is bullshit.

OK, we've been having the same fight since Summer should be fun. Almond ? Not funny days. These two don't allow themselves to express their personalities, and we've basically been running the same hamster wheel since season one. Kyle doesn't understand that Amanda doesn't want to work as hard as him, likes to stay home, is a bit of an introvert, and is a founding member of the Bed Sore Sisters, Sag Harbor Chapter. Amanda doesn't understand that Kyle has to go out and party every once in a while and stay out until 4am.

Honestly, they both just need to get over it, and by that I mean compromise. Amanda needs to let Kyle binge once a month and not stress him out for days when he returns. In exchange, Kyle must help Amanda find her house in Jersey where she can sit in her sweatpants and watch marathons oflove islandwhile grooming her absolutely adorable dogs.

Part of the problem is that they think the other person is deliberately doing these things to hurt them. Amanda tells their relationship coach that Kyle is doing this, knowing it will upset her. For Kyle, staying out until 4 a.m. with strangers is like breathing. It's not that he does it to annoy Amanda; it’s that he can’t stop doing it, and he never will. He needs it for his ego to survive. Amanda just needs to learn not to get upset. The same goes for Kyle. He has to help her adopt her slower speed. The biggest problem is that Amanda doesn't see how partying like Kyle is a good time, and Kyle doesn't see how relaxing like Amanda is a good time. Just give yourself more space to be yourself. (This is my advice to literally every couple in the universe.)

Kyle's other problem is that Amanda is making these digs at him and he doesn't feel like she likes him. While they are away, he tells Paige that he looked through Amanda's phone and didn't see a single photo of him on her camera roll. (I bet it was 300 photos of the dogs, 12 screenshots of manicures she liked on Instagram, and 45 photos of her and Paige in bed.) He cries a little and needs Paige to remind him that Amanda loves him, and if they were still on MySpace, Amanda would totally put him in her Top Eight. (Speaking of which, you just know Amanda has an incredibly angsty LiveJournal somewhere.)

But that's the problem with these two. As much as their struggles are the white noise ofSummer house, I honestly believe that they truly love each other and will make this work. While Amanda needs to calm down a bit with Kyle, Kyle also needs to let go of this whole not-communicating thing to keep them from having kids or moving to the suburbs. Just like he worried for years about walking down the aisle with her, he'll never be comfortable doing it, so someone just needs to force his hand. But seriously, Amanda, have you seen Kyle sitting alone in his room, farting out loud, then saying, “Who said that?” Do you want half of your precious baby's DNA to come from that American mule? Maybe reconsider before calling the relationship coach again.

Carl and Lindsay (aka Larl) didn't fight this episode, but Lindsay did say that her sex life is currently at a 2.5. She says she and Carl had sex that day and no one came. She also says they should have more sex so he doesn't feel like he has to get off every time they do the two-back beast. Now I don'tknowthat Carl is on antidepressants, but from my own experiences with them, low libido and inability to orgasm feels like the old Lexapro punch. But that doesn't mean they have to have a horrible sex life. He could make Lindsay happy and rock her world. They could have sex knowing that Carl wouldn't make it across the finish line. They could just share porn and help each other play those Skittles. There are a million possibilities, but it seems like neither of them want to explore them because, ah, they don't really want to be together.

It broke my heart a little to see Lindsay looking absolutely stunning in her Berta dress. Did you know that her dress is from Berta? Have you seen the sign in the store? Berta. She's a Berta. Who made this dress? Bertha! Okay, we've seen it enough times now that Lindsay got her dress for free. This makes me feel a little better since she never got to carry it down the aisle.

Not much progress with West and Ciara, but he tells his great aunt how much he loves her and she, well, she signs a modeling contract in his manager 1BR in Hells Kitchen. All right. Of course. Whatever, guys. I love you both. Keep doing it.

However, the one we really need to celebrate is Jesse Solomon, who is bringing back the oldSummer housea slut we missed so much. He comes home at 4 a.m. with a nice lady named Camille, who loves false eyelashes, flip-flops and reality TV shows. They arrive and a tweet of text messages goes around the house because everyone wants to know what's going on. He takes her to the hot tub and they have a little fun. this takes me back to season one when Kyle invites Amanda over to the house so they can get into this absolutely disgusting indoor hot tub they had in the old house.

After the hot tub, Jesse takes his new friend upstairs, puts a towel over the camera and gets to work. You're so good at this, he says to his new friend, who responds, I know. We don't see the bump; we can't see her wake up in the morning because there's an Uber waiting for her before the post-nut clarity even sets in on Jesse. But we all have that clarity this summer. It's the clarity that everyone gets along, the clarity of new friendships and old loves, the clarity that it mostly works but sometimes falls apart. It's the clarity with which we shoot a movie every summer, the dinners and drinks, the volleyball games on the beach, the little trumpets named Camille that show you how enjoyable manual labor can be. Thank goodness for summer, because when our lives are over, we'll all have the DVDs of these memories, and I hope each of us disappears with at least one stinking spa scene preserved for eternity.