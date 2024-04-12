See what guests wore to Japan's State Dinner at the White House





1 President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden Somodevilla chip // Getty Images 2 Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and First Lady Yuko Kishida Somodevilla Chip // Getty Images Japan's First Lady Yuko Kishida opted for a bold purple dress. 3 Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen Drew Angerer // Getty Images Actor Robert De Niro arrived with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, who chose an elegant white column dress for the event. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below 4 Naomi Biden and Peter Neal Drew Angerer // Getty Images 5 Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos Tasos Katopodis // Getty Images Snchez opted for a revealing red Rasario dress, while Bezos wore a tuxedo. 6 Kristi Yamaguchi Tasos Katopodis // Getty Images Olympic figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi looked lovely in a navy floral dress designed by Jason Wu. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below 7 Ashley Biden and Finnegan Biden Drew Angerer // Getty Images Jill and Joe's daughter, Ashley Biden, chose to wear a Reem Accra dress, and their granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, arrived in an off-the-shoulder red dress. 8 Maia Harumi Shibutani and Alex Hideo Shibutani Drew Angerer // Getty Images 9 Bill and Hillary Clinton Drew Angerer // Getty Images Former First Lady Hillary Clinton wore a pink and purple caftan, and former President Bill Clinton wore a tuxedo. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below ten Lilac Ikuta Tasos Katopodis // Getty Images Singer-songwriter Lilas Ikuta looked elegant in a black dress. 11 Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Drew Angerer // Getty Images Vice President Kamala Harris attended the dinner in a long-sleeved black dress by Valentino. She was joined by her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff. 12 William Burns and Sarah Burns Drew Angerer // Getty Images William Burns, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, brought his daughter Sarah Burns for dinner. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below 13 Catalyst Drew Angerer // Getty Images Japanese musician and record producer Ayase looked cool in an oversized bow tie. 14 Antony Blinken and Evan M. Ryan Drew Angerer // Getty Images U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his wife, White House Cabinet Secretary Evan M. Ryan, were among the guests. Ryan wore a color-blocked pink and orange Carolina Herrera spring dress. 15 Alexander and Tanya Mayorkas Drew Angerer // Getty Images Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was present at the ceremony. Tanya appeared to be wearing a . Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below 16 John and Mae Podesta Drew Angerer // Getty Images John Podesta, senior advisor to the president for clean energy innovation and implementation, and his wife, Mae, who wore a strapless Amara dress. 17 Rahm Emanuel and Amy Rule Drew Angerer // Getty Images The American ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, was back in Washington for the state dinner, accompanied by his wife Amy Rule. Amy's light pink dress appears to be from Japanese brand CFCL. Pottery long sleeve puff dress. 18 Jerome Powell and Elissa Leonard Drew Angerer // Getty Images Powell, Chairman of the United States Federal Reserve, walked hand in hand with his wife Elissa Leonard. Barbiecore is still relevant: check out Elissa's pink shoes! Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below 19 Tim Cook and Lisa Jackson Tasos Katopodis // Getty Images Apple CEO Tim Cook chose a classic tuxedo, while Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, wore a printed purple dress. 20 Senator Mazie Hirono and Leighton Kim Oshima Drew Angerer // Getty Images Japanese-American senator from Hawaii, Mazie Hirono, wore a black pantsuit and smiled broadly as she entered the state dinner with her husband, Leighton Kim Oshima. Emilie Burack (she/her) is the senior news editor for Town & Country, where she covers entertainment, culture, royals and a range of other topics. Before joining T&C, she was deputy editor at Hi Alma, a Jewish cultural site. Follow her @emburack on Twitter And Instagram. Watch next Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/politics/g60466805/japan-state-dinner-white-house-2024-fashion-photos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos