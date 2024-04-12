Fashion
See what guests wore to Japan's State Dinner at the White House
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and First Lady Yuko Kishida
Japan's First Lady Yuko Kishida opted for a bold purple dress.
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen
Actor Robert De Niro arrived with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, who chose an elegant white column dress for the event.
Advertisement – Continue reading below
Naomi Biden and Peter Neal
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos
Snchez opted for a revealing red Rasario dress, while Bezos wore a tuxedo.
Kristi Yamaguchi
Olympic figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi looked lovely in a navy floral dress designed by Jason Wu.
Advertisement – Continue reading below
Ashley Biden and Finnegan Biden
Jill and Joe's daughter, Ashley Biden, chose to wear a Reem Accra dress, and their granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, arrived in an off-the-shoulder red dress.
Maia Harumi Shibutani and Alex Hideo Shibutani
Bill and Hillary Clinton
Former First Lady Hillary Clinton wore a pink and purple caftan, and former President Bill Clinton wore a tuxedo.
Advertisement – Continue reading below
Lilac Ikuta
Singer-songwriter Lilas Ikuta looked elegant in a black dress.
Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff
Vice President Kamala Harris attended the dinner in a long-sleeved black dress by Valentino. She was joined by her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff.
William Burns and Sarah Burns
William Burns, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, brought his daughter Sarah Burns for dinner.
Advertisement – Continue reading below
Catalyst
Japanese musician and record producer Ayase looked cool in an oversized bow tie.
Antony Blinken and Evan M. Ryan
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his wife, White House Cabinet Secretary Evan M. Ryan, were among the guests. Ryan wore a color-blocked pink and orange Carolina Herrera spring dress.
Alexander and Tanya Mayorkas
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was present at the ceremony. Tanya appeared to be wearing a Tadashi Shoji lace dress.
Advertisement – Continue reading below
John and Mae Podesta
John Podesta, senior advisor to the president for clean energy innovation and implementation, and his wife, Mae, who wore a strapless Amara dress.
Rahm Emanuel and Amy Rule
The American ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, was back in Washington for the state dinner, accompanied by his wife Amy Rule. Amy's light pink dress appears to be from Japanese brand CFCL. Pottery long sleeve puff dress.
Jerome Powell and Elissa Leonard
Powell, Chairman of the United States Federal Reserve, walked hand in hand with his wife Elissa Leonard. Barbiecore is still relevant: check out Elissa's pink shoes!
Advertisement – Continue reading below
Tim Cook and Lisa Jackson
Apple CEO Tim Cook chose a classic tuxedo, while Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, wore a printed purple dress.
Senator Mazie Hirono and Leighton Kim Oshima
Japanese-American senator from Hawaii, Mazie Hirono, wore a black pantsuit and smiled broadly as she entered the state dinner with her husband, Leighton Kim Oshima.
Emilie Burack (she/her) is the senior news editor for Town & Country, where she covers entertainment, culture, royals and a range of other topics. Before joining T&C, she was deputy editor at Hi Alma, a Jewish cultural site. Follow her @emburack on Twitter And Instagram.
Watch next
Advertisement – Continue reading below
Advertisement – Continue reading below
Advertisement – Continue reading below
|
Sources
2/ https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/politics/g60466805/japan-state-dinner-white-house-2024-fashion-photos/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- See what guests wore to Japan's State Dinner at the White House
- Donald Trump biopic and new films by Yorgos Lanthimos and Andrea Arnold will premiere at Cannes | Cannes 2024
- Prabowo meets Jokowi twice during 2024 Eid holiday
- In Bollywood, People Get Married Just To Network, Says Controversial Actress | Latest Telugu Cinema News | Movie reviews
- You ask, we answer: Has there ever been an earthquake in Wisconsin? | You ask, we answer
- Putin seizing kyiv would be more catastrophic than the Vietnam War, says Boris Johnson
- Eid 2024: Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and others extend warm wishes to fans
- Wintrust Business Lunch 4/11/24: Money Optimism, Kidsy, Major League Table Tennis Comes to Chicago | WGN Radio 720
- Dolce & Gabbana's avant-garde skyscraper takes shape in Miami – Hotel Designs
- OJ Simpson talks to Larry King about his childhood in a 1985 interview
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Live results Michigan vs. Boston College, 2024 Frozen Four hockey semifinal highlights