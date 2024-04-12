Fashion
Fort Lauderdale Fashion Week hosts Impact Awards show and gala
MIAMI – South Florida goes global as fashion takes center stage this week in Fort Lauderdale.
It's all part of Fort Lauderdale's premier fashion event, Fort Lauderdale Fashion Week “FLLFW.”
The environment at FLL Fashion Week is electric, focused on inclusive fashion, body positivity and sophisticated glamour. In its 10th year, FLL Fashion Week has become the second largest fashion week in the state of Florida, after Miami Fashion Week.
For the first time this year, Fort Lauderdale Fashion Week will host an Impact Awards show and gala honoring South Florida designers and artists who are breaking industry barriers. CBS News Miami's Najahe Sherman is the event host.
Florentina West is the founder and CEO of FLL Fashion Week. Originally from West Africa, she told CBS News Miami that she founded the fashion week in 2015 after her own experiences as a model in the Miami fashion scene made her want a more inclusive environment.
“That's kind of what led me to come up with a platform where we can have even a 5-foot-10 model, an oversized model, a 60-year-old model,” said FLL founder Florentina West. Fashion Week.
The week includes several parades and events. Fashion designer Tina Vaida has created many of the looks for the models to wear.
“I'm happy to work with diversity. With different people, different body shapes, just to bring out the beauty in everyone,” said Tina Vaida, CEO and founder of VAIDA Luxury Fashion.
This will be Kelli Parce's first time walking a Fashion Week show. She says that usually in the fashion industry you see people who are tall and thin, but she says beauty comes in many different forms. Parce is an athlete and has built a large following on social media for her tips and demonstrations that help her followers through strength training.
“I find beauty in strength. Strength can't be bought, it's earned, and you pay that price every day at the gym for your consistency with your diet and your routine and all those things, so I think “It says a lot about your character as an individual to have strength,” said Kelli Parce, RN, BSN.
This will also be Brandon Chaner's first fashion show. At the age of 5, he was diagnosed with a muscle disorder called dystonia. He told CBS News Miami that he hopes to inspire others to never let anything hold you back. Chaner uses a wheelchair and radiated confidence as he spoke about his debut at the FLL Fashion Week show. He wasn't yet ready to reveal his fashion selection for the big night.
“It's going to be a surprise. Hahahaha, it's going to be a spectacle,” Chaner said.
Lisa Ray, editor-in-chief of Fort Lauderdale Fashion Week magazine, says Florentina West is a game-changer in the fashion industry.
“Florentina, as humble and shy as she is, is a force to be reckoned with. She is the CEO of Fort Lauderdale Fashion Week and the brainchild of the magazine. She also owns Versa Luxe, a line of women's swimsuits. suits and loungewear that are sold all over Europe. She was also the one who started swim week here in South Florida,” Ray said.
Proceeds from FLL Fashion Week will benefit the JEWELS Foundation, a local nonprofit organization that helps at-risk youth through mentoring programs.
Next, West announces that she will host FLL Kids Fashion Weekend, a global event in Fort Lauderdale featuring fashion shows and performances for children ages 6 to 15 and their parents. She says the mission is to create an event where children can learn the importance of self-expression, diversity, acceptance and giving back to their community.
Click here for more information on Fort Lauderdale Fashion Week, other inclusive fashion events and the upcoming FLL Kids Fashion Weekend.
