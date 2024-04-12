This year's spring fashion selections





The birds are chirping, the sun is out and homework is (tentatively) to be done on the quad. That's right, Bucknellians, it's finally spring! We can get rid of our down jackets and bring out our spring outfits! The fashion shows are in full swing, showing us the best of the season. Below, I've compiled a guide to the best upcoming looks of the season! The color of the season: icy blue. From one show to another, icy blue is a recurring theme. From Vogue to Cosmopolitan, every magazine echoes the same sentiment: icy blue is THE trend to follow. Top models like Romee Strijd have adopted the icy blue look. This is your favorite color if you want to add a fresh shade to your wardrobe. Its versatility allows you to incorporate it into different styles and outfits. One of this season's key trends is the pencil skirt, but with a touch of originality. Designers like Sabato de Sarbo have reinvented the classic pencil skirt by pairing it with a casual gray hoodie for a sleek and chic look. Other brands, including Gucci and J. Crew, have followed suit. The pencil skirt, once a staple of business casual, has now become a symbol of elegant casual. It's a versatile piece that instantly elevates any outfit. After all, who doesn't feel comfortable in a pencil skirt? Next: the hook. Crochet, crochet, crochet! Crochet is all the rage this season, from Valentino to Hollister. Crochet gives a sophisticated yet casual look. It offers enough material to stay warm on the cooler spring nights, but not too much to sweat during the day. Crochet can also be a great sweater to add something to an outfit. Story continues below advertisement If you like Ralph Lauren and Sandro, you're in luck! High collars and “preppy” clothing invade this fashion district. Many brands, including Gucci and Mango, have jumped on the mock neck bandwagon. Every designer seems to have a version of this in their Spring 2024 lineup. Besides this feature, brands have also used other preppy aspects. Miu Miu launched a pleated micro-mini skirt with a high-neck sweater during fashion week. As Paris Hilton once said, “Skirts should be the size of a belt, something Miu Miu's spring collection took to heart.” This combo offers the best combination of preparation and fun. Bucknellians, we have many looks we can try this season! Warmer weather calls for new styles and change. Enjoy the good weather and enjoy the fashion that comes with it! (Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

