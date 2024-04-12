Fashion. What is it and why?

If you look at me in my basic pink plaid flannel button-down shirt, half casual, half professional (at least in Alpena), I obviously don't know what I'm talking about when it comes to fashion.

I just have to ask myself what am I “supposed” to wear today, even though it seems to me, looking around my little world, that anything goes? Or does it depend on my age? Or just my confidence level? Because if that's the case, then give me confidence in a Foo Fighters T-shirt and the closest, cleanest pair of high-waisted stretch jeans with a little bit of rip, but not to the point that I'm wearing basically a pair of shorts that fit everyone. the way down. It's just stupid.

I mean, I see 19 year olds in shorts that look like half a swimsuit bottom, and they're out there killing it, I guess. Oh yeah, and usually just a sports bra (worn as a shirt?) on top, like every day is a beach day. Am I very old or is this acceptable in public now?

It's like there are no more rules now. When I was in high school and college, I also wore baby T-shirts and mini skirts. But I feel like every year there is less and less fabric. If you search for denim shorts online, you will be very surprised to find that they vary in length, literally going from a thong to Bermuda shorts, and everywhere in between. Some of these shorts make Daisy Duke look like a prude.

But I'm tired of wishing I was young enough to wear inappropriate clothes.

Back to the question: what should I wear? Is there an app for this? Oh wait, I forgot I had a brain, and the AI ​​is just stopping me from using it so robots can take over the world faster as we detransform into globs of cells and prepare to die. digital apocalypse, which is already here, and we are in a simulation. Dear robots, can you write a better column than this? Of course you can. Anyone can do it.

Digression is my middle name. So today I'm wearing a baggy denim button-down shirt, ankle-length olive green khakis, and brown combat boots. I also always wear earrings and rings, so I have peace sign dangle earrings, a cross ring on my right hand, and my wedding set on the other.

To quote Will Ferrel in “The Other Guys,” to his strikingly beautiful wife, Eva Mendes: “Look, if I put this in my Cosmo Fashion app, you'll probably get a D-. »

Oh, and I also wear a Fitbit to calculate all the steps I don't take while sitting dead in front of my computer. They need to create a Fitbit finger for writers that calculates how many words you've typed that day. I would win this marathon.

I just googled: “What should a 42 year old woman wear?” » Guess what appeared? Denim shirts that look exactly like the one I'm wearing. Ha! So either other 42-year-olds are wearing the same clothes as me, or enough of us have no idea what we're doing to break Google in desperation.

One thing I know for sure is that I don't follow my husband's fashion advice. I love this guy, but he's 38 and dresses like he's 83. Every time he leaves the house without prior approval of my outfit, I get nervous. One day, years ago, he came home wearing a classic blue oxford (acceptable in itself, but wait…), a greenish gray houndstooth sport coat (a bit grandfatherly , but I allow it…) and a RED SATIN. Tie that appeared to have been stolen from a prom supply warehouse. I didn't even reach the pants. I don't even remember the pants. The pants don't matter.

The conversation went like this: “Oh my swear word. What are you wearing?”

“What do you mean? Sounds nice, right?

“Ummmm… You didn’t go anywhere important today, did you?”

“Well, I had a photo shoot for an internal announcement at work.”

Radio silence. What is done is done.

“Is there something wrong with this outfit?” »

Tumultuous laughter, interspersed with moments of defeated sobs.

OK, maybe I'm exaggerating for dramatic effect, but you get the point.

My husband wears fedoras (he has about 25), cardigans galore, some with elbow patches, and many other things that don't pass the Darbina Fashionista test, although I even have a clue. He calls his style “Hobo Chic.” I call it “grandpa’s laundry.”

But the thing is, really, he likes his style, so given that he's an adult and all, he has every right to wear whatever he feels cool and comfortable, just like anyone else. other.

I'm not talking about body shaming, or dress shaming of any kind. I have my opinions, but we all know that if we were 19 again, we wouldn't give a damn what a 42 year old woman thinks about our sexy little outfits.

The only trend I can get on board with is the baggy sweatpants look. Certainly, they seem more beautiful to younger people. I went out to my brother's house in sweatpants a few months ago and he said something like, “Hey, Frumpy McFrumperton!” I laughed and continued to be comfortable. “Let me take you to Frumpy Town!”

Wondering what to wear? Wear what makes you feel confident and comfortable, whether that includes a lot or just a little fabric. The most important thing is that your clothes represent who you are and are designed specifically to express yourself creatively, including in fashion.

Darby Hinkley can be found shopping for basic button-down shirts, sometimes in the men's clothing section, and wandering through the shoe store, pretending to want to wear the strappy stilettos, but ending up buying another pair of combat boots to add to your collection. Contact her at 989-358-5691 or [email protected].