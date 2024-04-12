Consumers are “opting out” of ultra-fast fashion

After recently reporting record revenue growth in its January financial results, multi-brand retailer Wolf & Badger is growing.

The retailer achieved a 15% increase in turnover year-on-year to 34 million for the 12 months ending December 31, 2023, which was attributed to “record festive trade” as well as strong growth in the United States.

The same month, it moved its flagship store from Coal Drops Yard in Kings Cross, London, to Soho, London, to help it connect with independent brands.

Drapers spoke to CEO and co-founder George Graham about the retailer's recent success and its plans for the future.

You've moved from Coal Drops Yard to Soho and this is a significant downsizing. Can you tell us about the reasoning behind this move and how it’s going so far?

Wolf & Badger is first and foremost an online marketplace for independent, ethical brands and our physical store in London, along with those in New York and Los Angeles, acts to better enable our conscious consumers to connect more easily and deeply with the designers behind the range. of the products we transport. Key to this is our program of events and activations which, although we loved hosting in Kings Cross, we felt we could execute better with a more central location and more accessible to our community, and Soho is ideal for this. It’s great to work with a collaborative owner in Shaftesbury Capital who understands the importance of this omnichannel approach and the role bricks and mortar play while positioning Wolf & Badger in such an iconic and renowned area. So far, the store is exceeding expectations both in terms of sales but also commitment to these events.

You recorded a record profit in your latest results while festive trading was booming, how have you managed to keep your margins strong in such a difficult market?

The holiday season has been exceptionally strong for us, but we're also excited to see this momentum continue into 2024. We're seeing an ever-increasing demand for more unique and individual fashion, especially when it's produced responsibly and designed to last. We see our customer base, on the one hand, consciously moving away from fast fashion, while at the same time being more creative and style-driven in their purchasing decisions and looking beyond the big brands when searching for what to carry.

As an advocate for independent and ethical brands, how have you managed your pricing architecture taking into account the economic downturn?

We offer a range of collections at different price points to cater to a diverse consumer base, including a rapidly growing home and interior collection. We always focus on high quality, innovative and ethically produced collections from independent brands and our customers are often surprised at how affordable prices can be when shopping for these types of brands, rather than paying an extra charge just for a logo.

Have you noticed an increased demand from consumers for ethically sourced fashion?

It's almost as if the experience of shopping at the ultra-fast fashion retailers that have emerged in recent years has caused many consumers to take a step back and think about their purchasing decisions. Alongside a change in behavior motivated by [the Covid pandemic]and an ever-increasing awareness of the situation we find ourselves in globally, responsible shopping has become an increasingly important consideration for a wider range of consumers, particularly among younger generations.

What challenges await you on the horizon and what does the future hold for you?

The past few years have undoubtedly been difficult for the retail and consumer market in general, and while we have overcome them, we expect continued challenges throughout 2024. However, we are Confident that our community of independent brands combined with our ever-growing and increasingly loyal customer base, Wolf & Badger and the brands we represent will continue to succeed as long as we all remain focused on achieving a fairer future for commerce Retail.

We look forward to continuing to make Wolf & Badger the leader in independent fashion, spotlighting exciting ethical brands and enabling a more sustainable future for retail. As well as continuing to engage consumers through our exciting new Soho store and of course at wolfandbadger.com, we're also starting to work much more closely with some of our favorite social media creators to help tell the brands story with which we work. You can see this in action through the new Tastemakers Editions now live on our site and we're excited to expand this program over the coming year.