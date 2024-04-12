Fashion
Consumers are “opting out” of ultra-fast fashion
After recently reporting record revenue growth in its January financial results, multi-brand retailer Wolf & Badger is growing.
The retailer achieved a 15% increase in turnover year-on-year to 34 million for the 12 months ending December 31, 2023, which was attributed to “record festive trade” as well as strong growth in the United States.
The same month, it moved its flagship store from Coal Drops Yard in Kings Cross, London, to Soho, London, to help it connect with independent brands.
Drapers spoke to CEO and co-founder George Graham about the retailer's recent success and its plans for the future.
You've moved from Coal Drops Yard to Soho and this is a significant downsizing. Can you tell us about the reasoning behind this move and how it’s going so far?
Wolf & Badger is first and foremost an online marketplace for independent, ethical brands and our physical store in London, along with those in New York and Los Angeles, acts to better enable our conscious consumers to connect more easily and deeply with the designers behind the range. of the products we transport. Key to this is our program of events and activations which, although we loved hosting in Kings Cross, we felt we could execute better with a more central location and more accessible to our community, and Soho is ideal for this. It’s great to work with a collaborative owner in Shaftesbury Capital who understands the importance of this omnichannel approach and the role bricks and mortar play while positioning Wolf & Badger in such an iconic and renowned area. So far, the store is exceeding expectations both in terms of sales but also commitment to these events.
You recorded a record profit in your latest results while festive trading was booming, how have you managed to keep your margins strong in such a difficult market?
The holiday season has been exceptionally strong for us, but we're also excited to see this momentum continue into 2024. We're seeing an ever-increasing demand for more unique and individual fashion, especially when it's produced responsibly and designed to last. We see our customer base, on the one hand, consciously moving away from fast fashion, while at the same time being more creative and style-driven in their purchasing decisions and looking beyond the big brands when searching for what to carry.
As an advocate for independent and ethical brands, how have you managed your pricing architecture taking into account the economic downturn?
We offer a range of collections at different price points to cater to a diverse consumer base, including a rapidly growing home and interior collection. We always focus on high quality, innovative and ethically produced collections from independent brands and our customers are often surprised at how affordable prices can be when shopping for these types of brands, rather than paying an extra charge just for a logo.
Have you noticed an increased demand from consumers for ethically sourced fashion?
It's almost as if the experience of shopping at the ultra-fast fashion retailers that have emerged in recent years has caused many consumers to take a step back and think about their purchasing decisions. Alongside a change in behavior motivated by [the Covid pandemic]and an ever-increasing awareness of the situation we find ourselves in globally, responsible shopping has become an increasingly important consideration for a wider range of consumers, particularly among younger generations.
What challenges await you on the horizon and what does the future hold for you?
The past few years have undoubtedly been difficult for the retail and consumer market in general, and while we have overcome them, we expect continued challenges throughout 2024. However, we are Confident that our community of independent brands combined with our ever-growing and increasingly loyal customer base, Wolf & Badger and the brands we represent will continue to succeed as long as we all remain focused on achieving a fairer future for commerce Retail.
We look forward to continuing to make Wolf & Badger the leader in independent fashion, spotlighting exciting ethical brands and enabling a more sustainable future for retail. As well as continuing to engage consumers through our exciting new Soho store and of course at wolfandbadger.com, we're also starting to work much more closely with some of our favorite social media creators to help tell the brands story with which we work. You can see this in action through the new Tastemakers Editions now live on our site and we're excited to expand this program over the coming year.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.drapersonline.com/news/wolf-badger-ceo-consumers-are-stepping-back-from-ultra-fast-fashion
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- America is bored of Trump. He will not win the elections
- PM Narendra Modi Interview: 'Opposition thinks NDA government will come back' | Latest news India
- Dynasties fought in Bollywood, will do it in HP: Kangana
- Consumers are “opting out” of ultra-fast fashion
- Singer-Songwriter Jesse McCartney Talks Starting a Family and Collaborating with Yung Gravy Jesse McCartney Talks New EP
- DU hockey returns to the NCAA Championship
- Google One will end VPN functionality later this year
- Turkey reportedly proposes new draft peace treaty to Zelensky and Putin Novaya Gazeta Europe
- Biden says US defense commitments to Japan, Philippines remain ironclad as he holds key meeting amid China tensions
- SHIB Partners with CDSA to Pioneer Blockchain Innovations Media & Entertainment
- Fashion no longer makes sense to me | News, Sports, Jobs
- Maximize your results with Google Ads automated bidding strategies