Fashion photo shoot empowers adults with disabilities in Memramcook, New Brunswick – New Brunswick





The future site of Eco Vision Memramcook's new clothing store was bustling with activity Thursday during an employee photo session. The social enterprise employs disabled adults through a bottle redemption center and thrift store. Many attendees were having their hair and makeup done professionally for the first time. “It’s Hollywood and we’re going to get our hair done!” » declared employee Annie Belliveau. General Manager Audrey Mazurek said their thrift store had outgrown its current location and she wanted the new location to have more of a boutique feel. “One of the visions that came to me when we started talking about making it a more upscale store was to have big posters of the attendees posing,” Mazurek said. Story continues below advertisement Mazurek hopes the photos will empower employees and other adults with developmental disabilities. Latest news from Canada and around the world delivered to your email, as it happens. “A lot of them, especially older generations, haven’t had the chance to have social experiences and activities like prom,” she said. “A lot of them were bullied and didn't have friends… My goal is to give them experiences that they wouldn't have had if they weren't with us. “ Photographer André Boulard took care of the photo shoot free of charge. “The cause is very significant and it says a lot about me,” Boulard said. “It’s very important to share and not be afraid to express yourself as a person.” In fashion now Woman, 22, found dead from blood loss and neck injury in abandoned Italian church

Castaways saved from desert island by writing “HELP” on palm leaves Students from the Jon Raymond Institute, a beauty school in Moncton, also provided free hair and makeup. Jon Raymond student Jillian Chaytor said she enjoys working with the employees at Eco Vision Memramcook. “They all feel so excited and it’s so fun, it really is,” she said. Carmella Caroll, a 55-year-old employee of Eco Vision Memramcook, said she loves having her hair and makeup done. “I like working with my friends, with my boss, they’re all my friends,” she said. Each participant was able to choose an outfit from the stock of clothes donated by the thrift store. Story continues below advertisement “I really like taking pictures,” Caroll said.

