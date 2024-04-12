ENCLOTHE: the En Soiree fashion show will present Brittany Allen and the new AMPD collection

submitted

ENCLOTHE, the annual fashion show featuring clothing created by University of Alberta clothing students, is scheduled for the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville on April 26 with Project Runway star Brittany Allen.

ENCLOTHE: En Soiree is scheduled for two shows at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The En Soiree theme is inspired by a muted maximalist dinner party and will feature an exhibition curated from the AMPD collection donated by Reed Greenwood and Margaret Whillock.

This year's host is Allen, a two-time contestant on Bravo TV Project track and an alumna of the program. Allen finished in the top six during the 2020 Season 18 competition and was a runner-up during the Project Runway: All-Stars competition in 2023.

Each garment featured in the exhibit was made this semester by students in the Apparel Merchandising and Product Development program, part of the School of Environmental Humanities in the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and LifeScience.

The clothes and the students who designed them are the stars of the evening, but the event highlights all aspects of the program. Guests also learn about the business, sustainability and business aspects of what students learn when designing their items.

Tickets are $75 for priority reserved seating (designated head of table), $55 for general admission (invited guest), and $25 for students. Chef de table tickets include preferred seating and cocktail hour access to the En Soiree dinner. As part of a collaboration with the Jean Tyson Center for the Study of Child Development, tickets for the 5 p.m. show are offered to families at the study center at a price of $25 per parent (table of children). Tickets are available online NOW.

If tickets remain, a limited number will be available at the door on the day of the shows: $85 for table leaders and $60 for guests.

“This year’s Enclothe team is the largest and most ambitious yet,” said Sarah Hixson, AMPD assistant professor. “I am very excited to see the results with the new website of the show, the AMPD collection and the inclusion of even more diverse designs and rewards. Students also hope to highlight 3D work in our program. Every year the show gets better. »

Students participating in the shows take the Fashion Show Theory and Production course with Hixon and/or Advanced Apparel Production with senior instructor Stephanie Hubert.

Student producers include Maya Lester, logistics; Mia Freedman, creative; and Siana King, engagement. They supervise a team of 55 students accompanied by six directors: Caroline Horne, collaborator; David Clark, aesthetics; Caroline Spendio, outreach; Kadence Trosper, archives; Carleigh Foreman, program; and Céleste Falgoust, room.

The clothing program is once again collaborating with other students and academic units across campus.

Exhibit and student design partners include students and representatives from Bumpers College's agricultural education, communications and technology programs and departments; horticulture; human development and family sciences; human and dietary nutrition; and the Jean Tyson Student Child Development Center; The Fulbright College African and American Studies Departments; Biological Sciences; the School of Arts; Theater; and gender studies; College of Education and Health Professions Department of Occupational Therapy; Walton College of Business; College of Engineering Department of Electrical Engineering; and other campus groups and agencies, including the Pat Walker Health Center, Relationship Violence Center, Multicultural Center, Razorback Athletics and the Office for Sustainability.

