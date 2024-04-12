These Skiers Want to Expand the Idea of ​​Mountain Town Fashion

You'll no longer find ski park Kellyn Wilson in tall, knee-length t-shirts. But there was a time when it was possible.

I was trying to be as cool as everyone else, but not too cool, the Telluride-based professional skier said. Now you will find it in wool coats and scarves, denim-heavy sets, pointed shoes with clip-on bows. In short: women have style. This is something the ski industry and over 20,000 followers on Instagram have taken note of, including Hadley Hammerherself a renowned freeskier, mountaineer and North Face athlete.

Together, Wilson and Hammer wrote Togs, a Substack newsletter which combines sartorial thoughts and practical advice for dressing in a mountain environment. The name togs comes from British slang for specific clothing items like swimsuits, running suits, ski suits and is a term Wilson's mother used when she was growing up.

Their goal is to expand what Hammer calls the mountain town uniform, and look good while doing it. They don't critique looks or analyze trends, although Wilson said he enjoys reporting on a fashion week. It's a weekly dive into the clothes they've found that work hard and look great. Some weeks it's a complete distribution of their favorite ski layers depending on the weather. Other times it is an ode to the solid wool coat Or a pair of clogs.

Kellyn Wilson can make Target sweats look good with the right wool coat and pair of loafers. I’m very aware that getting dressed in the morning is so low on the list of what’s important in the world,” Wilson said. “But if I'm trying to think about climate change and manage my finances and do my taxes, and I feel so uncomfortable in what I'm wearing, solve the simplest problem first, and maybe this can help you sort out those other bigger issues. (Photo via Togs)

The idea is not to laugh at the skier who refuses to give up his Gore-Tex jacket from the 1980s, taped to a few centimeters of its lifespan. If your three most-worn shirts are a flannel, another flannel, and a third flannel, that's okay too.

We're not trying to get people to wear crazier clothes or change what makes them happy, Wilson said. It's more for people who already have these interests, who want to express themselves through style and fashion. A lot of (skiers) live in small towns or environments that are homogenous in one way or another. So (Togs) is just permission, or inspiration, to branch out.

It is also an authorization for those for whom the mountain uniform does not work or does not exist. Like the female skier who wants her clothing to be as durable as the men's, or the plus-size skier who likes big, bold designs.

When you think about it, we don't all dress the same in normal life. I think it's important to have the freedom to dress however you want because it makes it less intimidating, Hammer said. If you feel like you can't present yourself as yourself and reflect your true self in your personal style, that's one more obstacle stopping you from skiing, snowboarding, hiking, or whatever. it would be.

Find your power outfit

It started with a scary feeling. A feeling Hammer noticed when she looked at photos of her early years skiing, in clothes borrowed from her brothers; then, a slow narrowing of her style towards what she considered acceptable as an adventure athlete.

There have been so many times in my skiing career where I have been mistaken for a man, Hammer said, referring to the ski industry's slowness in welcoming female athletes. I want to be able to express myself as a woman, as myself, as someone who can jump off a 60-foot cliff but also has a subscription to Vogue.

Shopping shouldn't be traumatic, according to Stephanie Carlo, interim chair of fashion design at Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design. Carlo, who grew up in Puerto Rico and taught in Missouri before moving to Colorado, recently took his first ski trip.

“I was watching videos of this plus-size skier, and she was talking about how hard it is to find clothes that aren't boring, that you can just go skiing in, that fit your body,” Carlo said.

Carlos' attempt to buy ski pants confirmed the complaints of the video's creators.

Either everything was too expensive or my size was nowhere to be found, Carlo said. She ended up buying some plain black ski pants. If you are more of a colorful person or just like bright colors, it is very, very difficult to find something that suits you.

Carlo isn't just talking about finding cool designs, he's talking about finding clothes that give the wearer a sense of belonging, something that can be hard to find in island mountain towns.

Hadley Hammer has been a professional skier and mountaineer for 13 years. As a board member of Jackson Search and Rescue in Wyoming, she is very careful about what she posts on social media. “Skiing is a dangerous sport and I think about that when I post the ski lines I have done on social media,” she said. “We see correlations when a line is skied and posted on social media and people have accidents there right after. So I think I try to be very aware that what I post has an effect and ask myself how I can get the most positive effect from it. (Photo via Hadley Hammer)



As a North Face athlete, Hammer works closely with the brand's designers. She knows their phone numbers, sends them ideas and feedback, and meets with them periodically throughout the year. Much of this equipment is driven by the athletes. Where you want a pocket, there is a pocket. It's a really fun part of the job, she says.

But there's a limit to how far they can push designs before salespeople refuse to buy them. What's accepted in the outdoor industry and what sells is this vicious cycle, Hammer said. People wear what brands sell, and brands sell what people wear.

The Hammers' favorite jacket for skiing is a long duster-style jacket that The North Face killed before it could go into production eight years ago. It was too bold, she says, but it's the top half of what she calls her power outfit. The bottom half is a pair of North Face nice pants, like in yoga pants on snow. They really look like a form of yoga pants. Tight, slightly flared and lined in fleece, they are so comfortable. Every time I wear this outfit, I ski better.

This feeling may seem superficial, but shame and embarrassment are powerful vectors. Feeling uncomfortable because you've broken an unspoken social rule has real physical effects. Think blushing, a hot flash, rosy cheeks, a bodily response to a perceived misstep.

All of this is to say that there is something about looking good, feeling good, or in this case, looking good, skiing better. And Hadley Hammer skis best in snoga pants and an 8 year old North Face jacket that never made it into production.

Fashion comes out

The Togs newsletter comes at a time when GORP-core, a fashion trend named after generic trail mix, good old raisins and peanuts, is cooling and overall spending on outdoor gear and clothing is in decline. constant decline.

But among these general numbers lie some sneaky sub-narratives.

The first is that even though outerwear sales are down 3% in 2023 and outdoor specialty retail sales are down more than 10%, clothing sales in the most casual subcategories , such as leggings, jeans and sweatshirts, increased by 0.03%. Casual pants, women's woven shirts and men's athletic shorts were among the fastest-growing subcategories last year, while no outerwear subcategories made the top ten.

Hammer models his North Face “snoga” pants. In a newsletter issue titled “Warm Pants for Chilly Days,” she argues (quite effectively) that tight ski pants aren't just for afternoons in Aspen. (Photo via Hadley Hammer)

Meanwhile, as outerwear shifts toward the casual consumer, luxury fashion brands shift toward the outdoor consumer.

THE Business of Fashions Annual Trends Report noted that consumers' embrace of a healthier lifestyle post-pandemic and record participation in outdoor recreation has accelerated the widespread appeal of certain outdoor brands. Brands like Salomon, Arcteryx and The North Face have become more mainstream fashion names, and on StockX, an auction site for clothing, sneakers and accessories, three of the five best-selling sneaker brands were On, Salomon and Asics.

However, it's no longer performance jackets and cargo pants that are selling now, but label-free pieces made from technical fabrics, marking a shift toward what the report calls understated outdoor style. All of this leads to a kind of ambient outerwear culture: a mountain uniform.

Our people are there

When Wilson and Hammer talk about Togs, they are constantly protecting the newsletter from bigger, more important issues in the world.

Getting dressed in the morning isn't the most important thing, says Hammer.

There are bigger issues than what to wear, Wilson said.

Fashion doesn't save the world, Hammer said.

It's true. Of course, there are bigger issues than knowing which shirt to wear. But for some people, choosing a shirt they feel confident in determines how they look the rest of the day. And when tackling major issues, whether it's climate change or taxes, Wilson said trust is important. Especially when you're waiting in line for a 60 foot cliff drop.

If Togs helps one person be very true to themselves and find their people, because maybe all of our people are out there and they're just stuck wearing the uniform, then that would be so meaningful , Wilson said. Plus, it's fun to talk about clothes.