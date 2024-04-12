LA Fashion Weekend hosts official launch and announces new projects





Dorothy Crouch, contributing editor | Thursday April 11, 2024

Los Angeles Fashion Weekend recently launched at the summit of Godfrey Hotel Hollywoodon the seventh floor I|S roof space and was sponsored by Hollywood style house. The March 1517 edition of the show ended Los Angeles Market Weekwhich took place in March 1115. I|O spaces offer 360-degree views of Los Angeles and provide a stunning backdrop for presentations from California brands including7For all humanity,Damelio shoes,LOVLEI,Miss Sparkling, Peelers AndRedemption in store, who presented his latest creations on the catwalk at LA Fashion Weekend. Additional brands shown included Hummingbirds AndPsycho Rabbit. Mikey Koffman, founder of LA Fashion Weekend and Style House Hollywood, organized a soft launch of the event in October 2023. Koffman planned the production of the show to complement the LA Market Week schedule as a resource that supports and strengthens relationships between brands and buyers. We have created an affordable turnkey platform. Brands should just bring their collections, forget about the stress of the show and focus on marketing, said Koffman, a veteran of fashion production. We use our shows as sales tools for our brands. We have a very high buyer traffic and we use our creative content to market our products to fashion retail stores. In addition to working on the fall edition of LA Fashion Weekend, Koffman will expand the event to include a summer edition. fashion splash will debut in July with the fashion, art, music and culture event THE unknown. “It’s a great opportunity for us to reach our customers in the middle of summer,” Koffman said. Our Fashion Week events always take place at the end of LA Market Week so as not to remove any brands from showrooms.

