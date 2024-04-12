Spring 2024 fashion trends | Culture

As the seasons pass each year, new trends emerge, asserting themselves as the new center of interest in fashion. With the spring season in full swing, it's time to take a deep dive into the many trends we might see this spring and early summer to get you ready to look your best.
Crochet
For starters, the popularity of crochet pieces has grown tremendously and this spring they will take center stage. Loosely knit tops allow for extreme breathability in warm weather. Intricate designs also add depth to many outfits using layering. Crochet knitted dresses are a new take on the classic summer dresses seen in previous years with fun designs that pop like never before. Brands that popularized this trend include Abercombie & Fitch, H&M And Valentino.
Square formal outfit
Boxy silhouettes offer consumers a new angle when looking for formal or casual clothing. In recent years, the overall fit of clothing has taken a more relaxed, loose-fitting direction, and the professional aesthetic has been one of the newest styles to embrace it. More space allows for more comfort in clothing in a relatively uncomfortable style, allowing more people to be open to this way of dressing. Good brands for this way of dressing are as follows Zara, Banana Republic And Bottega Veneta.
Jean barrel
A twist on the sustainable mom jean trend, barrel jeans have recently become a new go-to silhouette. Taking Mom's original silhouette and making the piece itself more fitted and streamlined, these jeans are significantly more versatile and can be easily dressed up or down. Good brands to buy from are Everlane, Frame And Citizens of humanity.
Pastels
Earthy tones and neutral colors have recently been replaced by the wave of a predominantly pastel color palette in minimalist space. Icy blues, powdery pinks and softer greens are becoming more common in people's wardrobes, evolving simpler clothing preferences and truly embodying the spirit of spring and early summer. Examples of these pieces would be Favorite Daughter's favorite pants And Zaras linen-blend shirt.
Floral prints
When talking about things that embody spring, flowers are usually what comes to mind. Floral prints have always been a popular pattern during the season, but recently this popularity has skyrocketed across all aesthetics. Brands following this trend include Pacsun, Natural life And Ralph Lauren.
Animal prints
Continuing the theme of prints and patterns inspired by mother nature: animal prints. Animal prints have already been in the spotlight. But every time they disappear, they come back stronger than ever. Leopard, cheetah and zebra prints are generally the most versatile and commonly used prints due to their versatility, wide variety and ability to be the perfect statement in most outfits. Other recently popularized prints include designs inspired by alligators, snakes, and even butterflies. Brands to watch out for in this trend are H&M, Express And Kenny Flowers.
Long denim shorts
Over the past few years, the Y2K and grunge aesthetic has taken the fashion scene by storm, and every year there's a trend inspired by it. This time, the trend of long denim shorts is in the spotlight. These types of pieces can be dressed up in multiple ways and are perfect for transitioning from cooler to warmer weather. Some examples of these pieces are the Skater Jort by Garage Clothing and the NAIDA black star jort by Minga London.
Glitter/metallic finishes
To end this list in an extravagant way, we have the glitter and metallic trend. Glam is back in force this year and has managed to integrate itself into the entire fashion spectrum. These statement pieces will shine and be the perfect centerpiece of your outfit. Attention-grabbing and always polarizing, you'll be the talk of every room you enter. Elements of this trend include This is a gem rhinestone tank by the 12th Tribe and Black sequin flared pants by PHIX.