The other day, on the train from Peckham, south London, to Dalston, east London, it became hard to ignore: everywhere you looked there were Adidas Sambas. White people. Black people. Those from Wales Bonner with the pony fur and leopard print. Small silver ones. The black leather ones with studs.

The humble Adidas Samba, once reserved for football fans, Britpop kids and the odd skateboarder, has become as ubiquitous as beat-up Converse All Stars in the 2000s. Last week, even the Conservative Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak , was spotted in Adidas Sambas, a move many hailed as the final nail in the popular coach's coffin. Sunak has since issued a full apology to the Samba community.

The truth is, even before Sunak wore the Samba with navy pants and an ironed shirt like the worst date with Hinge, the sneaker had become a must-have.

Early last year, a TikTok clip of a row of people wearing Sambas on a London train went viral. But it's not just a London thing: in the last two years, searches for Adidas Samba across the UK have more than doubled. And in the celebrity world, everyone from Hailey Bieber and A$AP Rocky to Rihanna and Harry Styles have been put on the coach. Your mother and her friends probably wear them. They now even make tiny Sambas with Velcro straps for babies. Every time the clock ticks forward, Samba is hailed as the coach of the summer. So what happens ? What about this particular, fairly simple shoe?

It's not hard to see the appeal of the 74-year-old coach. With its classic three-stripe design, rubber sole and rounded toe, the Samba is visually pleasing and versatile. When I purchased a pair of black Sambas in 2022, I loved how clean and sleek they looked. At around $75 ($94), they're affordable for a traveling shoe. But, for many young people, it was the brand's 2020 collaboration with menswear designer Grace Wales Bonner, which now costs up to $4,000 ($5,008) on some sites, that really elevated Samba to stratospheric levels. Tiarna Meehan, a 23-year-old fashion graduate based in London, bought three pairs of Wales Bonners in 2022.

It's the juxtaposition between the typical streetwear shoe with details like lace and delicate stitching that make [them] so attractive, says Meehan.

Meehan thinks the hype on TikTok is definitely a driving force behind this trend. Bea Acworth, 24, who sells second-hand Sambas on Depop from her home in Edinburgh, says the rise of TikTok's blokecore aesthetic (based on vintage replica football jerseys, baggy jeans and Sambas) late 2022 has made the coach a must-have among the generation. Z. Model Bella Hadid was constantly photographed in Sambas, which was like pouring fuel on a fire. A Depop representative claims that since the beginning of the year, searches have increased by 142%. In the last month alone, they have increased by 20 percent.

Samba obsession does not exist in a bubble. Look on TikTok and you'll see there's a greater thirst for nostalgia (see also: Adidas track tops, low-rise jeans, Timberland boots).

Adam Cheung, 29, a streetwear expert and founder of Typed Hype, a digital zine about sneaker culture, noticed that retro sneakers in general started to have a moment around 2022. Sales of New Balance, for example, grew by 115% that year alone. So when the hype around retro sneakers started to build, the Samba stood out as an obvious choice. Adidas has started producing more and more colors in order to have one that will complement everyone's personal style and aesthetic.

It's true: there's a Samba for everyone (data on number of colors doesn't exist, but ASOS now sells over 100 styles). And there is no typical Samba bearer. You're just as likely to see a 45-year-old dad who dresses like Liam Gallagher in Sambas as you are a 21-year-old fashion influencer on TikTok.

Pat Frost, 58, based in Shropshire, who works as England football team kit manager, has been collecting Adidas trainers since the early 2000s. He estimates he has 504 pairs, including 240 Sambas. I started buying them and kept going, he said. If I continue on this path, they will be worth more than my house. I had a specially designed room in my garden to store and display them.

Frost is not concerned by the sudden increase in the number of Samba wielders. They've always been cool. They never really went out of fashion. [We had] the culture of terraces in the 70s and 80s; everyone would then wear them. This is a sentiment echoed this week by the head of the British government. Vogue, Chioma Nnadi. I think Sambas are a classic,” she told BBC Womans Hour. I don't subscribe to a trend that lives and dies.

If anything, Frost says, the quality of Samba has improved over the years. They have not become more fragile due to increased demand. He's a very nice trainer these days. Adidas managed to improve them, one way or another. They didn't have a complete redesign, they just improved the tailoring, the stitching, the colors.

Not everyone is convinced. Many people say that the Samba craze has gone too far and that the shoe has become the most unpleasant thing: basic. When the Conservative Prime Minister wears sneakers, you know he's jumped the shark. Others had already cashed in their chips. Meehan sold her black and green Wales Bonner pair on Depop last year for a few hundred pounds. It paid my deposit to move to London, they say.

Still, Sambas are a timeless classic, and even as they become less popular, most people, like Nnadi, agree that they are unlikely to disappear in the long term.

The Adidas Samba has been around for seven decades, Cheung says. I don't doubt for a second that they will be there seven more times.

By Daisy Jones