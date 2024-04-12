This exhibition delves into one hundred years of Umbro's footballing heritage

In a presentation of the new Umbro 100: sportswear x fashion exhibition, curators Professor Andrew Groves and Dr Danielle Sprecher explain the challenges of finding works for the exhibition. Attention turns to an 80s Top Team kit box in pristine condition at the time, you were more likely to tear the box apart with excitement than view it as a collectible you could make money on in the decades to come.

It was wrapped in cellophane, so we filmed ourselves opening it, Groves shares, smiling as he explains that they had no indication which team jersey it would contain.

We were buying it knowing that Liverpool were going to be the most valuable after England, but that it could be anywhere. [team]. And then we opened it and said “oh”. They had hit the jackpot: a Liverpool FC European home jersey from 1983 to 1985.

Groves and Sprecher are part of the Westminster Menswear Archive, a stockpile of clothing that can be used by students and their industry peers for research purposes. With over 2,500 artifacts spanning over 250 years, it has become a vital resource.

The idea for the exhibition came when the duo were visiting Manchester Umbria: 95, a historical showcase produced in collaboration with Mundial Magazine. It was the same year that WMA held its last retrospective, Invisible Menwhere they noticed their collection was lacking in sportswear.

This got them thinking: “In five years, around Umbro's centenary, maybe we could do something around this, and that would help us collect sportswear and really master it in the collection,” explains Sprecher.

The exhibition begins with the beginnings of the brand, born in 1924 and originating from a small village in Cheshire just outside Manchester. Visitors then travel back the proverbial terrain to the 1950s and its licensing deal with Adidas.

But it was in the following decades that the fusion with fashion really took place. A 1963 item on display describes the Umbro boss as the Dior of football due to his expertise in the cut and fit of jerseys, while the 2002 England jersey designed by Paul Smith is proudly on display, marking the first collaboration with an external fashion designer. .

Only six months ago I suddenly realized that [the Paul Smith collaboration] before Yohji [Yamamoto] and any other collaborations, which even Umbro was not aware of, says Groves.

Umbro x Percival retro football shirt Umbro x Whippets FC Match Shirt Umbro x Palace classic jersey Umbro Centenary Football Shirt Credit: Zalando Umbro x Slam Jam England Classic V-Neck Jersey

Sprecher goes on to share the subtle differences between what players wore on the field and what the public would buy, given that the latter would feature small, mod-like Paul Smith logos.

You might think it's just an English replica kit, but in reality it's a piece by designer Paul Smith, shares Sprecher. Which I think mirrors a lot of what we find in menswear. These are subtle differences, it's not in your face. And it is also this privileged knowledge; you have to know what you're looking at to be able to interpret it.

The rest of the exhibition is presented in five sections, Manchester, England, bespoke, replica and diamondall of which feature a mix of designer collaborations like Christopher Raeburn, Kim Jones and Vetements.

Each section highlights the challenges of designing sports gear from a fashion perspective, whether it's how to reinterpret the colors of England with their problematic and nationalist connotations, or how to the design of parts that comply with FIFA and FA regulations.

I think anyone who plays with design will reinterpret the idea of ​​a nation's identity. It's a really difficult design task, isn't it? Groves said. It's the equivalent of how everyone has an opinion about Eurovision. It's a kind of poisoned chalice.

But who is this exhibition aimed at? Those who longingly remember the '66 World Cup victory but don't care what's under their feet on a daily basis, or is it the haute couture public who were introduced to this beautiful game via blockecore? For Groves, it's both.

It will be interesting to see what the reaction is, how fashion people react compared to sports people, he says. This is one of the key things [about football shirts]how moving these clothes are for people.

Umbro 100: Sportswear x Fashion will take place from 12-28 April 2024 at Ambika P3, University of Westminster, Marylebone, London, NW15LS.