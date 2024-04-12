Fashion
Even Unranked Teams Can Succeed in the NCAA Tournament
Since the NCAA Tournament expanded its modern format to 64 teams in 1985, only five of the 39 national champions were unseeded to start the season.
But it happens.
The first is perhaps the most memorable. In 1985, Villanova, after a 19-12 season that ended in the second round of the NCAA tournament, was excluded from the preseason ballot.
The Wildcats responded strongly, starting the season 8-0, enough to place them in the AP Top Poll for six weeks. But Villanova finished its final nine games of the season 4-5, terrible momentum heading into the playoffs. The Wildcats were handed a No. 8 seed, which gave them one of the toughest paths to a Final Four, but that didn't matter. They won five straight to secure a matchup against the Patrick Ewing-led No. 1 seed Georgetown Hoyas and beat the heavy favorites in remarkable fashion to become the lowest seed ever to win a national championship.
In 2003, Syracuse was unranked to start the year after a second-half collapse of the 2002 season saw the Orange headed to the NIT. But in 2003, Syracuse won 11 of its last 13 games, rose to No. 11 in the AP poll in March and entered the tournament as a No. 3 seed. There, led by freshman Carmelo Anthony, the Orange won six straight, defeating Kansas in the championship game.
In 2006, unranked Florida won 17 straight games to start the season and quickly found itself No. 2 in the AP Top Poll in January. The Gators then went 7-6 in their final 13 games of the regular season, slipping to 16th in the poll, before winning the SEC Championship and securing a 3rd place finish. They would go on to beat UCLA 73-57 for the school's first-ever national championship and would even repeat as champions the following year.
The last unseeded team to win the title was in 2022-23. UConn was unranked to start the season, but soon after entered the AP Top 25 at No. 25. A 14-0 start pushed the Huskies to No. 2 before a small collapse, a 2-6 streak, only drops UConn in the poll. But UConn dominated the NCAA tournament, winning every game by double digits to capture its fifth national title.
|Year
|Team
|Preseason AP Rank
|Lowest AP Rank
|Highest AP Rank
|Final AP Rank
|Tournament seed
|Final registration
|Finalist
|2024
|UConn
|6
|6
|1
|1
|1
|37-3
|Purdue
|2023
|UConn
|NR
|NR
|2
|ten
|4
|31-8
|San DiegoSt.
|2022
|Kansas
|3
|ten
|3
|3
|1
|34-6
|A C
|2021
|Baylor
|2
|3
|2
|3
|1
|28-2
|Gonzaga
|2019
|Virginia
|5
|6
|2
|2
|1
|35-3
|Texas Technology
|2018
|Villanova
|6
|6
|1
|2
|1
|36-4
|Michigan
|2017
|A C
|6
|14
|3
|6
|1
|33-7
|Gonzaga
|2016
|Villanova
|11
|17
|1
|6
|2
|35-5
|A C
|2015
|Duke
|4
|5
|2
|4
|1
|34-4
|Wisconsin
|2014
|UConn
|18
|NR
|9
|18
|7
|32-8
|Kentucky
|2013
|Louisville
|2
|12
|1
|2
|1
|35-5
|Michigan
|2012
|Kentucky
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|38-2
|Kansas
|2011
|UConn
|NR
|NR
|4
|9
|3
|32-9
|butler
|2010
|Duke
|9
|11
|3
|3
|1
|35-5
|butler
|2009
|A C
|1
|5
|1
|2
|1
|34-4
|Me. St.
|2008
|Kansas
|4
|4
|2
|4
|1
|37-3
|Memphis
|2007
|Florida
|1
|7
|1
|3
|1
|35-5
|state of ohio
|2006
|Florida
|NR
|NR
|2
|11
|3
|33-6
|UCLA
|2005
|A C
|4
|11
|2
|2
|1
|33-4
|Illinois
|2004
|UConn
|1
|9
|1
|7
|2
|33-6
|Georgia Technology
|2003
|Syracuse
|NR
|NR
|11
|13
|3
|30-5
|Kansas
|2002
|Maryland
|2
|8
|2
|4
|1
|32-4
|Indiana
|2001
|Duke
|2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|35-4
|Arizona
|2000
|Me. St.
|3
|11
|2
|2
|1
|32-7
|Florida
|1999
|UConn
|2
|4
|1
|3
|1
|34-2
|Duke
|1998
|Kentucky
|8
|9
|4
|5
|2
|35-4
|Utah
|1997
|Arizona
|19
|19
|6
|15
|4
|25-9
|Kentucky
|1996
|Kentucky
|1
|5
|1
|2
|1
|34-2
|Syracuse
|1995
|UCLA
|6
|7
|1
|1
|1
|31-2
|Arkansas
|1994
|Arkansas
|3
|6
|1
|2
|1
|31-3
|Duke
|1993
|A C
|7
|8
|1
|4
|1
|34-4
|Michigan
|1992
|Duke
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|34-2
|Michigan
|1991
|Duke
|6
|14
|5
|6
|2
|32-7
|Kansas
|1990
|UNLV
|1
|14
|1
|2
|1
|35-5
|Duke
|1989
|Michigan
|3
|13
|2
|ten
|3
|30-7
|Seton Hall
|1988
|Kansas
|7
|NR
|7
|NR
|6
|27-11
|Oklahoma
|1987
|Indiana
|3
|8
|2
|3
|1
|30-4
|Syracuse
|1986
|Louisville
|9
|19
|7
|7
|2
|32-7
|Duke
|1985
|Villanova
|NR
|NR
|14
|NR
|8
|25-10
|Georgetown
There is of course a downside to this. Simply being ranked in preseason does not guarantee success.
A year after going 32-7 and winning the program's second national championship, Louisville entered the season ranked second in 1987. And then, disaster. Louisville lost three games to unranked opponents to start the year and was 3-6 in its first nine games. The Cardinals were out of the rankings in the first poll of the regular season, failed to make the tournament and finished 18-14.
Kentucky later was ranked No. 3 entering the 2013 season, but lost three of its first seven games, including two at the hands of unranked opponents, and was quickly out of the top 25. The Wildcats would a brief appearance at #25 in February, but were released again the following week. Kentucky would finish 21-12, losing to Robert Morris in the first game of the NIT.
During the 2020-21 season, Duke (No. 9) and Kentucky (No. 10) started the season in the top 10 but missed the tournament. The Blue Devils finished 13-11 (9-9 ACC) and Kentucky fell to 9-16 (8-9 SEC).
Then, in 2022-23, North Carolina even started as the preseason No. 1 team after reaching the national championship the previous season. Although UNC went 5-0, the Tar Heels finished just 20-13 (11-9 ACC) and missed the NCAA Tournament.
|
