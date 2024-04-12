The best weekend fashion deals to shop on Amazon





For anyone looking to upgrade their wardrobe on a budget, Amazon is a great place to start. And this weekend, the mega online retailer is offering plenty of fashion deals on everything from jeans and dresses to sandals and jewelry. Meet at Amazon Deal Center and you'll find thousands of popular products on sale, including a wide variety of clothing, shoes and accessories. If you act quickly, you can score up to 69% off top fashion brands like Adidas, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Brooks, and Gloria Vanderbilt. Prices are as low as $9 for select styles and colors, and many offer on-page coupons for additional discounts. Best Amazon Fashion Deals Amazon

Pretty summer dresses, jeans, and flowy blouses from Calvin Klein, Levis, and Gloria Vanderbilt are just a few of our picks on sale on Amazon right now. You can find clothes for as little as $9, like this lightweight style. Amazon Essentials Cardiganwhich a buyer called class without being stuck. Prime members can also collect them high waisted biker shorts for under $20 with triple savings. Available in nearly 40 colors and styles, they have more than 60,000 five-star reviews, and many people report owning multiple pairs. Best Amazon Shoe Deals Amazon

Whether you're looking for casual sneakers or trendy platform espadrilles, Amazon is full of top-rated shoes at a discounted price. You can get up to 41% off Adidas, Crocs, and New Balance, among others. Save over $30 on this ankle strap Steve Madden Heelswhich a doubled person the most comfortable heel I have ever worn. Or grab a pair of classic flip flops for just $11. They've racked up nearly 12,000 five-star reviews, and many buyers rave about their fit and versatility. Best Amazon Accessories Deals Amazon

You'll also find plenty of great deals on accessories this weekend. Jewelry, handbags, sunglasses and hats cost as little as $14. This faux leather tote bag has over 38,000 five-star reviews and is currently on sale for just $15. This bag is much better quality than I expected, one person explained, adding: “It is often confused with a much more expensive bag. Another popular choice is this Kendra Scott Pendant Necklacethat goes with everything, according to a fan Plus, it's 20% off right now. Many of these discounts will only last a few days, so take advantage of the savings while you can. Then keep scrolling to check out the best weekend sales from Amazon Deal Center. Levis Classic Straight Jeans, $36 (Save 39%) Amazon

Aldo Greenwald Crossbody Bag, $54 (Save 28%) Amazon

Zesica Ruffle Maxi Dress, $43 (Save 28%) Amazon

Cushionaire Lane Cork Footbed Sandal, $30 (Save 40%) Amazon

PrettyGarden Casual Crew Neck Blouse, $20 (Save 29%) Amazon

New Balance 515 V3 Sneakers, $51 (Save 33%) Amazon

Baleaf High-Rise Biker Shorts, $14 with coupon and Prime Amazon

Michael Kors Adrianna II Sunglasses, $41 (Save 35%) Amazon



