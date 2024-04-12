The screwed up discoveries of Brandy Melville's documentary

Photo: Cristina Arias/Cover/Getty Images

Brandy Hellville and the cult of fast fashiona new documentary detailing a long list of alarming, racist and maybe illegal practices of Brandy Melville, is broadcast on HBO. The film, directed by Academy Award winner Eva Orner, focuses on Business Insiders' reporting Kate Taylor. It features former employees and associates of the fast fashion retailer, which became a staple among young women and girls in the United States in the 2010s. Throughout the documentary, sources highlight allegations of fatphobia, anti-Semitism, inappropriate conduct with minors and even sexual assault, most of which dates back to the Italian brand's founder Stephan Marsan, who continues to serve as CEO of the brand.

If you don't know Brandy Melville, consider yourself lucky. For those of us who have experienced their universal mentality and obsession with one certain type of girl, it was a place riddled with toxicity. The channel was a strange, manufactured oasis that sold a kind of lifestyle to those of us who were young, impressionable, and dealing with the insecurities that often accompany adolescence and young adulthood. I remember it as Tinseltown Tumblr paraphernalia, covered in flags, American decorations, and fairy lights, dotted with beach wood signs, and staffed with skinny, intentionally beautiful blonde girls. The Bread and Butter brands were, and continue to be, vaguely vintage-looking sweaters, baby t-shirts, camisoles and miniskirts. Many of us, filled with naivety and hope, wished we could be Brandy's girls, girls too who lived in California and went to the beach after school and put our sun-wet hair out the windows cars without a care in the world. Too bad a very exclusive sizing system often gets in the way.

Marsan had unspoken policies about who a Brandy girl could be, and he allegedly engaged in illegal practices to keep it that way. Apparently, he preferred white employees in the field and black and POC employees assigned to the back rooms to stock. Marsan also allegedly asked his employees, sometimes minors, to send him full-body photos each time they were on duty. If he didn't like the way they looked, he'd have them fired, according to the documentary. Former Brandy Melville executives and associates filed suit, Taylor says two trials against Marsan, including serious allegations of racism. Marsan did not respond to the filmmaker's request for an interview. Below, we detail some of the most false allegations against the brand.

The filmmakers chronicle Marsan's habitual racism and alleged body shaming through their interviews with former employees and Taylor (and two lawsuits supporting their claims). It was an unwritten rule that young women and girls hired to work at Brandy Melville had to look a certain way and dress a certain way, that is, thin, white, and conventionally attractive. According to the documentary, Black and POC employees often worked in the back while white employees were given roles at the front of the store as the face of the brand. Former employees of the documentary said they often felt uncomfortable with their bodies, with many noting that they suffered from eating disorders while working at Brandy Melville.

A former employee said she was told she was being fired because Italian senior management didn't like her body type. A former vice president said Marsan would text him and ask him to fire employees if he saw a girl whose look he didn't like working in a store. Marsan was able to keep tabs on all of his employees because they were supposed to take personal style photos, or full body photos, at the start of each shift and send them to Marsan and his right-hand woman, Jessy , who ran the company. very popular Brandy Melville on Instagram. Many of these girls photographed were minors and did not know where the photos were going. One former employee reported that Marsan saved a file of these photos, and another said requests began coming in for chest and foot photos. The former vice president interviewed said that management held a group chat for each store where they received the girls' photos and that if Marsan didn't like some of them, he would ask for them to be fired.

The alleged misconduct is not limited to employees. Even customers were asked to have their photo taken if they met Marsans' appearance standards. He even went so far as to install buttons on cash registers that would light up, alerting employees working that he wanted a photo taken of whoever was checking out and a job at Brandy be offered to them.

Brandy Melville is known for not having a size on her clothes, which remains true even today. Its slogan used to be one size until, following customer backlash, it was forced to change the slogan to one size. (Which is still very false.) The documentary notes that Marsan would have liked to have had the only small size in stock, because that kept the store exclusive. Some former employees interviewed said they often struggled to fit into the store's clothing, even though they were supposed to represent Brandy's ideal customer. Some employees have reported having issues with disordered eating habits while employed by the brand. After Taylor's article about the brand's poor practices, Brandy Melville did not issue an apology and did not suffer commercially. It continued to develop its market, particularly in China. There, the company somehow uses even smaller measurements on its one-size-fits-all model, perpetuating the same, if not worse, standards for Chinese teenagers. Some are even taking part in a viral BM challenge, essentially trying to lose enough weight to fit into a tiny Brandy Melville skirt.

Marsan often tried to impose his policies on his young employees. Marsan considered himself a libertarian and reportedly discussed politics with his employees, who were generally very young and liberal. He would get angry when he found out that many of them liked Bernie Sanders. According to the documentary, Marsan often distributed copies of Atlas shrugged his shoulders, by Ayn Rand, a book whose central theme includes the defense of capitalism. Marsan even went so far as to name a small subsidiary of Brandy Melville after a character from the book, John Galt, and displayed his name in all the stores on signs, an odd choice for a store dedicated to selling little t-shirts and miniskirts for babies.

In her research for her article, Taylor discovered a reported sexual assault of a 21-year-old Brandy Melville employee. At the time, the 21-year-old was on a visa in the United States and needed a place to stay temporarily. He was offered the Brandy Apartment, a place in Soho, which a select few employees had access to. Several former employees who stayed at the residence reported random men appearing at the home, sometimes spending the night there. One such case occurred with the 21-year-old alleged victim, who in a hospital report said she had gone out with a middle-aged Italian man who unexpectedly stayed at home, having two drinks and not remembering anything else about the night. . She woke up naked in Brandy's apartment. Her hospital records indicated that she had been raped by her boss and that she did not want to report it to the police for fear of losing her job and being forced to leave the country.

Two former associates tell the documentary filmmakers about a company-wide group chat called Brandy Melville Gags that was allegedly often used to send racist, misogynistic and anti-Semitic jokes. An associate described the vile nature of the chat as a bar. A former store owner said he wasn't surprised when he saw a photo of Marsan in a Hitler costume sent to the group. Other messages included photos of Marsan allegedly folding a shirt in such a way that the letters spelled out Hitler and mocked black people.

Contributing to environmental destruction through fast fashion

Brandy's business model, which sometimes involved asking employees to tell the company where they bought their clothes and mass-producing near-exact copies, places it squarely within the fast fashion complex. Its labels say Made in Italy, which is generally a symbol of luxury for the American consumer, and Brandys clothing is likely made in fast fashion factories in Prato, Italy. And even though some clothes are stocked with 100% cotton, employees and customers complain about the quality of their clothes, including the fact that they snag and come undone easily. The documentary details the journey of many clothing items within the fast fashion ecosystem, including those of Brandy Melville, who typically travel to Acca, Ghana, home of the world's largest second-hand market, to be resold or remade.

It's not fucked up as much as it's just plain weird. The store is named after two fictional characters and a made-up story involving an American named Brandy and an Englishman named Melville who meet and fall in love in Italy. Odd.