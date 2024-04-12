Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion: Accusations brought against the retailer

Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter from Nadine White, The Independent's racing correspondent Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter The Race Report

Brandy Melville has been supplying young girls with one-size-fits-all clothing since 2009, with an inventory of plain baby t-shirts, low-rise jeans, tight thermals and micro shorts.

The brand, reminiscent of a California girl aesthetic, has garnered a cult following among tweens and twenty-somethings by selling its basic style items for as little as $40. Brandy Melville gained notoriety thanks to free advertisements of A-list style icons Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber wearing her clothes, as well as sleek close-ups of slim, long-haired Brandy girls strolling in front of the iconic white brick wall of the brand.

But hidden amid this effusive praise is the cold underbelly of a fast fashion company that has promoted toxic workplace practices since the beginning, according to a 2021 report from Business Insider. Through conversations with former members of management and more than 30 employees of the store, Kate Taylor – a senior correspondent – uncovered serious allegations of racism, anti-Semitic behavior and sexual exploitation under the control of the CEO and founder Stephan Marsan.

Now, working with Oscar-winning director Eva Orner, the findings of Taylor's investigation are brought to light again in the new HBO documentary, Brandy Helville: the cult of fast fashion.

The film brings together first-person accounts from a handful of former employees, a former senior vice president and a store owner who managed 11 locations. The former senior vice president and the store's former owner are both plaintiffs in their own respective discrimination lawsuits against the company. Alongside the prosecution of Brandy Melville, an exploration of the realm of fast fashion and its subsequent environmental abuses – particularly in Accra, Ghana – is being conducted.

Here are the four main accusations made against Brandy Melville in the documentary.

Abusive hiring practices

Unlike other retailers, Brandy Melville did not hire its store associates based on a standard application. The job application at retail stores was an outfit or an Instagram, according to former employees in eight cities, and in some cases, young girls didn't even know they were applying.

According to the testimonies of young women who worked for the brand in 2013, a store employee approached a customer, complimented him, asked him to take a photo of his outfit to possibly use it for the Instagram of the store and for market research. , and sent it to the company's top executives, including Marsan. The photos had to be full-body, and whether superiors thought they fit the mold of a Brandy girl — described by former employees as typically thin, pale, red-haired or blonde with blue eyes — they were asked to work there.

The employee who worked in California and New York said that management would send a yes or no message on site and give us a rate at which this person would be hired, Taylor wrote for Business Insider. She said she saw her colleagues use Facetune to alter the appearance of a qualified candidate, making her taller and thinner and erasing imperfections from her face before sending the photo to executives.

The former owner of the store featured in the film confirmed that these hiring practices were implemented and enforced by Marsan. He remembers being told to pay girls more money if they fit his vision, regardless of their professional experience or ethics. According to the store's former owner, these girls needed to attract the elite – their popular and trendy peers – and he was asked to hire pretty white girls.

Willow — a photographer who worked directly with Marsan and Jessy Longo, the CEO's right-hand woman — was contacted by the brand after a photo she took of her friends in clothes landed on Brandy Melville's Instagram without his permission. In the documentary, Willow barely remembered being able to tell that the email she received was from the brand. The message asked her to let them know if she wanted to work together.

One day, I arrived at work and there were clear buttons with some sort of electrical system installed next to each register, said Marta, a former employee at Brandy Melville's flagship store in New York. It was a system that Stephan used to inform the person at the register that they needed to take a photo of the girl who was leaving.

The red button turns off and you are supposed to take a photo and offer them a job. It was necessary, Marta explained.

Store style and discriminatory closures

Every former employee who worked for a Brandy Melville store remembered being subjected to store style practice.

The store style was imposed on all retail employees, according to the documentary. Every morning, young girls aged 15 and over took photos of themselves in their outfits of the day. These photos would then be sent directly to Marsan and Longo, former employees said. When Cate, a former Newport Beach employee, asked where the photos were going, she was shut down.

One of the older girls said, “We weren't allowed to talk about it,” Cate remembers. And that's when I'm like, Oh no, there's something going on here that I don't know about, and I don't feel safe here anymore.

Afterwards, Cate quickly took her two weeks and left Brandy Melville.

We were kind of told, 'Oh, the photos are potentially useful if we want you to model for us,'” said Sheridan, a former employee of Brandy Melvilles in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Emily, a former employee from San Jose, California, said these store-style photos started out as full-body images, but they were soon asked to send chest and foot photos.

For each store, we had a group discussion between the managers, myself and Stephan, said the former senior vice president. We would receive photos of our daughters, and if Stephan didn't like some of them, he would send them back to me privately and say, “Fire her.”

One of the former employees Taylor spoke to, who worked at the New York flagship store, told her that she approached Marsan from behind one day and saw a folder of all the photos she had sent to him over the years for the store's styling.

The flagship store owner, who opened the first Brandy Melvilles stores in Canada, also claimed he was asked to close his Ontario store after executives were dispatched and found the customer base was mostly Indians and brown people. In court documents filed, the store owner recalled that Marsans' brother – who works for the Swiss company that owns the Brandy Melvilles brand – called the place a ghetto. Marsans' brother, Yvan, demanded that he close the store, otherwise he would no longer send goods.

A manager at another store was described by Marsan as a communist because of her piercings. The former senior vice president recalled Marsan telling him, “She's going to destroy the damn store,” before telling her he had to fire her.

Search for fake products

Kali, an employee who left her position at the flagship New York location, and Natasha, who previously worked at Brandy Melville in Palo Alto, Calif., claimed the company imitated other companies' clothing styles.

Natasha remembers seeing a white, off-the-shoulder blouse arrive with a delivery, weeks after wearing a similar top made by a different brand to work. Kali remembers a co-worker telling her that Marsan paid her $100 for the sweater she was wearing so they could copy it.

When Kali wore pants that the superiors liked, they asked her where she bought them and asked her to show them the online link. According to her, they immediately bought the pants but never paid Kali for them.

In some cases the names of these things on Brandy's website will sound like Josslyns shirt. This will be because the shirt was literally purchased from Josslyns, Taylor said.

In addition to the pretend styling claims, Brandy Melville reportedly sends select employees to its warehouses in China and Italy for product research, treating them like royalty so that they model the new inventory and choose what they like. According to the former senior vice president and store owner, product search girls were given credit cards for $1,000 shopping sprees, which encouraged them to go out and buy what they wanted. they wanted in other stores. That's how Marsan was able to produce what his preferred customer base liked, the former senior vice president said.

Group discussion with racist and anti-Semitic gags and libertarian advertising

Business Insider had already obtained more than 150 screenshots of a group chat called Brandy Melville Gags. The store's former owner said everyone was in the text chain, especially more than 30 men and members of the company's senior management. The outlet found a series of pornographic content, photos of Hitler and memes containing the N-word sent to the group by Marsan.

References to the Holocaust and Nazism appeared frequently. Hitler was mentioned 24 times in over 150 screenshots Insider seen, Taylor noted in his article.

Leaders speaking with Business Insider described Marsan as outwardly libertarian with strong political views. The former store owner claimed Marsan would speak to his store employees about his beliefs.

Libertarian stickers were plastered around the California store, said former employee Willow, who defended former U.S. presidential candidate Ron Paul and denounced taxes.

Taylor remembers talking to other store employees in the early days, who told him that Marsan would be handing out his personal copies of Atlas shrugged his shoulders by Ayn Rand, a notorious libertarian novel, to place around the store. Store employee Marta remembers this book as Brandy Melville's bible.

A main character in Atlas shrugged his shoulders his name is John Galt. John Galt is also the name of Brandy Melvilles' private sub-brand.

Stephen Marsan and other executives did not respond to the filmmaker's request for comment.

The independent has contacted Brandy Melville for comment.