Fashion
The first SWAIA Indigenous Fashion Week will take place May 2 in Santa Fe
Anyone who has ever looked closely a plains indian shirtthe beading, the quilling, the leather work, the intricate and fuzzy details, the patterns, the form, the function, the beauty, the rest of the fashion world is jockeying for second place. Nothing like it has ever walked the runway in New York, Paris or Milan.
Descendants of Native fashion designers from across North America are making their own waves, so much so that for the first time, the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts will host a Native Fashion Week May 2-5, 2024 in Santa Fe , in New Mexico, showcasing the diversity of indigenous designers in the United States and Canada. The event features runway shows, symposium sessions, industry parties and the latest and boldest looks from some of the most exciting Indigenous and indigenous fashion designers.
I consider Native design and Native fashion to be the original design language of North America, Amber-Dawn Bear Robe (Siksika Nation), director of the Southwestern Association for Fashion Show Program, told Forbes.com Indian Arts. We are the original people of this earth and we use the words couture and fashion because that is what people understand. There is no more sewing than hunting a walrus, cleaning out the intestines until you have beautiful, pristine fabric, creating not only a life-saving garment, but also a unique, beautiful and breathtaking garment. This is the native sewing of North America.
Bear Robe launched SWAIA's fashion show program in 2014 as a new addition to the organization's annual flagship event, the Santa Fe Indian Market, the largest, longest-running exhibition of indigenous art and the most prestigious in the world.
The second year, the audience almost tripled, Bear Robe recalls. It absolutely surprised me and every year I was blown away. When the director of (SWAIA) said one year we have to start charging, I was like, are you crazy? Nobody will pay!
Today, not only do hundreds of people pay to attend, but others are turned away because the show is sold out. In less than a decade, the Indian Market Fashion Show has become the highlight of the event and an extension of this distinct Indigenous fashion week.
Fashion reflects our society, Bear Robe said.
From actress Lilly Gladstone (Siksikaitsitapii (Blackfeet) and Nimipuu (Nez Perce)) on the awards circuit for Killers of the Flower Moon to Secretary of the Interior Deb Halaand (Pueblo de Laguna) wearing a ribbon skirt to take the oaththe Reservation Dogs retrospective, Jaune Quick-to-See Smiths (citizen of the Confederate Salish and Kootenai Nation) at the Whitney Museum of American Art, Joy Harjos (Muscogee (Creek) Nation) three terms as United States Poet Laureate from 2019 to 2022, and Jeffery Gibson (Mississippi Choctaw-Cherokee) becoming the first Indigenous artist to represent only the United States at the Venice Biennale this year, representation of America's indigenous peoples and, by extension, the presence of indigenous fashion is reaching new heights.
We don't need to take inspiration from other cultures, Bear Robe said. We simply look inward at our cultures, our family, our history, our land, but it is expressed in a very contemporary and exciting way.
SWAIA Native Fashion Week will provide a showcase for indigenous designers, models and artists. By promoting and honoring the vibrant cultural expression of North America's indigenous communities through the artistry of fashion, the event provides a crucial platform to shatter stereotypes, challenge misconceptions, and foster a landscape of more inclusive fashion and beauty.
Timing is everything
Bear Robe began thinking about the possibility of an Indigenous fashion week shortly after seeing the Indian Market fashion show take off. She has been planning the first event for about 18 months.
For timing reasons, she wanted the show to take place before Toronto And Vancouver organize their indigenous fashion weeks. Inspired by the Bear Robes Indian Market fashion program, the two Canadian cities were ahead of it.
Canada is much more generous in funding the arts, as well as representing Indigenous arts and fashion, admitted Bear Robe. There is a very different platform of support in Canada than there is for this type of programming in the United States.
SWAIA worked with the City of Santa Fe on the dates. Summer and fall The different city are full of historic and highly anticipated cultural events. There was an opening at the beginning of May, a shoulder season in the tourist hotspot.
Bear Robes' preference was for the second week of May to avoid The Met Gala, but the city begged for the first week and it relented. In subsequent years, Bear Robe hopes the event will decline.
The long-term goal is for this to be the place where the fashion industry will come to work, partner, build a brand and experience Indigenous fashion in all its different facets, Bear Robe said. Yes, we can go to New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week and be there, but I really want it to be the place where everyone comes. I want it to bring Paris and New York together, and all these big fashion cities, I want them to come here to experience this from the indigenous perspective of our land of New Mexico.
Contemporary Indigenous Fashion
Twenty Native designers from the United States and Canada will participate in the inaugural SWAIA Native Fashion Week. Most of the models will be indigenous, but the event is open to all to remember or become aware of the contemporaneity of indigenous peoples and cultures.
People still have a hard time understanding what contemporary indigenous fashion is; it's not buckskin, beads and regalia, and there's nothing wrong with that, but it's contemporary design and fashion, Bear Robe said.
Connecting Native America and Indigenous Peoples Exclusively to 19th The clothes of the century trap them in the past. SWAIA Native Fashion Week is definitely here. Rooted in the usual, but as innovative and avant-garde as any Parisian fashion atelier.
Diverse too.
Another common stereotype about Indigenous people is seeing them as a monolith.
North America is a huge continent, recalls Bear Robe. You have people who grew up and their culture is based in Alaska, versus another designer who is based in the sandy beaches and ocean of California, versus another designer who lives in the Woodlands of the East Coast, in the New York area. You have all these different designers who have completely different aesthetics, perspectives, and worldviews depending on what country they come from. There is no single or clear answer to what indigenous fashion is.
SWAIA Native Fashion Week 2024 Public Event Schedule
Friday, May 3: All About Indigenous Fashion Symposium at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 4: Fashion shows with fashion pop boutiques and activation spaces at the Santa Fe Convention Center from noon to 8 p.m. Fashion boutiques and activation spaces open at midday with fashion shows starting at 3:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 5: Fashion shows with fashion pop boutiques and activation spaces at the Santa Fe Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fashion boutiques and activation spaces open at 11:00 a.m. and fashion shows start at 2:00 p.m.
