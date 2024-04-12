Fashion with a twist: SMA presents “Dazzling Lies and Deceptive Looks” | Arts and culture

Connect with us

240410_FRS_DazzlingLiesSMA_28.jpg

Arrie Bowden poses during the University of Georgia Fashion Student Association's Spring 2024 fashion show, “Dazzling Lies and Deceptive Looks,” at the Taylor-Grady House in Athens, GA on Wednesday, April 10 2024. The event was part fashion show and part interactive whodunit mystery. (Photo/Felix Scheyer; @felixscheyer)


The top floor of the Taylor Grady House was bustling on the evening of April 10. Hairspray danced in the air, models lifted their chins as makeup was applied, and their hair was tousled to perfection. The girls whirled around in the chaos, eager to get ready. for the evening ahead: the Student Merchandising Association's annual spring fashion show.

SMA Treasurer Lillie Cary said the leadership team collectively wanted to host a large gala-style event with a twist, ultimately settling on the theme Dazzling Lies and Deceptive Looks. The show encapsulated everything maximalist.

We spit out ideas that were all related to that, Cary said. We landed on this one, I feel like our members are all [wanted] that similar feel and look.

The towering white columns of the Taylor Grady House provided the backdrop for the spectacle taking place in the courtyard. Long oriental rugs marked the parade and white folding chairs lined the path, welcoming rows of guests.

Attendees prepare to watch models walk the runway before the University of Georgia Fashion Student Association's Spring 2024 fashion show, “Dazzling Lies and Deceptive Looks,” at the Taylor-Grady House in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. The event was part fashion show and part interactive thriller. (Photo/Felix Scheyer; @felixscheyer)


Attendees dressed in black tie began arriving at 6 p.m. to browse vendors, such as Dressy Club, Celsius, Shop Katie Bop and more, and mingle before the fashion show began. The band Seventh Sun played soft music to serenade.

As guests got comfortable, Lush Beauty Bar, an Atlanta-based company specializing in on-site hair and makeup, worked to make the models look glamorous. Owner, hair and makeup artist Halie Allen said the fashion show was a welcome new avenue for her business as she focuses on wedding and celebrity makeup.

It's definitely a little out of our reach, Allen said. It's just something fun to do where we can get creative. Any chance we get to do it, we jump at it.







240410_FRS_DazzlingLiesSMA_2.jpg

Cg Sigman, a journalism major with a minor in fashion merchandising, poses while putting on makeup in front of the University of Georgia Fashion Student Association's Spring 2024 fashion show, “Dazzling Lies and Deceptive Looks” , at the Taylor-Grady House in Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. The event was part fashion show, part interactive thriller. (Photo/Felix Scheyer; @felixscheyer)


The fashion show began at 7:15 p.m. with SMA President Camille Isom welcoming the crowd and emphasizing SMA's mission: to provide students with hands-on experience in the fashion industry.

Isom passed the mic to Faith Johnston, vice president of SMA, who shared that, unlike previous SMA fashion shows, this one would tell a story. A diamond necklace was stolen, and it was up to the public to deduce which model on the catwalk was the culprit.

Style Director Destiny Yalajah told the audience that 25 percent of the event's proceeds were donated to Divas Who Win, whose mission is to help women recovering from trauma such as sex trafficking or substance addiction.

Before the show officially began, the Georgia Soft Goods Education Foundation presented various scholarships to the honorees in the crowd. These grants will help fund professorships, fellowships, study abroad programs, and other academic needs, according to the GSCEF website.

Sultry, moody music filled the air as the first model cascaded down the back stairwell of the Taylor Grady home. Her long fuchsia dress adorned with sparkling flowers left the audience in awe. The model grabbed her neck and gasped, setting the stage for the necklace to be stolen from her.







240410_FRS_DazzlingLiesSMA_5.jpg

Greta Johnston poses atop a set of stairs during the University of Georgia Fashion Student Association's Spring 2024 fashion show, “Dazzling Lies and Deceptive Looks,” at the Taylor-Grady House in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. The event was part fashion show and part interactive mystery thriller. (Photo/Felix Scheyer; @felixscheyer)


In total, 28 models came out of the house to walk the catwalk in outfits sourced locally and created by SMA stylists. The collection's unique looks created a distinct personality for each of the models; some sassy, ​​some mysterious, some quirky.







240410_FRS_DazzlingLiesSMA_22.jpg

Zoie Daughtry poses during the University of Georgia Fashion Student Association's Spring 2024 fashion show, “Dazzling Lies and Deceptive Looks,” at the Taylor-Grady House in Athens, GA on Wednesday (April 10). 2024. The event was both a fashion show and an interactive whodunnit mystery. (Photo/Felix Scheyer; @felixscheyer)


A handful of outfits depicted dark, bold themes, layering leather and chains with wide-brimmed hats, while others sported delicate spring colors and bouncy hair.

All eyes were on the models as they strutted their stuff, which for public relations and political science major Jerry Velasquez was the reason he wanted to become a model for SMA in the first place: to increase his trust.

“I really didn't have confidence in myself when I got to college, and getting into fashion was really eye-opening,” Velasquez said. For me, as a made-up, plus-size guy, I don't see a lot of people walking like me in fashion shows, so seeing that and being able to represent it makes me happy.







240410_FRS_DazzlingLiesSMA_12.jpg

Jerry Velasquez poses during the University of Georgia Fashion Student Association's Spring 2024 fashion show, “Dazzling Lies and Deceptive Looks,” at the Taylor-Grady House in Athens, GA on Wednesday, April 10 2024. The event was part fashion show and part interactive whodunit mystery. (Photo/Felix Scheyer; @felixscheyer)


The preparation process began months ago for both stylists and models. SMA organized a model casting on Wednesday February 28. Once the models were chosen, the stylists were able to decide which model they wanted to work with and begin to solidify their vision.

Faith Ebikeme, a psychology student, walked the catwalk in an all-white ensemble. A long lace train was positioned on her head like a hat that flowed down her back and was paired with a long-sleeved ivory sweater. The finishing touch to her look was lace stockings tucked into chunky white heels.

A model wearing a button down with a corset layered on top, paired with a sheer, flowing skirt over a long denim skirt, cowboy boots, tie and leather hat was revealed to be the necklace thief of diamonds, leading the models down the runway and through the audience as an encore.

The event concluded with models, stylists, sponsors and attendees mingling in the courtyard of the Taylor Grady House with photos taken and drinks clinking.

