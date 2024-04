Hunter Schafer Looks Like a Walking 'Starry Night' in This Marni Dress

Even if post-impressionism isn't your thing, it's hard to deny the beauty of Hunter Schafer's latest look. THE Euphoria the star attended 2024 GQ Creativity Awards on Thursday night, where she wore an artistic Marni dress that looked like a reimagining of Vincent van Goghs Starry Night. Throughout the drawing, thick brushstrokes alternated shades of indigo and azure, just like a night sky, while random spots of eggshell and buttery yellow looked like glowing orbs, evoking the stars dotting the sky in Van Gogh's famous painting. Nina Westervelt//Getty Images Schafer turned to her regular stylist, Dara, for the custom look. The stylist posted videos of the event on her Instagram account; in the clips we can see that the dress is super textured and it looks like the pattern was painted directly onto the fabric. Other details include a plunging neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette that stops just around the hips and transitions into a column skirt. To mirror the front of the dress, the back also has a deep V shape. Dimitrios Kambouris//Getty Images The artistry continued with Schafer's pointy flats, which featured the same design as the dress. For accessories, the New Jersey native went without jewelry, except for a pair of delicate diamond earrings that featured what appeared to be square citrine gemstones. At the event, Schafer was honored alongside Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, actor Danny McBride and musicians Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for being among the world's most fearless and inspiring creatives. If we know one thing, it's that Schafer is always fearless when it comes to fashion. Joel is the editorial and social media assistant for HarpersBAZAAR.com, where he covers all things celebrity news. When he steps away from the keyboard, you can probably find him singing out of tune at concerts, rummaging through thrift stores for loud wardrobe items, or browsing bookstores for the next big thing gay romance novel.

