Fashion
Fashion Mistakes and Wonders – Henry County Enterprise
The first time I saw pants sag under a man's butt, revealing his underwear, I thought it was a mistake and let him know his pants were sliding down.
It was 1992, and I had no idea it was on purpose, and not only that, but it would still be a problem 32 years later.
I mean, really, all other objections aside, aren't “styles” and “fashions” supposed to change with the generations, as young people rebel against what the previous generation wore?
Certainly, and thank God, we don't see as many cigarette butts today as we did a few years ago. This practice is dying out, but it has not yet disappeared.
A few days ago, as I was entering the library, I passed a young man talking on the phone.
“Seven hundred dollars,” I heard him say. (He certainly wasn't lowering his voice.) “Mommy wants money, doesn't she?” She doesn't help me make money.
Yes, that's exactly what he said, because as soon as I saw it and then heard it, I thought: “a column is going to come out of this”, so I wrote his words verbatim. No, I don't know why he wanted the money, but I felt really sorry for his mom.
I was at the library doing two or three hours of research on the microfilm reader, and he was there almost as long as me.
A little later, I walked down a hallway and heard a very loud voice coming from around the corner. It was him again, still talking about wanting money. Besides, it was during the day, when a man who wants money is at work, or at home sleeping or doing household chores or at the library checking out books because he works at night.
Later still, he came and sat next to me, still on the phone. He had to plug in his phone. He was polite, I'll give him that, as he asked if he could pull the extension cord from the surge protector that was closer to where I was working in his direction.
Then he sat down.
Those ass cheeks, covered only by thin underwear material (trust me, I saw more than anyone needed, and it was thin), were on the chair.
The alarm bells have rung!
How, after three decades of knowing that the world is full of men who don't cover their butts in public, did it not occur to me that those same nearly bare butts were sitting on chairs that you and I are also seated?
Germs and cooties!
Awful.
Now I'm afraid to sit in public.
But women aren't immune to terrible pants mistakes either, as a woman at the checkout soon reminded me.
Women don't need to wear stretchy, tight pants, especially not in skin tones. This is not a good overview. Stretchy pants cling to every cellulite bump and bump and make the woman look naked from bottom to bottom.
These women probably think they look good when they briefly look at themselves full-frontal in the mirror as they hold their stomachs in and stand with good posture.
It's quite a shock to see one of them in public, especially from behind. That grumpy middle-aged woman at the checkout probably had no idea what she looked like from behind (and shame on her if she did and walked out like that anyway).
I'm also not here to make fun of disreputable middle-aged women, since I am one myself. However, I dress according to my age. In fact, in the fall I bought some nice light-colored business pants. They looked great from the front, but the second or third time I wore them I realized they were almost flesh-colored and, horrified, got rid of them right away.
I just wait and wait and wait for the next fashion rebellion. After so many years of sloppy dressing, a generation will at some point see that its only proper rejection of the previous generation's style will be to dress decently and properly to look good.
