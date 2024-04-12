Shop everything Under Armor Jordan Spieth wears





When Jordan Speith takes to the Augusta National golf course during the 2024 Masters, he will do so in style. Spieth will wear head-to-toe Under Armor throughout the first tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour, and luckily the brand has revealed what exactly we can expect to see him in as the weekend progresses. RELATED: How to watch and stream the 2024 Masters The Jordan Spieth collection from Under Armor contains all the flashy polo shirts, comfortable pants, breathable baseball caps and golf shoes that the former Masters champion will wear in the 2024 outing. There are even new shoes and polo shirts that he will make for the first time on the course this weekend. Below, check out some of the new styles Spieth will be sporting. They're all available to purchase now, so grab a new polo shirt, grab some golf balls, and get ready to swing all spring and summer long.





Under Armor Before The Masters, this printed polo shirt was released in new patterns and colors.





Under protection This polo shirt is an updated and improved version of UA's most popular golf polo shirt, available in three new colors.





Under protection UA's new cap, available for pre-order now, is lightweight, flexible, breathable and designed to fit your head perfectly.





Under protection According to Under Armour, “This is the hat Jordan Spieth wears on the hottest course on tour.” Hang on to it while you can!





Under protection The latest golf shoes designed by UA are designed to provide support and traction to help guide your natural swing. Spieth will be wearing these in a few different colorways throughout The Masters.





Under protection Spieth will wear a mix of these four-way stretch tapered golf pants and the UA Drive Joggers throughout the Masters. For more than 200 years, The New York Post has been America's definitive source for breaking news, compelling stories, in-depth reporting and, now, insightful shopping advice. We're not just thorough journalists, we sift through mountains of information, test and compare products, and consult experts on any topic we're not already specialists in to provide useful, realistic product recommendations based on our in-depth and practical analysis. Here at The Post we're known for being brutally honest, we clearly label partnership content and if we receive anything affiliate links, so you always know where we stand. We regularly update content to reflect current research and expert advice, provide context (and wit), and ensure our links work. Please note that offers may expire and all prices are subject to change.

