Beyoncé effect: Cowboy Carter's album places Lévis on the list of fashion favorites | Fashion





Denim on denim on denim on denim, Beyonc sings on Leviis Jeans, one of the key tracks from her new album, Cowboy Carter. And it seems fans are taking that statement to heart. In the week following the album's release, clothing company Levi Strauss & Co noted a 20% increase in store traffic in the United States And a 20% increase in its share price. In the UK, John Lewis reports that searches for women's Levis jeans have increased by 263% since the record breaking announcement. Beyonc also supports double or, in her words, quadruple denim. She posted a photo on Instagram of herself wearing jeans with a denim shirt and a denim bag. The @databutmakeitfashion Instagram account, which covers consumer style behaviors, report that mentions of double denim have increased by 14% on social media since the release of Cowboy Carters. Double denim, sometimes known as the Canadian tuxedo, has long been a divisive look. It's either considered the epitome of bad taste or perfect cowboy style. It is on this last point that Beyonc focuses. Lil Nas Cowboy-core, meanwhile, has become an aesthetic on TikTok. Levi Strauss embraced the megastar's nod by temporarily changing his Instagram name to Leviis as a tribute. Speaking on a conference call last week, chief executive Michelle Gass highlighted the brand's position at the heart of culture. “I don't think there's any better proof or piece of evidence than having someone like Beyoncé, who shapes culture, name a song after us,” she said. Pharrell Williams takes the stage after presenting his western-themed collection for Louis Vuitton. Photo: Jana, call me J/Abaca/Rex/Shutterstock It can be said that the singer and the jeans are American classics. Levis, the original American brand, seems like a natural fit for Beyonc, said Sheena Butler-Young, senior correspondent for the Business of Fashion platform. It has just the right mix of classic and affordable but not cheap. Natalie Dickson is responsible for women's luxury brand partnerships at Flannels, a retailer the singer collaborated with during the 2023 Renaissance Tour. Beyoncé has a truly unique ability to influence trends with her work, Dickson said. Brands can really capitalize on Beyoncé's wave of influence, as we're currently seeing with Levis. Cowboy Carter's album cover. Photography: AP In Summer Renaissance, the latest track from her 2022 album, Renaissance, the star went for handbags. This imported Telfar bag, she sings. Birkins? Those shits in the warehouses. Vogue Business reported that searches for Telfar on resale site The RealReal jumped 85% on the day of the album's release. Butler-Young warns that the Beyoncé effect won't last forever for Lévis. To continue generating revenue, she said, a key task is to excite and woo younger shoppers with marketing and products, which Beyonc certainly helps, and to broaden its appeal beyond a unique staple food. Beyoncé, in many ways, has put the ball in her court, it's up to Lévis to execute.

