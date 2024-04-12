Carys Douglas Attends a Wedding in a “Peachy” Dress: See the Photo!





Carys Douglas celebrates love! The 20-year-old daughter of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a glimpse of a wedding celebration she attended over the weekend and shared a snapshot of her perfect wedding outfit for the nuptials. Carys fired her Instagram post with a photo that showed how much she took after her mother in terms of looks. In the photo, she had her hair swept back reminiscent of the popular Zeta-Jones look as she posed in a peach scoop-neck dress she wore for the event. She also shared a photo from the outdoor ceremony, where the bride and groom lined up alongside an officiant and two bridesmaids and groomsmen as they exchanged vows in front of a serene lake, palm trees and green mountains. Carys Douglas.

Carys Douglas/Instagram

She interlaced the snaps with various other photos showing two children holding hands as they walked away through the cactus-filled desert and a little boy dressed in a blue and white striped suit with sunglasses looking at the camera . A peachy wedding weekend! 🌟🍊💕, she captioned the photos. A photo Carys Douglas shared from the wedding ceremony she attended over the weekend.

Carys Douglas/Instagram

This post comes ahead of Cary's 21st birthday on April 20. Last year, her famous parents celebrated the milestone birthday with individual tributes to their youngest daughter. Zeta-Jones, 54, posted a throwback video to her Instagram page that showed Carys as a little girl doing a dance performance in front of a lake. The video also explained the origin of the name Carys as “a Welsh female given name derived from the word caru, 'to love.' ” Carys Douglas (left), Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

“20 years ago today my daughter Carys came into my arms and there isn't a day that I haven't cherished. Happy birthday, beautiful lady🎂🎂,” the Wednesday The star captioned her post, to which Carys commented: “Thank you mom! I love you so deeply – thank you for the wonderful mother you have been for these 20 years.” Michael, 79, also wished his daughter a happy birthday on Instagram, sharing a more recent photo of Carys posing next to a guitar paired with an audio message from the actor. “To my darling daughter Carys, I wish you a happy birthday! Now that you're leaving your teenage years behind, may it be a wonderful new year for you, darling! I love you, daddy,” Michael captioned the post. the message with the same message. Along with Carys, Michael and Zeta-Jones share a 22-year-old son named Dylan. Douglas is also the father of Cameron Douglas, 44, whom he shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker.

