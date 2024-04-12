Creating sustainable and inclusive fashion





Casey Tyler uses the Fashion departments Silver Reed flatbed knitting machine, which has 200 needles and programmable software, to create items for a current research project and several of their collections.

I also will get a sheet or curtain from Goodwill, for example, and make my first draft design of a garment out of that instead of muslin, which is normally used for a first draft, Tyler said. Tyler explained that muslin has a certain rigidity and weight, but finding a sheet or other used material that more closely matches the weight of the desired (finished) garment cuts down on cost as well as meets their desire for sustainability. Although Tyler doesnt use consignment shops, they do unravel sweaters, rewrapping the yarn to use in other projects. When designing clothing, Tyler, who identifies as non-binary, said they try to make clothes that are out of the realm of gender and dont sit in any specific category. Finding an aesthetic that brings me to this place has taken some self-exploration, Tyler said. We are taught to design for dress forms in class, for example, which is not what I want to do for the brand I want someday. Tyler explained that they always make clothes that fit themself since they are average height and lean. I like to play with the body silhouette and hide or change the bodys curves, so it looks more androgynous, they said. There are different philosophies, and we can play with a mix of masculine and feminine and use a third that doesnt connect with either one, which is what I try to do. Color from nature Tyler has been creating their own colors lately bright yellow from turmeric, purple from blueberries, red from cherries and various shades of earth tones thanks to coffee beans, tea and acorns. They learned about natural dyes with Adrianna Gorea, assistant professor of fashion and apparel studies, during a Summer Scholars program in 2023. Casey came to me, interested in learning more about recycling and upcycling clothing and about knitting, specifically using the Silver Reed flatbed knitting machine, Gorea said. Casey was in the lab all summer and sent me progress pictures all the time. This [project] captured their imagination and sparked a passion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.udel.edu/udaily/2024/april/casey-tyler-fashion-student-philly-fashion-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

