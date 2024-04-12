8 new stores in Houston selling clothing, accessories and sunglasses

Is it hot here, or is it just fashion? For Houstonians, it’s both. Spring is the time to trade in those Ugg boots and cropped puffer jackets for brighter hues and lightweight fabrics. This season, the spring and summer runways are full of animal prints that have gone viral on TikTok like the “mafia wife aesthetic,” statement belts, billowy layered looks using lightweight fabrics and the return of the pencil skirt.

The trend toward discreet luxury or stealth wealth continues. Savvy shoppers buy pieces that will not only retain their value but can be reused for multiple seasons, making micro-trends less appealing.

For those ready to get started on spring fashion, we turned to Houston stylist Pauline Padilla, who has years of experience working with Houston fashion brands to bring their looks to life. For the spring season, she's chosen several versatile looks that can be mixed and matched with other basics for a long-lasting capsule wardrobe.

“Spring is a time of freshness and new beginnings, and with all the trendy selections currently available, it's the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe,” Padilla said. “Plus, I know I can't be the only one who gets excited when the weather warms up enough to break out sandals for the season.”

Icy blue hues, romantic florals and lightweight or “air-conditioned” materials, here are Padilla's picks for spring essentials in Houston.

Essential article: Mirth Providence Powder Dress

Or buy: mirthcaftans.com or the Mirth Showroom in Houston

Why we love it: Pastels are the go-to colors of spring, and this season the choices include peach, lilac, buttery yellow and ice blue. The beautiful details make this dress a standout. The sweetheart neckline, bow tie front, and soft powder color scream spring, and it can be dressed up or down for dinner dates, beach vacations, or a backyard barbecue.

The details and lightweight fabric make this dress from Houston-based Mirth a spring must-have. Photo courtesy of Mirth

Essential article: Christy Lynn Rosario Top and Shorts in Water Lily Pink

Or buy: christylynn.com or the Christy Lynn boutique in Houston

Why we love it: Matching sets are a chic look for summer. They can be worn together, separately or mixed and matched with other pieces. Houston-based designer Christy Lynn Lee is known for her floral prints, and this one is simply stunning.

“Air conditioning” or lightweight, transparent material is an essential for Houston's warm spring weather. Photo courtesy of Christy Lynn Collection

Essential article: Veronica Beard V-Link Bucket Bag in Indigo

Or buy: veronicabeard.com or Veronica Beard in River Oaks District

Why we love it: Veronica Beard recently launched their handbag collection this spring, and the denim bucket bag is so fun. The bag is trimmed in white leather, making it neutral enough to pair with other colors.

Ice blue is one of the key colors of spring. Photo courtesy of Veronica Beard

Essential article: Freya Redwood Hat in White

Or buy: thefreyabrand.com or the Freya boutique in Houston

Why we love it: The brim of this hat is wider, making it ideal for sun protection in the Bayou City or for spring travel. White goes with everything, so it's easy to throw on and go. It's definitely a must-have of the season.

Get coverage and beauty with a hat from Freya of Houston. Photo courtesy of Freya.

Essential article: Larroude Milan Slide Sandal in Natural

Or buy: nordstrom.com or Nordstrom Houston Galleria

Why we love it: The geometric details give this sandal a more refined look, and Larroude makes shoes that are very comfortable to wear all day. Unlike many slides of the same style, this particular sandal features a memory foam cushion.