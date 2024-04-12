Fashion
8 new stores in Houston selling clothing, accessories and sunglasses
Is it hot here, or is it just fashion? For Houstonians, it’s both. Spring is the time to trade in those Ugg boots and cropped puffer jackets for brighter hues and lightweight fabrics. This season, the spring and summer runways are full of animal prints that have gone viral on TikTok like the “mafia wife aesthetic,” statement belts, billowy layered looks using lightweight fabrics and the return of the pencil skirt.
The trend toward discreet luxury or stealth wealth continues. Savvy shoppers buy pieces that will not only retain their value but can be reused for multiple seasons, making micro-trends less appealing.
For those ready to get started on spring fashion, we turned to Houston stylist Pauline Padilla, who has years of experience working with Houston fashion brands to bring their looks to life. For the spring season, she's chosen several versatile looks that can be mixed and matched with other basics for a long-lasting capsule wardrobe.
“Spring is a time of freshness and new beginnings, and with all the trendy selections currently available, it's the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe,” Padilla said. “Plus, I know I can't be the only one who gets excited when the weather warms up enough to break out sandals for the season.”
Icy blue hues, romantic florals and lightweight or “air-conditioned” materials, here are Padilla's picks for spring essentials in Houston.
Essential article: Mirth Providence Powder Dress
Or buy: mirthcaftans.com or the Mirth Showroom in Houston
Why we love it: Pastels are the go-to colors of spring, and this season the choices include peach, lilac, buttery yellow and ice blue. The beautiful details make this dress a standout. The sweetheart neckline, bow tie front, and soft powder color scream spring, and it can be dressed up or down for dinner dates, beach vacations, or a backyard barbecue.
The details and lightweight fabric make this dress from Houston-based Mirth a spring must-have. Photo courtesy of Mirth
Essential article: Christy Lynn Rosario Top and Shorts in Water Lily Pink
Or buy: christylynn.com or the Christy Lynn boutique in Houston
Why we love it: Matching sets are a chic look for summer. They can be worn together, separately or mixed and matched with other pieces. Houston-based designer Christy Lynn Lee is known for her floral prints, and this one is simply stunning.
“Air conditioning” or lightweight, transparent material is an essential for Houston's warm spring weather. Photo courtesy of Christy Lynn Collection
Essential article: Veronica Beard V-Link Bucket Bag in Indigo
Or buy: veronicabeard.com or Veronica Beard in River Oaks District
Why we love it: Veronica Beard recently launched their handbag collection this spring, and the denim bucket bag is so fun. The bag is trimmed in white leather, making it neutral enough to pair with other colors.
Ice blue is one of the key colors of spring. Photo courtesy of Veronica Beard
Essential article: Freya Redwood Hat in White
Or buy: thefreyabrand.com or the Freya boutique in Houston
Why we love it: The brim of this hat is wider, making it ideal for sun protection in the Bayou City or for spring travel. White goes with everything, so it's easy to throw on and go. It's definitely a must-have of the season.
Get coverage and beauty with a hat from Freya of Houston. Photo courtesy of Freya.
Essential article: Larroude Milan Slide Sandal in Natural
Or buy: nordstrom.com or Nordstrom Houston Galleria
Why we love it: The geometric details give this sandal a more refined look, and Larroude makes shoes that are very comfortable to wear all day. Unlike many slides of the same style, this particular sandal features a memory foam cushion.
Larroude slides can be dressed up or down and are comfortable to wear all day. Photo courtesy of Larroude
|
Sources
2/ https://houston.culturemap.com/news/fashion/where-to-shop-in-houston/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nora Fatehi recalls being 'humiliated' and 'bullied' by male superstars: 'Managed to avoid predators in Bollywood' | Étimes
- Jasprit Bumrah shows why 'there is no ego in T20 cricket' | Cricket
- 8 new stores in Houston selling clothing, accessories and sunglasses
- Thoughts on the earthquake a week later
- US limits staff travel to Israel as fears of Iran attack rise
- Musical travelogue to close the Santa Maria Philharmonic concert season | Culture & Leisure
- [Al-039] Actively exploiting vulnerabilities in D-Link products
- Columbiana Boiler Company changes name to CBC Global | News, Sports, Jobs
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Donald Trump and Mike Johnson to discuss election integrity after FISA vote
- PM Modi makes big announcement on Kashmir: “J&K will get status…”
- BORIS JOHNSON: If Ukraine falls, it will be a catastrophic turning point in history – and a total humiliation for the West… Why on earth are we waiting to give this heroic nation the weapons it needs?