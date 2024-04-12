Roberto Cavalli, flamboyant Italian fashion designer, dies aged 83 | Fashion





Roberto Cavalli, the Italian fashion designer known for his glamorous designs, colorful prints and many famous fans, has died in Florence at the age of 83. Its rich aesthetic, which featured flamboyant prints inspired by the worlds of exotic flora and fauna, high hemlines and even lower waistlines, was decidedly sexy. His lifestyle was equally lavish, with his main residence on a 13-hectare (32-acre) Tuscan estate including a vineyard, a tanning machine, racehorses, Ferraris and a menagerie of animals including parrots, iguanas, a Persian cat, a monkey and a tiger. His estate also included a personal helicopter and a superyacht called Freedom. Its design is inspired by the Batman film. Cavalli launched his eponymous brand in 1970 and made his name by patenting a new way of printing on leather. He first showcased his revolutionary technique in his first collection in Paris, which included a pink leather evening dress. Cavalli immediately received orders from French houses, including Hermès and Pierre Cardin. He then turned his skills to denim. His fall/winter '94 collection featured the first-ever sandblasted jeans, and the following year he worked with Lycra to invent stretch jeans. The tight jeans were an instant success, leading him to launch a dedicated line, Cavalli Jeans, later renamed Just Cavalli. Victoria Beckham with Cavalli in 2005. Photograph: Lionel Cironneau/AP He was adored by celebrities. In his early years, Brigitte Bardot and Sophia Loren frequented his Limbo boutique in Saint-Tropez. But it was in the hedonistic 90s that his flashy and flamboyant aesthetic really exploded. Thanks to David and Victoria Beckham, Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez, a new aspirational and affluent demographic has discovered the brand. Cavalli began expanding his fashion empire to include designer underwear, eyewear, shoes, watches and perfumes. Housewares, pet clothing, vodka, wines, restaurants and member clubs followed. Despite its popularity, the company began to record annual losses in 2014. A year later, the family sold 90% of its shares to Italian private equity firm Clessidra, valuing the company at €390 million. . The company filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2019 and later that year was bought by Dubai-based Vision Investment Company. In October 2020, Sicilian designer Fausto Puglisi was appointed creative director. In a statement from the brand announcing Cavalli's death, Puglisi wrote: Dear Roberto, you may no longer be physically here with us, but I know I will always feel your spirit with me. Cavalli takes a bow after a 2014 Milan fashion week show. Photograph: Luca Bruno/AP It is the greatest honor of my career to work under your legacy and create for the brand you founded with such vision and style. Rest in peace, you will be missed and loved so much that your name will live on, a source of inspiration to others, and especially to me. Cavalli was born in 1940 in a small village in Tuscany. His grandfather, Giuseppe Rossi, was a famous artist and member of the Macchiaioli movement. Cavalli then moved with his mother, a seamstress, and siblings to Florence after his father was murdered by German soldiers. It was during his studies at the Academy of Arts in Florence in 1957 that he began to experiment with textiles. He married his first wife, Silvanella Giannoni, in 1964 and had two children. They divorced in 1974, and in 1980 he married Eva Duranter, a former Miss Universe contestant whom he met while judging the pageant in 1977. The couple had three children, and Eva became his business partner. The couple worked together until they sold the business. They divorced in 2010. In 2023, he announced the birth of his sixth child, a son, with his partner, the Swedish model and actress Sandra Nilsson.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2024/apr/12/roberto-cavalli-flamboyant-italian-fashion-designer-dies-aged-83 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos