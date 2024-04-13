An exhibition at the Musée des Patrons de Couture will adorn two artistic walks on the 1st Thursday | Culture & Leisure





The Couture Pattern Museum will present two pop-up exhibitions during the Santa Barbara 1st Thursday Artwalks, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., May 2 and June 6, to mark the 100th birthday of James Galanos, the legendary California fashion designer. Galanos is known for dressing Hollywood and political royalty such as Grace Kelly, Marilyn Monroe, Jackie Kennedy and Nancy Reagan. Original Galanos dresses from the designer's Beverly Hills collection will be on display. (Courtesy photo) Curated by Santa Barbara artist and seamstress Cara Austine, the exhibits will feature three rare and original Galanos dresses from her Beverly Hills studio from the early to mid-1950s. The exhibit will include two identical dresses that are part of the MET's permanent collections and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Additionally, the museum will unveil four reconstructed garments based on the original 1957 Galanos designs for McCall's, marking the first public exhibition of these pieces. This exhibition highlights the Couture Pattern Museum's innovative approach to fashion history. By preserving the models and the detailed construction information they contain, the museum ensures continued access to an essential aspect of cultural heritage, providing a window into the techniques and artistry of past eras. The museum preserves the craftsmanship of haute couture by scanning and manually saving more than 1,000 historic designs, some dating back to the 1920s. This includes a rare coronation gown and gown design, blessed by Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, which were featured in last year’s “Coronation Couture” lineup. The Santa Barbara exhibit marks the first public display of four reconstructed garments based on the original 1957 Galanos designs for McCall's. (Courtesy photo) The event is supported by Noozhawk, SBIndependent, Workzones, Paseo Nuevo Mall and SolWave, with special recognition to Povilas Zaleskis of BiasCutWoman for his contribution to Clo3D video technology to highlight the importance of models in fashion design . In addition to celebrating Galanos' legacy, the museum is seeking donations and memberships to support free public programming and foster partnerships with Santa Barbara County fashion design students. The museum also extends its efforts to memory care programs in nursing homes, demonstrating the enduring power of fashion to enrich lives. The exhibition will take place in the tower's event space, in the working areas of the Paseo Nuevo shopping center. Free wine will be offered and donations or tips are appreciated. For more information, visit www.couturepatternmuseum.com.

