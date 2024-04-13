Fashion
The Masters is at the center of the golf fashion universe
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) In a place where green jackets never go out of style, the sometimes wild, often trendy and always interesting fashion sense of those who play at Augusta National has become a viral subplot of the competition at the Masters this week.
Perhaps at the forefront was Jason Day, playing alongside Tiger Woods, who on Thursday wore baggy Malbon pants that recalled the baggy shorts of the Fab Five era of Michigan basketball. Then, on Friday, the former PGA champion donned a white vest with the words Malbon Golf Championship written in bold letters across the stomach.
It looks like he's carrying a billboard, one customer joked, watching from the shadows.
That's exactly the point.
More than any other venue in golf, the Masters is the place to see and be seen, and that goes for players and their sponsors. So in recent years, the companies that supply their clothing have started to go all out by the first full week of April.
The Masters is a global phenomenon, explained Stephen Malbon, who founded the eponymous brand with his wife Erica in 2017. The amount of media, the amount of international attention are all broadcasts of who we are.
What exactly the Malbon brand is is very different from the traditional country club vibe. It's more like vintage streetwear, and one of the vehicles to bring it to the masses was Day, who wore Nike and Adidas before becoming its ambassador this year.
I learned that if something isn't for you, it's probably for someone else, said Malbon, who had fun Friday reading comments about Days' wardrobe on the networks social, which going from praise has hatred with very little intermediary.
Golf can be very polarizing, Malbon said, and different people have ideas about what golf should look like.
Justin Thomas, Erik van Rooyen and Akshay Bhatia are ambassadors for Greyson Clothiers, which bills itself as a comprehensive lifestyle brand with membership options. Their slightly more traditional looks are the work of Charlie Schaefer, former senior vice president of design at Ralph Lauren and who launched the brand in 2015 at the Masters.
Viktor Hovland, who is participating again this year, has a clothing contract with J. Lindberg. And when it comes to Masters clothing, the Swedish clothing company has put it in bold prints that often pay homage to the home of the year's first major.
That includes the black shirt with the giant azalea on the front that Hovland wore this week. Azalea, a special species of rhododendron, is almost synonymous with Augusta National and can be found throughout the course.
Hovland said during last year's PGA Championship at Oak Hill he generally wore more muted colors.
I wear a lot of gray, black, and that's it, he said. So, when asked about course attire, he said simply: Well, J. Lindeberg, they give me this thing and pay me money to do it, so I show up and wear what they want me to wear.
In other words: they turn it off, he puts it on.
Of course, there are still many players sponsored by major sportswear companies.
Rory McIlroy still wears Nikes, as does Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked player, and Brooks Koepka, the reigning PGA champion. Rising star Ludvig Aberg is among those wearing Adidas gear, and former Masters champion Jordan Spieth is Under Armour's best-known ambassador, reportedly earning eight figures a year on a contract until the 2029 season.
As part of the deal, Under Armor also donates $1 million annually to the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation.
But perhaps the biggest fashion icon in the golf world is Tiger Woods, who made wearing Sunday red popular everywhere from exclusive private clubs to small-town municipalities. Woods started doing it when he was a junior because his mother, Kultida, said it was his powerful color. He played well his first time in red and stayed there out of superstition.
For 27 years, Woods Sunday red came from Nike in one of the most successful partnerships in sports. But at the end of last year, the sides announced that they had separatedand Woods revealed in February that he would unveil his own brand called Sun Day Red in partnership with his golf equipment supplier, TaylorMade.
Sun Day Red will embody the love of the game and competition, and we are for people who share those values, whether on the course or in life, Woods said in February. We will strive to put the athlete first in the product decisions we make.
The public's first glimpse of it was at Augusta National this week. Woods wore a salmon-colored polo shirt for the opening round Thursday that featured the brand's logo, a tiger with 15 stripes in a nod to his 15 major victories. Woods then slipped into a gray and white ensemble on Friday, when he returned early to complete his first round and then played his second.
It was perfect timing or awesome marketing because Sun Day Red will officially launch on May 1st.
AP Golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf
