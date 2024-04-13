Delayed dress shipment puts JPS student in panic mode one day before prom





So close but so far. That's how Alesha George feels after learning her daughter's prom dress has been stuck at the USPS distribution center in Jackson since March 31. the back of the warehouse with so many other packages, all because they don't have the manpower to sort them,” George said. George and his daughter, Mya Henderson, a high school student in Forest Hill High School, went to Dillard's to buy a prom dress weeks ago, but they had to order it online because they didn't have her size. “My daughter worked so hard on this dress, she bought it with his money, and I want her to have good memories of her prom,” George said. “Right now, she's so defeated that she had her nails done. I mean. She's looking forward to this last memory with her friends before venturing out.” Mya's prom is on Saturday, April 13. That's less than 24 hours away. and at this point, they have very little hope it happens in time. “It irks me that they're not taking this seriously enough, like no one has even bothered to go back and even try,” George said. 16 WAPT News contacted USPS and immediately said the district manager had sent a team of employees to Jackson's location to pick up her prom dress. “I don't want her to miss the prom, I don't want her to “She has this memory of 'Hey, I couldn't go to the prom because my dress got stuck in the post office,'” George said. The USPS sent a statement regarding the issue as a whole. The Postal Service is playing an important role in the community and our employees are committed to providing the exceptional service our customers expect and deserve. Although a high volume of mail and packages in the Jackson, MS area are delivered on time, management local is aware of the concerns of some customers. We work quickly to resolve any service issues. We always want to hear from customers who have concerns about the quality of their mail service. Customers are reminded that they can reach us in a variety of ways, including contacting their local post office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777), or visiting us at our website at www.usps. .com/help for assistance. — Debra Jean Fetterly, USPS spokesperson, Alabama-Mississippi District16 WAPT also contacted Dillard and spoke with the deputy director, who declined to comment on the matter.

So close but so far. That's how Alesha George feels after learning her daughter's prom dress has been stuck at the USPS distribution center in Jackson since March 31. “I was told today when I went there that it hadn't even been processed and was just sitting at the back of the warehouse with so many other packages because they didn’t have the manpower to sort them,” George said. George and his daughter, Mya Henderson, a senior at Forest Hill High School, went to Dillard's to buy a prom dress weeks ago, but had to order it online because they didn't have her size. “My daughter worked so hard on this dress, she bought it with her own money, and I want her to have fond memories of her prom,” George said. “Right now, she's so defeated she had her nails done. I mean. She's looking forward to that last memory with her friends before she ventures out.” Mya's prom will take place on Saturday, April 13. It's less than 24 hours away and at this point they have very little hope of him arriving on time. “It irks me that they're not taking this seriously enough, like no one has even bothered to go back and even try,” George said. 16 WAPT News contacted USPS and immediately said the district manager sent a team of employees to Jackson's facility to pick up her prom dress. “I don't want her to miss prom, I don't want her to have that memory of 'hey, I couldn't go to prom because my dress got stuck in the post,'” George said. The USPS sent a statement regarding the entire issue. The Postal Service plays an important role in the community and our employees are committed to providing the exceptional service our customers expect and deserve. Although a high volume of mail and packages in the Jackson, MS area are delivered on time, local management is aware of some customers' concerns. We work quickly to resolve any service issues. We always want to hear from customers who have concerns about the quality of their mail service. Customers are reminded that they can reach us in a variety of ways, including contacting their local post office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777), or visiting us at our website at www.usps.com/help help. — Debra Jean Fetterly, USPS spokesperson, Alabama-Mississippi District 16 WAPT also contacted Dillard and spoke with the assistant principal, who declined to comment on the matter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wapt.com/article/delayed-dress-shipment-puts-mississippi-teen-in-panic-a-day-before-prom/60484339 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos